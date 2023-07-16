Ranking the Oregon Ducks biggest non-conference football rivals

Earlier this weekend, we went through the ranks of the Pac-12 conference and tried to determine which team was actually the biggest rival to the Oregon Ducks.

While it seems like an easy answer on the surface — of course, it’s the Washington Huskies — when you break it down into on-field results and fan vitriol, there were actually a couple of teams that really gave the Dawgs a run for their money.

Now we want to expand our scope a little bit and try to identify the biggest non-conference rivals for the Ducks over the years. Each and every season, between pre-conference play and post-season bowl games, the Ducks have gone up against a number of the best teams in the nation, and some matchups have happened enough to the point where a real rivalry has developed. In a couple of other instances, it’s only taken a single game to spur on enough animosity between fan bases that some real hatred has sprouted roots.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

So of all the non-conference teams that the Ducks have lined up against, which one is the biggest rival? Here are our rankings.

Tennessee Volunteers

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Record: 2-0

Best Oregon Memory: LaMichael James’ wild 72-yard TD run in 2010

Most Important Result: Oregon 48, Tennessee 13 (2010)

Analysis: The Ducks have only played the Volunteers a pair of times, but both were incredibly important wins for the program. When Oregon was rising to prominence in the Pac-12 at the start of the Chip Kelly era, there was still a stigma that they couldn’t win the big non-conference games. So when the Ducks went to Knoxville and trounced an SEC foe, and proceeded to do the same thing in Eugene a few years later, it was a big deal for the program.

Miami Hurricanes

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Advertisement

All-Time Record: 0-1

Best Oregon Memory: Mario Cristobal firing OC Josh Gattis after one year

Most Important Result: Middle Tennessee 45, Miami 31 (2022)

Analysis: Yes, this one absolutely is petty, and you could argue that it doesn’t belong on the list because the Hurricanes and Ducks have not played each other since 1958. However, I think there are few teams in the nation that Oregon fans currently have stronger feelings towards, and nobody that the Ducks would rather play just so they could try and stick it to Cristobal after leaving. Additionally, the best moment for Oregon fans in this rivalry has to be when OC Josh Gattis — a coach who was billed as one of the best offensive minds in the sport — was fired by Cristobal after a single season. That felt like vindication for the offensive shortcomings that took place in Eugene during Cristobal’s tenure.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

All-Time Record: 1-3

Worst Oregon Memory: Turnover on downs followed by game-sealing LSU TD in 2011.

Most Important Result: LSU 40, Oregon 27 (2011)

Analysis: LSU has definitely gotten the better of Oregon over the years, winning the last three games. The 40-27 blowout in 2011 was made to look a lot closer than it really was thanks to a garbage-time TD from the Ducks with a couple minutes left in the game. The loss to the Tigers definitely helped contribute to the narrative that Oregon is unable to get it done against big-time non-conference or SEC opponents.

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Advertisement

All-Time Record: 4-3

Best Oregon Memory: When BYU presented Oregon with a memorial flag for Spencer Webb in 2022. Not all rivalries have to be heartless.

Most Important Result: Oregon 41, BYU 20 (2022)

Analysis: When you think about non-conference rivals for Oregon, BYU may not immediately jump to the front of mind, but they have played the Ducks seven times before, and the all-time series is pretty evenly split. Oregon’s win over BYU in 2022 may not have seemed like a momentous result because of the score, but coming off of a blowout loss to Georgia, and a blowout win over Eastern Washington, it provided a nice litmus test for the start of the Dan Lanning against a respectable, but not elite team.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

All-Time Record: 2-6

Best Oregon Memory: Scoring 42 first-half points in 2017

Most Important Result: Oregon 42, Nebraska 35 (2017)

Analysis: After losing five-straight games to Nebraska, it was certainly worth celebrating once the Ducks finally got that victory in 2017, They didn’t make it easy, of course. Oregon put up a quick 42 points in the first half, but completely took their foot off the gas in the second half and let the Cornhuskers back in the game. Still, it was an important result, showing that sophomore QB Justin Herbert could grow from his relatively tough freshman season in Eugene.

Michigan Wolverines

(Photo By Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Advertisement

All-Time Record: 2-3

Best Oregon Memory: Dennis Dixon’s fake Statue of Liberty TD in 2007

Most Important Result: No. 22 Oregon 31, No. 3 Michigan 27 (2003)

Analysis: There were a couple of moments that could have been used for Oregon fans’ favorite memories, but in the end, I think that the Dennis Dixon Statue of Liberty TD trounces the blocked-punt TD in 2003. However, that result in 2003 — No. 22 Oregon upsetting No. 3 Michigan in Autzen — is undoubtedly the best result for the Ducks in this series. These two teams haven’t played in almost two decades, but I’m sure everyone would be thrilled to see it take place again.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

All-Time Record: 1-2

Worst Oregon Memory: Blowing a 31-0 halftime lead in the Alamo Bowl (2016)

Most Important Result: TCU 47, Oregon 41 3OT (2016)

Analysis: Oregon and TCU split a pair of games back in the 1970s, but the most impactful result, unfortunately, came in 2016 when the Ducks blew a 31-0 halftime lead in the Alamo Bowl to lose 47-41 in triple overtime. After QB Vernon Adams got knocked out of the game with a concussion, Jeff Lockie was unable to keep the ship afloat, ushering in a dark period for Oregon football that lasted until Mario Cristobal and Justin Herbert could get things back on track. Duck fans will forever remember that Alamo Bowl performance.

