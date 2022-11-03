Ranking Oregon’s top 10 players in win vs. California according to PFF grades

To the average fan and media member, it’s a pretty easy process to watch a football game on a Saturday afternoon and determine who played well, and who didn’t. Each week after the Oregon Ducks play, we put out our articles on whose stock rose or fell the most and offer a report card for the various positions on the team. It’s not a hard exercise but takes some time and attention to detail.

When you get into specific grades for each individual player, though, it becomes a massive undertaking. Fortunately for all of us football fans, we can lean on Pro Football Focus to give an assessment of how each player performed in a game, breaking stats up between run plays and pass plays, and giving grades for each. They also look at targets, missed tackles, pressure opportunities, and much, much more.

We wanted to take these grades and see if we could glean any information from it all. How did the Ducks look against the UCLA Bruins on an individual basis?

Here are the top 10 players on the team in that game, according to PFF’s grades.

LT T.J Bass (76.4)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Total Snaps: 72

Stats: 41 allowed pressure opportunities, 1 QB pressures

Pass-Blocking Grade: 85.0

Run-Blocking Grade: 70.0

TE Patrick Herbert (76.5)

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 21

Stats: 2 targets, 2 catches, 46 yards, 1 TD

Grade for Passing Plays: 89.9

Run Blocking Grade: 53.7

Pass Blocking Grade: 70.1

DE Brandon Dorlus (77.3)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 61

Stats: 9 pressures, 1 QB hit, 8 QB hurries, 4 tackles, 2 missed tackles

Grade for Run Defense: 71.4

Grade for Tackling: 35.8

Grade for Coverage: 61.1

Grade for Pass Rush: 77.4

S Bryan Addison (77.9)

Total Snaps: 33

Stats: 1 tackle, 0 missed tackles, 2 targets, 1 reception for 11 yards, 1 INT

Grade for Run Defense: 62.5

Grade for Tackling: 80.0

Grade for Coverage: 78.5

C Alex Forsyth (78.9)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Total Snaps: 78.9

Stats: 41 allowed pressure opportunities, 0 QB pressures

Pass-Blocking Grade: 80.2

Run-Blocking Grade: 79.5

DE D.J. Johnson (79..5)

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 40

Stats: 6 pressures, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 4 QB hurries, 1 tackle, 2 missed tackles

Grade for Run Defense: 60.2

Grade for Tackling: 28.9

Grade for Coverage: 75.4

Grade for Pass Rush: 77.6

LB Noah Sewell (80.5)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Total Snaps: 45

Stats: 1 pressure, 1 QB hurry, 7 tackles, 1 missed tackle, 5 targets, 3 receptions for 6 yards

Grade for Run Defense: 65.5

Grade for Tackling: 65.0

Grade for Coverage: 82.7

Grade for Pass Rush: 61.7

QB Bo Nix (81.9)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Total Snaps: 76

Stats: 27-for35, 412 yards, 3 TD // 12 rushes, 59 yards, 3 TD

Grade for Passing Plays: 75.7

Grade for Running Plays: 73.9

Run-Blocking Grade: 60.0

Turnover Worthy Plays: 9

DL Jordon Riley (84.8)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 29

Stats: 1 pressure, 1 QB hit, 1 tackle, 0 missed tackles

Grade for Run Defense: 84.8

Grade for Tackling: 72.4

Grade for Coverage: 58.9

Grade for Pass Rush: 72.2

RB Bucky Irving (85.5)

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 32

Stats: 10 rushes, 32 yards, 0 TD // 3 catches, 61 yards, 1 TD

Grade for Passing Plays: 85.8

Grade for Running Plays: 78.3

Pass-Blocking Grade: 37.0

Run-Blocking Grade: 59.6

