Ranking Oregon’s most important non-conference games in recent Duck football history

In a matter of weeks, the Oregon Ducks are going to be traveling down to Atlanta to take on the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. It’s a game that holds more meaning this year than it would in other years, simply because Oregon’s new head coach Dan Lanning is less than a year removed from helping lead the Bulldogs to the promised land as their defensive coordinator.

If you take the drama away from the game, though, it is still a juicy matchup that will catch the attention of the college football world. That’s something that the Ducks have been able to do a number of times over the past few decades — schedule a big non-conference game at the start of the season to give the team a monster test before Pac-12 play begins.

We’ve seen Oregon on neutral sites in Dallas, in the belly of the beast in Columbus, or welcoming some top-ranked teams to Autzen Stadium. All of these matchups have been important, either getting the team off to a hot start on the season or derailing their potential championship hopes early on.

We decided to rank the best ones.

For this exercise, we looked at all of the non-conference games Oregon has played since 2000 — bowl games excluded, obviously — and put them in order of the ones where the result, either a win or a loss, meant the most for the team. Here’s what we came up with:

2022 — vs. BYU Cougars

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Result: N/A (September 17, 2022)

Analysis: It may seem odd to start a list about Oregon history with a game that hasn’t happened yet, but the Duck’s matchup with BYU in Week 3 of the 2022 season will be among the most important games of the year. Everyone is focused on the Week 1 showdown with Georgia, and for good reason, but the Ducks are massive underdogs in that game and will do well to keep it competitive. BYU on the other hand is a very respectable team that Oregon needs to beat. They finished last year ranked No. 19 in the nation, and will offer a great chance for Dan Lanning and this new era of Ducks to show what they’re made of.

Story continues

2013 — at Virginia Cavaliers

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Result: Oregon Win // 59-10

Analysis: It was the height of the Marcus Mariota era for the Ducks, and Oregon was coming off of a win in the Fiesta Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats. Despite that, there were questions about the team, as former head coach Chip Kelly had recently departed for the NFL and left offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich in charge. Would the Ducks be the same under new leadership? The answer was pretty obvious early on, with Oregon going into Charlottesville against the ACC’s Virginia Cavaliers and stomping all over them.

2017 — at Wyoming Cowboys

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Oregon Win // 49-13

Analysis: Do you remember when Josh Allen lined up against the Ducks? He was supposed to be a young, hotshot QB that was poised for the NFL. Instead, it was Justin Herbert who shined on that Saturday in Laramie, while Allen was held to less than 100 yards and zero touchdowns. More importantly, after a tough freshman season that saw Herbert go 2-6 as a starter, this was a jumping-off point for him to start his storied career as a Duck.

2001 — vs. #22 Wisconsin Badgers

Otto Greule/Allsport

Result: Oregon Win // 31-28

Analysis: A win in the Holiday Bowl against the Texas Longhorns in 2000 was a bright spot for an Oregon football program that was still working to turn things around under Mike Bellotti. Could they keep things going in 2001 with Joey Harrington under center? What better opportunity than a Week 1 game against the No. 22 ranked Wisconsin Badgers? A year after losing to the Badgers in Wisconsin, the Ducks welcomed the Badgers into Eugene and squeaked out a victory, carrying that momentum into a 11-1 season that ended with a win over the Colorado Buffaloes in the Fiesta Bowl.

2007 — at Michigan Wolverines

(Photo By Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Result: Oregon Win // 39-7

Analysis: An ugly loss to BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2006 left a bad taste in Oregon fans’ mouths going into the 2007 season, but with Dennis Dixon entering his final season with the Ducks, there was still hope. That hope turned into confidence in Week 2 when Oregon went into Ann Arbor, Michigan, and trounced the Wolverines. What would have likely been a Heisman season for Dixon was derailed by injury late in the season, with the Ducks losing 3 of their last 4 games and finishing with a 9-4 record. Oh, what could have been…

2009 — at #14 Boise State Broncos

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Result: Oregon Loss // 19-8

Analysis: If you were to ask any Oregon fan to point at the most famous non-conference games of all time, there’s a good chance that would choose this one vs. Boise State. It was the “punch heard around the world” for the Ducks, which took place in Chip Kelly’s first game as head coach. It was a brutal start to Kelly’s tenure, but Oregon turned it around and made it to a Rose Bowl that season before helping change the game with Kelly’s spread offense in the coming years.

