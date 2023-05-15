Ranking the Pac-12’s best wide receivers heading into the 2023 season

When looking ahead to the 2023 college football season, specifically in the Pac-12 Conference, it’s almost impossible to not start out with the quarterback play that we are expecting to see. Between USC’s Caleb Williams, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., you have three of the players with the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

On top of that, you’ve got Oregon State’s D.J. Uiagalelei expecting big things in Corvallis, while Cam Rising looks to finish his Utah career on a high note, and Washington State’s Cameron Ward is looking to take another step forward up in Pullman.

While the QB play is certainly strong, the guys have to have someone to throw to in order to reach their full potential. Fortunately for the top guys on our list of Pac-12 quarterbacks, some of the best wide receivers in the nation are right alongside them, ready to put up big numbers.

So who is the best of the best when we’re looking at pass-catchers out west? That’s something we wanted to find out.

To help develop the rankings, I looked at career TDs, career yards, average touchdowns per game, and average yards per game. Obviously, it’s too early to put any true or incoming freshmen on the list, so while guys like Oregon’s Jurrion Dickey and USC’s Zachariah Branch could eventually find their way onto the list, they will have to prove it first.

While the metrics I used may be weighted a bit towards veteran players with more accumulated stats, the per-game averages allowed a handful of young guys to skyrocket up the list.

After looking at past production, offseason changes — whether it be personnel or coaching — and QB combinations, we’ve got a definitive ranking of the top WRs in the Pac-12.

Jaylen Dixon — Utah Utes

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 44 Games | 94 catches, 1,352 yards, 7 TD

Per Game Stats: 2.14 catches, 30.73 yards, 0.16 TD

Quarterback Confidence: High (Cameron Rising)

Analysis: The Utah offense has largely been dominated by tight ends over the past few seasons with guys like Dalton Kincaid and Brandon Kuithe running the show. Jaylen Dixon is a really solid player, though, and he could see a bump in production this year with Kincaid no longer in Provo.

Mavin Anderson — California Golden Bears

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Career Stats: 12 Games | 81 catches, 372 yards, 3 TD

Per Game Stats: 3.08 catches, 31.0 yards, 0.25 TD

Quarterback Confidence: Low (Sam Jackson)

Analysis: With J. Michael Sturdivant transferring away from the Golden Bears, there is room for Mavin Anderson to move up the pecking order and get more of a target share. However, there are some questions about the level of QB play we should expect at Cal this year.

Traeshon Holden — Oregon Ducks

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Career Stats: 21 Games | 46 catches, 570 yards, 7 TD

Per Game Stats: 2.2 catches, 27.1 yards, 0.33 TD

Quarterback Confidence: High (Bo Nix)

Analysis: With Chase Cota and Dont’e Thornton gone, the Ducks brought in Traeshon Holden from Alabama to fill the WR2 role behind Troy Franklin. He’s got a good base of production from his time in the SEC, so he should be able to hit the ground running with Bo Nix throwing to him.

Josh Kelly — Washington State Cougars

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 27 Games | 87 catches, 1,305 yards, 4 TD

Per Game Stats: 3.22 catches, 48.33 yards, 0.15 TD

Quarterback Confidence: Moderate (Cam Ward)

Analysis: Josh Kelly will be playing his first Power 5 football this year after transferring over from Fresno State, so while his stats may show that he should be a bit higher on this list, it’s fair to want to see him produce at Washington State first.

DeVaughn Vele — Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 29 Games | 80 catches, 1,096 yards, 6 TD

Per Game Stats: 2.76 catches, 37.79 yards, 0.21 TD

Quarterback Confidence: High (Cameron Rising)

Analysis: Much like with Jaylen Dixon, we’ve seen some good things from DeVaughn Vele in the past, but the offense has focused more on TE production than WR production. Without Kincaid in 2023, though, I think Vele’s 2.76 catches per game will definitely see a bump.

Elijhah Badger — Arizona State Sun Devils

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 20 Games | 77 catches, 927 yards, 7 TD

Per Game Stats: 3.85 catches, 46.35 yards, 0.35 TD

Quarterback Confidence: Low (Drew Pyne or Jaden Rashada)

Analysis: Elijhah Badger’s production has gone up every year he’s been at Arizona State, and he should be among the primary targets this coming season for whichever QB wins the starting job. Badger should also see a boost from playing under Kenny Dillingham, much like we saw for Troy Franklin last year.

Tez Johnson — Oregon Ducks

Career Stats: 36 Games | 141 catches, 1,809 yards, 8 TD

Per Game Stats: 3.9 catches, 50.25 yards, 0.22 TD

Quarterback Confidence: High (Bo Nix)

Analysis: After the spring game in Eugene, Oregon fans are buzzing about what Tez Johnson can bring to the offense, You could argue that he deserves to be higher on this list, but his stats could be slightly inflated due to the fact that he played at Troy last year, and not in a Power 5 conference. It would not come as a surprise to see him move up these rankings as the year goes on, though.

