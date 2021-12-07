Ranking the Pac-12 football coach salaries for 2021

The salaries of college football head coaches have risen sharply in recent years, a reflection of the financial arms race created by the intense desire to win.

The Pac-12 boasts several figures who rank among the highest-paid head coaches in the sport, including David Shaw of Stanford, Chip Kelly of UCLA and Kyle Whittingham of Utah.

With the 2021 regular season in the books, we’re interested in which Pac-12 teams got the biggest bang for their bucks in regard to head coach earnings.

Buffaloes Wire ranks the earnings of the conference’s head football coaches in the list below.

[Source: USA TODAY coaching salary database]

David Shaw

David Shaw

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Stanford Cardinal

Total pay: $8,924,683

2021 record: 3-9 (2-7 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: unknown

Chip Kelly

Chip Kelly

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: UCLA Bruins

Total pay: $5,600,000

2021 record: 8-4 (6-3 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $9,000,000

Kyle Whittingham

Kyle Whittingham

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Utah Utes

Total pay: $5,200,000

2021 record: 10-3 (8-1 Pac-12, conference champions)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $18,250,000

Clay Helton

Clay Helton

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: USC Trojans

Total pay: $4,813,832

2021 record: 1-1 (0-1 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: N/A

Note: Helton was fired on Sept. 13. The Trojans finished the season 4-8 (3-6 Pac-12) under interim head coach Donte Williams.

Mario Cristobal

Mario Cristobal

(Chris Pietsch / The Register-Guard / USA TODAY Network)

Program: Oregon Ducks

Total pay: $4,402,917

2021 record: 10-3 (7-2 Pac-12, North division champions)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $15,030,000

Note: Cristobal left Oregon to become head coach at the University of Miami on Dec. 6.

Herm Edwards

Herm Edwards

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Program: Arizona State Sun Devils

Total pay: $3,886,500

2021 record: 8-4 (6-3 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $11,408,333

Justin Wilcox

Justin Wilcox

(Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Cal Golden Bears

Total pay: $3,444,996

2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $16,158,333

Story continues

Karl Dorrell

Karl Dorrell

(Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Colorado Buffaloes

Total pay: $3,240,000

2021 record: 4-8 (3-6 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $14,800,000

Jimmy Lake

Jimmy Lake

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Washington Huskies

Total pay: $3,040,972

2021 record: 4-6 (3-4 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $10,416,667

Note: Lake was fired on Nov. 14. The Huskies finished 4-8 (3-6 Pac-12) under interim head coach Bob Gregory.

Nick Rolovich

Nick Rolovich

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Washington State Cougars

Total pay: $3,000,000

2021 record: 4-3 (3-2 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $4,300,000

Note: Rolovich was fired on Oct. 18. The Cougars finished 7-5 (6-3 Pac-12) under interim head coach Jake Dickert.

Jedd Fisch

Jedd Fisch

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Arizona Wildcats

Total pay: $2,683,449

2021 record: 1-11 (1-8 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $6,695,000

Jonathan Smith

Jonathan Smith

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Oregon State Beavers

Total pay: $2,444,000

2021 record: 7-5 (5-4 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $5,812,500

1

1

1

1