2022 — at #3 Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Result: N/A (September 3, 2022)

Analysis: Again, we’ve got a non-conference game that hasn’t happened yet, but it’s hard to overstate the meaning of Oregon’s matchup with Georgia to open the 2022 season. We’ve already touched on the meaning for Lanning, returning to his old team, but it will also show what this new era of Duck football is capable of. Will Bo Nix or Ty Thompson step up to the plate? How dominant can Oregon’s defense be against an SEC offense? What with Kenny Dillingham’s offense look like against one of the best defenses in the nation? There are endless questions, and all will be answered on Labor Day Weekend.

2011 — vs. #4 LSU Tigers

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Oregon Loss // 40-27

Analysis: The Ducks reached the mountain top at the end of the 2010 season, but had a championship trophy ripped away from them at the end of the game against the Auburn Tigers thanks to some questionable officiating — Dyer was down. Oregon had a chance to get back on the horse with a massive non-conference game against No. 4 LSU in a neutral site game at Jerry’s World. They couldn’t get the job done, getting blown out instead. Fortunately, the Ducks were able to get the season back on track and carry it into a Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin. Still, the loss to LSU didn’t help Oregon’s “big-game” narrative that was building.

2010 — at Tennessee Volunteers

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Oregon Win // 48-13

Analysis: Coming off of a loss in the Rose Bowl, Oregon had high hopes for the 2010 season with LaMichael James and Kenjon Barner tearing it up in Chip Kelly’s offense. Could they do it on the road against an SEC team though? The Ducks proved that they could with a blowout win over the Volunteers, later carrying that momentum into a trip to the BCS National Championship Game.

2015 — at #5 Michigan State Spartans

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Result: Oregon Loss // 31-28

Analysis: One of the most historic eras of Oregon football had come to an end. Marcus Mariota was gone, and the national championship loss to Ohio State still stung. With Vernon Adams at the helm, could the Ducks still be a team that was competitive nationally? The week 2 game against the No. 5 Michigan State Spartans proved that they could. It ended in a loss, but Oregon was competitive until the very end and almost pulled it out. Though the Heisman winner was gone, the Ducks proved in this loss they could still be exciting.

2003 — vs. #3 Michigan Wolverines

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Result: Oregon Win // 31-27

Analysis: It was a relative downtime in the Oregon program after Joey Harrington left. The Ducks were searching for a starting QB of the same caliber, and Jason Fife was the man in 2003. With No. 3 Michigan coming to town, nobody gave Oregon much of a chance, but they were able to shock everyone and pull off an upset, landing Fife on the cover of Sports Illustrated and keeping Oregon on the map.

2019 — vs. #16 Auburn Tigers

Result: Oregon Loss // 27-21

Analysis: A new star quarterback and a new head coach were in Eugene, and the down years of the program that followed Marcus Mariota’s departure had seemingly passed. Was that enough time for the Ducks to get over their big-game woes? What better way to find out than a neutral site game against a top-25 team? It started out well for Oregon, who seemed to be on its way to an incredibly meaningful win to start the season. Of course, though, those old demons came back, and Auburn was able to claw out a comeback victory. The Ducks’ big-game boogyman was back.

2006 — vs. #15 Oklahoma Sooners

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Result: Oregon Win // 34-33

Analysis: After the Joey Harrington years, the Ducks were trying hard to stay relevant, but struggling. A close loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Holiday Bowl ended the 2005 season, but Oregon had a chance for some revenge early on in the next season at home. They took it. The infamous onside kick late in the game helped the Ducks seal the one-point win, and Oregon had once again downed a national power in an upset at home.

2014 — vs. #7 Michigan State Spartans

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Result: Oregon Win // 46-27

Analysis: The Ducks had been successful with Marcus Mariota at the helm, but they were yet to get that really big win under their belts. Going into Mariota’s final season in Eugene, everything was on the table for Oregon, and it started out with a chance to prove themselves on the big stage with No. 7 Michigan State coming to town. The Ducks didn’t disappoint, blowing out the Spartans and establishing themselves as a national contender ahead of their trip to the inaugural College Football Playoff.

2021 — at #3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Result: Oregon Win // 35-28

Analysis: Call it recency bias, but it’s hard to find a non-conference game that means more for the Ducks than their win over No. 3 Ohio State last season. On the road in The Shoe, Oregon was taking on a team that held a 9-0 career record against them, and doing so without two of their best players, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Flowe. The Ducks finally got the monkey off its back and won a big game on a big stage. Does that mean that they will be able to shake that narrative and win on a big stage again? We will find out at the beginning of this season against Georgia.

