Ranking Oregon’s top 10 players in win vs. UCLA according to PFF grades

To the average fan and media member, it’s a pretty easy process to watch a football game on a Saturday afternoon and determine who played well, and who didn’t. Each week after the Oregon Ducks play, we put out our articles on whose stock rose or fell the most and offer a report card for the various positions on the team. It’s not a hard exercise but takes some time and attention to detail.

When you get into specific grades for each individual player, though, it becomes a massive undertaking. Fortunately for all of us football fans, we can lean on Pro Football Focus to give an assessment of how each player performed in a game, breaking stats up between run plays and pass plays, and giving grades for each. They also look at targets, missed tackles, pressure opportunities, and much, much more.

We wanted to take these grades and see if we could glean any information from it all. How did the Ducks look against the UCLA Bruins on an individual basis?

Here are the top 10 players on the team in that game, according to PFF’s grades.

CB Christian Gonzalez — 71.2

Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Total Snaps: 71

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PBU

Grade for Run Defense: 65.6

Grade for Tackling: 80.1

Grade for Coverage: 71.2

CB Dontae Manning — 71.5

Total Snaps: 12

Stats: 1 tackle

Grade for Run Defense: 53.4

Grade for Tackling: 77.0

Grade for Coverage: 71.6

RT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu — 71.6

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Total Snaps: 79

Stats: 30 allowed pressure opportunities, 1 QB pressure

Pass-Blocking Grade: 66.5

Run-Blocking Grade: 74.8

TE Cam McCormick — 72.5

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 36

Stats: 1 target, 1 catch, 17 yards, 1 TD

Grade for Passing Plays: 63.7

Run Blocking Grade: 70.0

S Jamal Hill — 74.3

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 54

Stats: 6 tackles, 1 PBU

Grade for Run Defense: 68.5

Grade for Tackling: 83.7

Grade for Coverage: 74.2

DE Brandon Dorlus — 76.2

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 52

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL

Grade for Run Defense: 63.6

Grade for Tackling: 73.9

Grade for Coverage: 67.9

Grade for Pass Rush: 72.6

TE Terrance Ferguson — 78.3

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 34

Stats: 4 targets, 2 catches, 15 yards, 1 TD

Grade for Passing Plays: 63.7

Run Blocking Grade: 85.9

Pass Blocking Grade: 63.9

WR Troy Franklin — 81.7

Total Snaps: 47

Stats: 9 targets, 8 catches, 132 yards, 2 TD

Grade for Passing Plays: 80.8

Run Blocking Grade: 61.3

QB Bo Nix — 90.7

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 79

Stats: 22-for-28, 283 yards, 5 TD // 8 rushes, 51 yards

Grade for Passing Plays: 90.5

Grade for Running Plays: 72.9

Run-Blocking Grade: 60.0

Turnover Worthy Plays: 0

S Bryan Addison — 91.8

Total Snaps: 17

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU

Grade for Run Defense: 60.0

Grade for Tackling: 78.2

Grade for Coverage: 90.7

