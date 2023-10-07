Ranking Oregon’s top offensive and defensive players per PFF grades at midway point of season

We are just about midway through the 2023 season for the Oregon Ducks, so it feels like a good opportunity to take stock of where we are at, and how the team got to this point.

Through five games, it’s hard to think things could have gone much better for the Ducks than they have. Dan Lanning and his team are undefeated for the first time through five games since 2013, and they’re one of two teams in the nation with a defense and offense ranked inside the top 10 for total yards.

Obviously, it’s been the players who have gotten them to this point, so we want to take a second to highlight the guys responsible for the early success. While it’s easy to pore over box scores and see the statistical leaders on the team, we want to do what we do every week after a game and head to Pro Football Focus to see how they graded everyone out using their advanced metrics.

With an eye towards both offense and defense, here are the 10 top-graded players on both sides of the ball for the Ducks so far this season.

Note: For this exercise, in order to highlight players who have had a sizeable impact on the season, we made it a requirement that you play a minimum of 10% offensive or defensive snaps thus far. Apologies to true freshman LB Jerry Mixon, who is the highest-graded overall player on Oregon’s team thus far, but missed the cut-off by a single snap.

No. 10 Offense — WR Traeshon Holden (69.0)

Total Snaps: 139

Stats: 17 catches, 187 yards, 3 TD

Passing Grade: 71.3

Run Blocking Grade: 51.4

No. 10 Defense — DL Popo Aumavae (72.0)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 106

Stats: 5 tackle, 2 sack, 6 QB pressures

Tackling Grade: 76.8

Rushing Defense Grade: 68.1

Pass Rush Grade: 67.8

No. 9 Offense — RB Noah Whittington (73.0)

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

Total Snaps: 64

Stats: 20 rushes, 146 yards, 2 TD

Passing Grade: 57.2

Running Grade: 78,6

Run Blocking Grade: 75.1

No. 9 Defense — DL Casey Rogers (73.5)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 142

Stats: 7 tackles, 0 sacks, 7 QB pressures

Tackling Grade: 39.6

Rushing Defense Grade: 71.9

Pass Rush Grade: 670.08.0

No. 8 Offense — RG Steven Jones (75.5)

Total Snaps: 231

Stats: 237 pressure opportunities, 1 pressure

Pass Blocking Grade: 88.0

Run Blocking Grade: 72.7

No. 8 Defense — STAR Nikko Reed (73.5)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 153

Stats: 5 tackles, 20 targets, 11 receptions allowed

Tackling Grade: 44.9

Rushing Defense Grade: 67.9

Coverage Grade: 72.6

No. 7 Offense — QB Ty Thompson (76.2)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 56

Stats: 14-for-17, 180 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Passing Grade: 69.2

Rushing Grade: 71.5

No. 7 Defense — CB Jahlil Florence (74.0)

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Total Snaps: 152

Stats: 8 tackles, 11 targets, 5 receptions allowed

Tackling Grade: 83.1

Rushing Defense Grade: 74.0

Coverage Grade: 72.7

No. 6 Offense — RT Ajani Cornelius (76.6)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Total Snaps: 304

Stats: 182 pressure opportunities, 0 pressures

Pass Blocking Grade: 90.6

Run Blocking Grade: 66.5

No. 6 Defense — CB Rodrick Pleasant (74.6)

Total Snaps: 39

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 targets, 0 receptions allowed

Tackling Grade: 75.3

Rushing Defense Grade: 65.6

Coverage Grade: 74.0

No. 5 Offense — RB Bucky Irving (82.1)

Total Snaps: 170

Stats: 50 rushes, 393 yards, 4 TD

Passing Grade: 68.5

Running Grade: 86.2

Pass Blocking Grade: 69.0

No. 5 Defense — S Evan Williams (74.8)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 209

Stats: 11 tackles, 9 targets, 7 receptions allowed

Tackling Grade: 63.6

Rushing Defense Grade: 58.6

Coverage Grade: 76.1

No. 4 Offense — C Jackson Powers-Johnson (83.3)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Total Snaps: 310

Stats: 183 pressure opportunities, 1 pressure

Pass Blocking Grade: 88.4

Run Blocking Grade: 81.2

No. 4 Defense — DL Brandon Dorlus (77.6)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 170

Stats: 6 tackles, 2 sack, 14 QB pressures

Tackling Grade: 79.4

Rushing Defense Grade: 78.7

Pass Rush Grade: 74.3

No. 3 Offense — WR Troy Franklin (85.0)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Total Snaps: 229

Stats: 32 catches, 535 yards, 7 TD

Passing Grade: 85.6

Run Blocking Grade: 68.9

No. 3 Defense — S Steve Stephens IV (77.8)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Total Snaps: 152

Stats: 19 tackles, 11 targets, 6 receptions allowed

Tackling Grade: 82.4

Rushing Defense Grade: 74.7

Coverage Grade: 77.3

No. 2 Offense — RB Jordan James (85.2)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 90

Stats: 34 rushes, 297 yards, 7 TD

Passing Grade: 50.3

Running Grade: 91.6

Pass Blocking Grade: 52.4

No. 2 Defense — CB Khyree Jackson (81.5)

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Total Snaps: 184

Stats: 13 tackle, 17 targets, 8 receptions allowed

Tackling Grade: 77.4

Rushing Defense Grade: 70.9

Coverage Grade: 81.2

No. 1 Offense — QB Bo Nix (88.7)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 288

Stats: 131-for-163, 1,459 yards, 15 TD, 1 INT

Passing Grade: 86.0

Rushing Grade: 70.7

No. 1 Defense — DL Taki Taimani (81.8)

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Total Snaps: 96

Stats: 11 tackle, 0 sacks, 4 QB pressures

Tackling Grade: 65.8

Rushing Defense Grade: 88.8

Pass Rush Grade: 58.7

