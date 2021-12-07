Ranking the Pac-12 football coach salaries for 2021
The salaries of college football head coaches have risen sharply in recent years, a reflection of the financial arms race created by the intense desire to win.
The Pac-12 boasts several figures who rank among the highest-paid head coaches in the sport, including David Shaw of Stanford, Chip Kelly of UCLA and Kyle Whittingham of Utah.
With the 2021 regular season in the books, we’re interested in which Pac-12 teams got the biggest bang for their bucks in regard to head coach earnings.
Buffaloes Wire ranks the earnings of the conference’s head football coaches in the list below.
[Source: USA TODAY coaching salary database]
David Shaw
(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Stanford Cardinal
Total pay: $8,924,683
2021 record: 3-9 (2-7 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: unknown
Chip Kelly
(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: UCLA Bruins
Total pay: $5,600,000
2021 record: 8-4 (6-3 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $9,000,000
Kyle Whittingham
(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Utah Utes
Total pay: $5,200,000
2021 record: 10-3 (8-1 Pac-12, conference champions)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $18,250,000
Clay Helton
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: USC Trojans
Total pay: $4,813,832
2021 record: 1-1 (0-1 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: N/A
Note: Helton was fired on Sept. 13. The Trojans finished the season 4-8 (3-6 Pac-12) under interim head coach Donte Williams.
Mario Cristobal
(Chris Pietsch / The Register-Guard / USA TODAY Network)
Program: Oregon Ducks
Total pay: $4,402,917
2021 record: 10-3 (7-2 Pac-12, North division champions)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $15,030,000
Note: Cristobal left Oregon to become head coach at the University of Miami on Dec. 6.
Herm Edwards
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Program: Arizona State Sun Devils
Total pay: $3,886,500
2021 record: 8-4 (6-3 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $11,408,333
Justin Wilcox
(Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Cal Golden Bears
Total pay: $3,444,996
2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $16,158,333
Karl Dorrell
(Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Colorado Buffaloes
Total pay: $3,240,000
2021 record: 4-8 (3-6 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $14,800,000
Jimmy Lake
(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Washington Huskies
Total pay: $3,040,972
2021 record: 4-6 (3-4 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $10,416,667
Note: Lake was fired on Nov. 14. The Huskies finished 4-8 (3-6 Pac-12) under interim head coach Bob Gregory.
Nick Rolovich
(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Washington State Cougars
Total pay: $3,000,000
2021 record: 4-3 (3-2 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $4,300,000
Note: Rolovich was fired on Oct. 18. The Cougars finished 7-5 (6-3 Pac-12) under interim head coach Jake Dickert.
Jedd Fisch
(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Arizona Wildcats
Total pay: $2,683,449
2021 record: 1-11 (1-8 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $6,695,000
Jonathan Smith
(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Oregon State Beavers
Total pay: $2,444,000
2021 record: 7-5 (5-4 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $5,812,500
