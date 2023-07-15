Ranking the Oregon Ducks biggest rivals in the Pac-12 conference

Rivalries take a lot of different forms in the world of college football. I could reasonably argue that the Oregon Ducks have a handful of rivals, and each answer is respectable.

If you’re talking about the team that Duck fans despise the most, it’s probably the Washington Huskies. The team that it hurts most to lose to is probably Oregon State. Off the field, when fighting for national recognition and, more recently, recruiting success, USC is Oregon’s biggest rival. If we’re talking about the team that has gotten in the Ducks’ way the most over the past half-decade, I’d say it’s the Utah Utes who are Oregon’s biggest foe.

The Ducks have many rivals in the Pac-12, and heading into our final year of the conference as we know it before USC and UCLA take off for the Big Ten, we wanted to answer the question once and for all…

Who is Oregon’s biggest rival?

Oregon Ducks All-Time Record: 15-9

Longest Winning Streak: 6 Games (Oregon, 2002-2015)

Biggest Blowout: UO 70, CU 14 (2012)

Closest Game (Non-Tie): 32-30, Oregon (1986)

Number of Close Games (Margin of victory < 5): Five

Analysis: What is your favorite Colorado Buffaloes memory as an Oregon Duck fan? Did you struggle to think of one? You probably aren’t alone. The win over CU in the 2002 Fiesta Bowl was fun, but with a 38-16 final score, you can’t really call it a classic game. The Buffs also haven’t been in the Pac-12 for long enough to develop a storied rivalry. Who knows, maybe Dan Lanning and Deion Sanders can create some drama and build a rivalry over the next few years before one of them — likely Deion — leaves for something bigger and better.

Oregon Ducks All-Time Record: 20-18

Longest Winning Streak: 10 Games (Oregon, 2005-2016)

Biggest Blowout: ASU 59, UO 14 (2003)

Closest Game (Non-Tie): 56-55, Oregon (2000)

Number of Close Games (Margin of victory < 5): Ten

Analysis: Much like with Colorado, it’s hard to think of many classic games between Arizona State and Oregon. There have been some good battles over the years, but nobody would argue that the Sun Devils are a legitimate rival for the Ducks. With Kenny Dillingham in Tempe, though, that certainly could change over the next decade.

Oregon Ducks All-Time Record: 42-42-2

Longest Winning Streak: 8 Games (California, 1974-1982)

Biggest Blowout: Cal 39, UO 0 (1921)

Closest Game (Non-Tie): 28-27, California (2004)

Number of Close Games (Margin of victory < 5): Thirteen

Analysis: The overall record between these two teams obviously shows that it’s been a highly contentious series spanning back decades, and there have been some classic endings between the two. It feels like the rivalry has died down quite a bit, though, with the Ducks being much better as of late. Cal has only won 5 contests vs. Oregon since 1994, so I think that while the overall record paints a nice picture, this one should be lower on the board.

UCLA Bruins

Oregon Ducks All-Time Record: 32-39

Longest Winning Streak: 7 Games (UCLA, 1949-1956)

Biggest Blowout: UO 60, UCLA 13 (2010)

Closest Game (Non-Tie): 31-30, Oregon (2002)

Number of Close Games (Margin of victory < 5): Fifteen

Analysis: As long as Chip Kelly is at UCLA, there will be so semblance of a rivalry with the Ducks. Outside of the contention there, I don’t think a whole lot of bad blood exists outside of the fact that both teams have been in the upper-half of the conference for a couple of decades now.

Oregon Ducks All-Time Record: 53-42-7

Longest Winning Streak: 10 Games (Oregon, 2007-2014)

Biggest Blowout: UO 63, WSU 14 (2008)

Closest Game (Non-Tie): 23-22, Washington State (1976)

Number of Close Games (Margin of victory < 5): Fourteen

Analysis: I don’t think that Washington State quite qualifies as a rival for Oregon, but they are certainly rival adjacent. Some wild things happen up in Pullman, and the Ducks have seen their fair share of heartbreaks at the hands of the Cougars. Oregon has bigger rivals in the Pac-12 than WSU, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still contention between these two schools.

Oregon Ducks All-Time Record: 29-17

Longest Winning Streak: 7 Games (Oregon, 1999-2005)

Biggest Blowout: Oregon 49, Arizona 0 (2014)

Closest Game (Non-Tie): 10-9, Oregon (1994)

Number of Close Games (Margin of victory < 5): Eight

Analysis: Oregon fans will always remember three games against Arizona: The 2007 loss that saw Dennis Dixon’s Heisman-worthy season come to an end; the 2014 loss that ruined the Ducks’ perfect season; and the 2014 blowout win in the Pac-12 championship game that gave Oregon revenge. Those are the type of things that build a rivalry. While the Ducks certainly have bigger rivals than the Wildcats, I think it’s safe to say that there is a lot of scar tissue in this matchup.

Utah Utes

Oregon Ducks All-Time Record: 24-12

Longest Winning Streak: 3 Games (Oregon, 1933-1935)

Biggest Blowout: Utah 62, UO 20 (2015)

Closest Game (Non-Tie): 14-13, Oregon (1955)

Number of Close Games (Margin of victory < 5): Eight

Analysis: It’s not a long history, but it certainly has been eventful. The last eight meetings have been split evenly, 4-4, with Utah getting the best of Oregon twice in 2021 and effectively ending the Mario Cristobal era. Two years earlier, the Ducks got a momentous win over the Utes in the Pac-12 title game — thanks again Kaelin Clay — and went on to win the Rose Bowl. It may be relatively new , and I’m not sure that there is ultimately a load of bad blood between the two fan bases, but I absolutely would say this is among the bigger rivalries for Oregon.