Xavier Guillory — Arizona State Sun Devils

Career Stats: 21 Games | 91 catches, 1,373 yards, 9 TD

Per Game Stats: 4.33 catches, 65.38 yards, 0.43 TD

Quarterback Confidence: Moderate (Drew Pyne or Jaden Rashada)

Analysis: The numbers for Xavier Guillory would certainly have him higher in the rankings if it weren’t for the fact that he had all of that production at Idaho State. He has a high ceiling and could certainly be a great player for Arizona State this year, but I want to see it before I rank him any higher.

Isaiah Hamilton — Washington State Cougars

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 38 Games | 98 catches, 1,566 yards, 10 TD

Per Game Stats: 2.58 catches, 41.21 yards, 0.26 TD

Quarterback Confidence: Moderate (Cameron Ward)

Analysis: Isaiah Hamilton had nice production at Fresno State, and he should now be one of the top receivers at Washington State under Cameron Ward. He has a ton of experience with 38 career games played, but his stats don’t stack up to some of the players ranked ahead of him on this list.

Xavier Weaver — Colorado Buffaloes

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 33 Games | 116 catches, 1,735 yards, 8 TD

Per Game Stats: 3.52 catches, 53.12 yards, 0.24 TD

Quarterback Confidence: Moderate (Shedeur Sanders)

Analysis: To nobody’s surprise, the Buffs are going to rely on a handful of transfer portal players this season, one of whom is Xavier Weaver, a former USF player who put up some solid numbers in his career. With 33 games played, Weaver has a lot of experience, and he should be able to bring a good bit of leadership to a young and thrown-together roster.

Kyle Williams — Washington State Cougars

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 25 Games | 117 catches, 1,568 yards, 9 TD

Per Game Stats: 4.68 catches, 62.72 yards, 0.36 TD

Quarterback Confidence: Moderate (Cameron Ward)

Analysis: Kyle Williams saw some really nice production at UNLV over the past few years, and he should be one of the main targets for Cameron Ward at Washington State. It’s going to be interesting to see if Ward can take a big step forward this season because if he does, then Williams could be in line for a big year.

Brenden Rice — USC Trojans

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 28 Games | 66 catches, 1,030 yards, 9 TD

Per Game Stats: 2.3 catches, 36.79 yards, 0.32 TD

Quarterback Confidence: High (Caleb Williams)

Analysis: After transferring to USC from Colorado, Brenden Rice had a solid season with the Trojans. He saw his stats go up in all areas last season as Lincoln Riley made him one of the focal points of the Trojans’ offense. That should continue in 2023 with another year playing with Caleb Williams.

Gary Bryant Jr. — Oregon Ducks

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 18 Games | 53 catches, 645 yards, 7 TD

Per Game Stats: 2.9 catches, 35.38 yards, 0.39 TD

Quarterback Confidence: High (Bo Nix)

Analysis: The newest addition to Oregon’s WR group is a talented one, with Gary Bryant coming over from USC as a former highly-rated recruit who had a big target share in Los Angeles before Lincoln Riley came in and some transfers pushed Bryant out. The WR room in Eugene is no less crowded than it was in LA, but it’s not hard to see Bryant having a big impact with the Ducks.

Jeremiah Hunter — California Golden Bears

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 19 Games | 81 catches, 1,353 yards 6 TD

Per Game Stats: 4.26 catches, 71.21 yards, 0.32 TD

Quarterback Confidence: Low (Sam Jackson)

Analysis: Jeremiah Hunter’s stats are a little interesting — he has great catch and yardage numbers, but his TD production is a bit low. The 71.21 yards per game are among the best in the conference, but rarely has Hunter been able to get into the end zone. We will see if that changes now that J. Michael Sturdivant is out of the picture in Berkley.

Jordyn Tyson — Arizona State Sun Devils

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Career Stats: 9 Games | 22 catches, 470 yards, 4 TD

Per Game Stats: 2.44 catches, 52.22 yards, 0.44 TD

Quarterback Confidence: Moderate (Shedeur Sanders)

Analysis: Jordyn Tyson was among the best freshman WRs in the conference last season, and although a knee injury ended his year short of the full 12 games, he put up some impressive numbers, especially on a per-game basis. After transferring out of Colorado, Tyson now becomes one of the top pass-catchers with Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State.

Ja'Lynn Polk — Washington Huskies

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 26 Games | 74 catches, 1,072 yards, 9 TD

Per Game Stats: 2.85 catches, 41.23 yards, 0.35 TD

Quarterback Confidence: High (Michael Penix Jr.)

Analysis: There are three Washington players on this list, and the first of them comes this late in the game. That should be concerning for any fan of a Pac-12 team not wearing purple. With a high-octane passing offense behind Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies absolutely have the talent to beat you on the outside. Polk is the third member of the trio but would be a solid No. 1 or No. 2 option on any other squad.

