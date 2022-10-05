Ranking Oregon’s top 10 players in win vs. Stanford according to PFF grades

To the average fan and media member, it’s a pretty easy process to watch a football game on a Saturday afternoon and determine who played well, and who didn’t. Each week after the Oregon Ducks play, we put out our articles on whose stock rose or fell the most and offer a report card for the various positions on the team. It’s not a hard exercise but takes some time and attention to detail.

When you get into specific grades for each individual player, though, it becomes a massive undertaking. Fortunately for all of us football fans, we can lean on Pro Football Focus to give an assessment of how each player performed in a game, breaking stats up between run plays and pass plays, and giving grades for each. They also look at targets, missed tackles, pressure opportunities, and much, much more.

We wanted to take these grades and see if we could glean any information from it all. How did the Ducks look against the Stanford Cardinal on an individual basis?

Here are the top-10 players on the team in that game, according to PFF’s grades.

DL Casey Rogers — 71.6

Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal (Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

Total Snaps: 28

Stats: 3 pressures, 1 sack, 2 tackles, 0 missed tackles

Grade for Run Defense: 60.3

Grade for Tackling: 73.2

Grade for Pass Rush: 75.6

RB Noah Whittington — 71.8

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 29

Stats: 11 rushes, 66 yards // 1 catch, 4 yards

Grade for Passing Plays: 56.9

Grade for Running Plays: 73.2

Pass-Blocking Grade: 73.12

Run-Blocking Grade: 60.0

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson — 71.8

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Total Snaps: 13

Stats: 8 allowed pressure opportunities, 1 QB pressure allowed

Pass-Blocking Grade: 63.4

Run-Blocking Grade: 72.8

DL Brandon Dorlus — 71.9

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 41

Stats: 4 pressures, 2 sacks, 3 tackles, 3 missed tackles

Grade for Run Defense: 65.4

Grade for Tackling: 33.4

Grade for Pass Rush: 78.8

S Bennett Williams — 72.2

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Total Snaps: 57

Stats: 6 tackles, 0 missed tackles, 1 forced fumble, 9 targets, 6 receptions for 51 yards, 1 TD, 2 PBU

Grade for Run Defense: 52.5

Grade for Tackling: 82.1

Grade for Coverage: 76.0

DL Keanu Williams — 72.4

Total Snaps: 19

Stats: 0 pressures, 0 sacks, 1 tackle, 0 missed tackles

Grade for Run Defense: 71.4

Grade for Tackling: 70.2

Grade for Pass Rush: 63.2

LB Mase Funa — 74.2

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 29

Stats: 2 pressures, 1 sack, 0 missed tackles

Grade for Run Defense: 70.9

Grade for Tackling: 77.9

Grade for Pass Rush: 68.9

Grade for Coverage: 60.4

RT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu — 75.5

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Total Snaps: 65

Stats: 32 allowed pressure opportunities, 1 QB pressure, 1 penalty

Pass-Blocking Grade: 78.7

Run-Blocking Grade: 71.3

RB Bucky Irving — 86.1

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 25

Stats: 10 rushes, 97 yards

Grade for Passing Plays: 54.2

Grade for Running Plays: 86.8

Run-Blocking Grade: 71.5

CB Jahlil Florence — 87.7

Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal (Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

Total Snaps: 15

Stats: 1 tackle, 0 missed tackles, 1 forced fumble, 3 targets, 2 receptions for 16 yards, 1 TD

Grade for Run Defense: 64.0

Grade for Tackling: 77.0

Grade for Coverage: 87.4