Oregon Ducks All-Time Record: 22-38-2

Longest Winning Streak: 8 Games (USC, 1920-1938)

Biggest Blowout: USC 53, UO 0 (1931)

Closest Game (Non-Tie): 8-7, Oregon (1958)

Number of Close Games (Margin of victory < 5): Eight

Analysis: The Ducks have gotten the better of USC four of the last five times they’ve played, and seven of the last 10 times they’ve played. Before that, though, it was pretty much all USC going back for decades. While I think many fans consider this a true rivalry, I’m not sure that it is one on the field. Neither team has arguably been great at the same time. However, off of the field I think this is as big of a rivalry as there is in the Pac-12 when you take into account both teams fighting for the national spotlight out west. They also have the best recruiting rivalry in the conference, constantly fighting for the best players in the nation.

Oregon State Beavers

Oregon Ducks All-Time Record: 67-49-10

Longest Winning Streak: 8 Games (1975-1982)

Biggest Blowout: UO 69, OSU 10 (2017)

Closest Game (Non-Tie): 36-35, Oregon (2013)

Number of Close Games (Margin of victory < 5): Thirty-Three

Analysis: Yes, I am going to sit here and tell you that the fifth most-played rivalry game in the history of college football is not the Oregon Ducks’ biggest rivalry. I know that it doesn’t make sense on the surface.

The rivalry formerly known as the Civil War is significant, but I would argue that it is not the most crucial game of the year for the Ducks. While a loss has the potential to kill your season, a win against the Beavers simply does not mean as much as it does against some other teams in the conference. Since 2008, the Beavers have won only three times vs. the Ducks; they’ve only won 11 times since 1990.

Don’t get me wrong, there is a lot of bad blood in this rivalry, but I don’t think it rises to the level of the next two teams on the list. Oregon has simply been too dominant of late, and the games between the two teams rarely hold as much significance as others on the schedule. Get mad at me for this opinion all that you want, I know it won’t be a popular one.

Oregon Ducks All-Time Record: 35-50-1

Longest Winning Streak: 11 Games (Stanford, 1900-1929)

Biggest Blowout: Stanford 49, UO 7 (2017)

Closest Game (Non-Tie): 28-27, Oregon (1959)

Number of Close Games (Margin of victory < 5): Eighteen

Analysis: I think Stanford gets overlooked as one of the biggest rivals of the Oregon Ducks in the conference, but they absolutely shouldn’t be. The number of highly contentious and momentous games that have been played between these two teams over the past couple of decades is remarkable. Stanford has won 50 of the 86 games in this series, but the Ducks have won 14 of the 22 games since 2000.

A total of 9 times since 2007 has this rivalry been between ranked teams, and 8 of those times came when one of the teams was ranked inside the Top 10. As you would expect, 4 of those 8 times resulted in an upset with the higher-ranked team getting beat. Take a look at some of these remarkable outcomes that have taken place over the years:

2009: Stanford beats No. 8 Oregon, 51-42

2010: No. 4 Oregon beats No. 9 Stanford, 52-31

2011: No. 7 Oregon beats No. 4 Stanford, 53-30

2012: No. 14 Stanford beats No. 1 Oregon, 17-14 OT

2013: No. 5 Stanford beats No. 3 Oregon, 26-20

2015: Oregon beats No. 7 Stanford, 38-36

2018: No. 7 Stanford beats No. 20 Oregon, 38-31 OT

2021: Stanford beats No. 3 Oregon, 31-24 OT

I know that I’m going to get some flack for saying it. I know that this matchup between Oregon and Stanford may not have the blood-lust that rivalries against Oregon State or Washington do. Still, there is no single series in the Pac-12 that has produced as many fireworks or had as big of ramifications as the Ducks and Cardinals over the years.

Therefore, I think Stanford should be considered Oregon’s second-biggest rival, not Oregon State.

Washington Huskies

Oregon Ducks All-Time Record: 48-61-5

Longest Winning Streak: 12 Games (Oregon, 2004-2015)

Biggest Blowout: UW 66, UO 0 (1974)

Closest Game (Non-Tie): 7-6, Oregon (1961)

Number of Close Games (Margin of victory < 5): Twenty-Five

Analysis: You knew it when you first opened up the article that it would be the Washington Huskies sitting in the No. 1 spot on the list.

Briefly, I strongly considered moving Stanford into the top spot because of how magnificent that rivalry has been over the past couple of decades, but when you consider all that has taken place between Dawgs and Ducks over the years, it’s clear that there is no other answer.

Hilariously enough, Oregon’s 12-game winning streak over Washington from 2004-2015 is the longest that they’ve had over any Pac-12 team, and I’m sure that Duck fans would be happy to let you know about that. While Washington undoubtedly has the historic lead in the all-time record, it was against the Huskies that you could argue turned around the Ducks’ football program and ushered them into a new era with Kenny Wheaton’s pick in 1994.

If you want to look at more recent history, the hilarity that ensued in Seattle during the 2021 season with Jimmy Lake is worth noting, and the come-from-behind win from Washington this past season in Autzen Stadium is something that I’m sure Duck fans still have nightmares about.

In the end, though, there is no team that Oregon fans are happier about beating, and no team that they dread losing to more than the Washington Huskies. Ultimately, that’s what makes them the biggest rival for the Ducks.