Mario Williams — USC Trojans

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 23 Games | 75 catches, 1,011 yards, 9 TD

Per Game Stats: 3.3 catches, 43.9 yards, 0.39 TD

Quarterback Confidence: High (Caleb Williams)

Analysis: Much like Brenden Rice, Mario Williams had a nice boost to his career in 2022 after transferring to USC and seeing a bump in his overall stats. As a main target for Caleb Williams, Mario is in good hands and likely will continue to improve this season.

Tahj Washington — USC Trojans

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 40 Games | 150 catches, 2,162 yards, 11 TD

Per Game Stats: 3.75 catches, 54.05 yards, 0.28 TD

Quarterback Confidence: High (Caleb Williams)

Analysis: The Trojans are certainly starting to stack these rankings, aren’t they? Tahj Washington has arguably the most experience of the bunch, but he also saw an increase in production once Lincoln Riley got to Los Angeles. There are a lot of mouths to feed for USC, but Washington will be near the top of the pecking order.

Tetairoa McMillan — Arizona Wildcats

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 12 Games | 39 catches, 702 yards, 8 TD

Per Game Stats: 3.25 catches, 58.5 yards, 0.66 TD

Quarterback Confidence: Moderate (Jayden de Laura)

Analysis: Like ASU’s Jordyn Tyson, the numbers that Tetairoa McMillan put up in his freshman season at Arizona are nothing short of impressive. His TD-per-game average of 0.66 is by far the highest in the conference, and he’s in line for a bigger workload going forward with Dorian Singer no longer in Tucson.

J. Michael Sturdivant — UCLA Bruins

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 15 Games | 65 catches, 755 yards, 7 TD

Per Game Stats: 4.33 catches, 50.33 yards, 0.47 TD

Quarterback Confidence: Moderate (Collin Schlee or Dante Moore)

Analysis: J. Michael Sturdivant left Berkley and went to sunny Los Angeles to join the Chip Kelly offense and whichever QB is running it this fall. Sturdivant saw some really impressive numbers in two seasons at Cal, with a great 0.47 TD-per-game average. He will likely take over as the No. 1 option for UCLA with Jake Bobo off to the NFL.

Dorian Singer — USC Trojans

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 17 Games | 84 catches, 1,406 yards, 6 TD

Per Game Stats: 4.9 catches, 82.71 yards, 0.35 TD

Quarterback Confidence: High (Caleb Williams)

Analysis: Dorian Singer is another player who has some elite yardage numbers — the 82.71 is the highest average in the Pac-12 — but his TD numbers feel subpar compared to the rest of the package. Leaving Arizona for USC is an interesting move, though. Sure, the QB situation is better with Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley, but there are a lot of mouths to feed in LA.

Troy Franklin — Oregon Ducks

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Career Stats: 23 Games | 79 catches, 1,100 yards, 11 TD

Per Game Stats: 3.4 catches, 47.8 yards, 0.48 TD

Quarterback Confidence: High (Bo Nix)

Analysis: Had the coaching and quarterback situation been different for Troy Franklin as a freshman, it feels like his ranking could be higher than this. Franklin saw a massive bump in production once Bo Nix and Kenny Dillingham came along, and that’s expected to continue in 2023 with Will Stein calling the offense. Franklin is set up for a big-time season that could put him in contention for the Biletnikoff Award when all is said and done.

Jacob Cowing — Arizona Wildcats

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 44 Games | 226 catches, 3,629 yards, 20 TD

Per Game Stats: 5.14 catches, 82.48 yards, 0.45 TD

Quarterback Confidence: Moderate (Jayden de Laura)

Analysis: When looking at Jacob Cowing’s stats, some context needs to be provided. While the numbers are eye-popping — catches, total yards, and total TDs are all far and away the best in the conference — but when you consider that he played his first three years at UTEP, it explains a little bit of it. Cowing still had a great year with Arizona in 2022, scoring 7 TD with over 1,000 yards receiving, and it will be fun to watch that continue going forward.

Jalen McMillan — Washington Huskies

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Career Stats: 26 Games | 119 catches, 1,584 yards, 12 TD

Per Game Stats: 4.57 catches, 60.92 yards, 0.46 TD

Quarterback Confidence: High (Michael Penix Jr.)

Analysis: Jalen McMillan had a real case to be the No. 1 ranked player on our list, but he was just edged out a tiny bit because of the per-game statistics. Still, McMillan would easily be the No. 1 option almost any other team in the Pac-12.

Rome Odunze — Washington Huskies

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 23 Games | 122 catches, 1,632 yards, 11 TD

Per Game Stats: 5.3 catches, 70.96 yards, 0.48 TD

Quarterback Confidence: High (Michael Penix Jr.)

Analysis: There were two strong contenders for the top spot in the rankings, and both play for the Washington Huskies. You can’t deny the overall production or the per-game stats for Rome Odunze, he is an incredibly talented player who operates in a pass-heavy offense with a Heisman contender at QB. It’s hard to get much better than that.