Michigan State Spartans

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Advertisement

All-Time Record: 4-3

Best Oregon Memory: This entire comeback performance from Marcus Mariota, highlighted by the play at the 1:30 mark in the video.

Worst Oregon Memory: Vernon Adams overthrowing a wide-open Byron Marshall for the go-ahead TD late in the 4th quarter, trailing 31-28 (2016)

Most Important Result: No. 3 Oregon 46, No. 7 Michigan State 27 (2014)

Analysis: Beating Michigan State at home in 2014 gave the Ducks their marquee win of the year, helping propel them into the inaugural College Football Playoff on Marcus Mariota’s Heisman run. While Duck fans love to remember that game, the meeting between these two in 2015 was tougher to swallow. No. 5 Michigan State led No. 7 Oregon 31-28 late in the 4th quarter, and Vernon Adams had a wide-open Byron Marshall streaking down the sideline for the go-ahead score. He overthrew him, and the Ducks ended up losing the game. Those two games are the foundation for a great rivalry. Fortunately, we get to see this rivalry renewed for a home-and-home series in 2029 and 2030.

Florida State Seminoles

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

All-Time Record: 1-0

Best Oregon Memory: The Jameis Winson Fumble (2015)

Most Important Result: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20

Analysis: This is a fun rivalry for the Oregon Duck fans because the only game played between the two was a blowout win for the Ducks, and arguably one of the biggest wins in program history, advancing them to the national championship game. On top of that, you also have to consider that Florida State is the team that took Willie Taggart away from Oregon, which was frustrating at the time, but in hindsight ended up being a blessing in disguise.

: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Record: 1-7

Best Oregon Memory: The Onside Kick (2006)

Most Important Result: No. 18 Oregon 34, No. 15 Oklahoma 33 (2006)

Analysis: It’s been a tough history for the Oregon Ducks over the years against Oklahoma. The one time that the Ducks did find a way to beat Oklahoma came in 2006, and it is wildly disputed due to an incredibly controversial onside kick call that gave Oregon the ball back with about a minute left, giving them a chance to score the go-ahead touchdown. For Oregon fans, this is no time to dispute the call. You have to hold onto that lone victory until you have a chance to win one legitimately.

Auburn Tigers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Record: 0-2

Worst Oregon Memory: DYER WAS DOWN (2010)

Most Important Result: No. 1 Auburn 22, No. 2 Oregon 19

Analysis: Dyer was down. Dyer was down. Dyer was down! No matter how many times Oregon fans scream that sentence into the abyss, it’s not going to change the result of the 2010 national championship game, one of the most brutal losses in Oregon history. While we can argue about whether or not Michael Dyer’s wrist touched the turf, or if Cam Newton should have even been allowed to play in that game in the first place, it doesn’t change the fact that Auburn has a dealt Oregon a pair of heartbreaking defeats, with the other being a 15-point comeback win led by Bo Nix in 2019.

Boise State Broncos

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

All-Time Record: 0-3

Best/Worst Oregon Memory: The Punch (2009)

Most Important Result: No. 14 Boise State 19, No. 16 Oregon 8

Analysis: It’s a tough thing to remember that Oregon has never beat Boise State before. There have been some close games, and some incredibly memorable moments — the entire 2009 matchup which was Chip Kelly’s first game as Oregon’s head coach, and arguably the most famous day in LeGarrette Blount’s career — that have left behind a ton of scar tissue and vitriol between these two fan bases. We are fortunate to see this rivalry renewed later in the decade.

Wisconsin Badgers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Record: 3-3

Best Oregon Memory: The Rose Bowl Fumble Recovery (2012)

Most Important Result: No. 6 Oregon 28, No. 8 Wisconsin 27 (2020)

Analysis: When you think of the biggest non-conference rivals for Oregon, I will admit that Wisconsin didn’t immediately jump to the front of my mind. However, when you consider the major clashes that they’ve had in the Rose Bowl, it’s clear that they are among the Ducks’ biggest rivals over the past couple of decades. For the most important result, I could have easily put either Rose Bowl victory for the Ducks, but I chose the 2020 game because it gave both Justin Herbert and Mario Cristobal their crowning achievements at the college level. No matter which game you want to look at, Duck fans should have good memories when thinking about Wisconsin this century.

Ohio State Buckeyes

All-Time Record: 1-9

Best Oregon Memory: The 77-yard CJ Verdell TD Run (2021)

Worst Oregon Memory: Ezekiel Elliott Running Roughshod (2015)

Most Important Result: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 (2014)

Analysis: As badly as I want to say that Oregon’s 35-28 win over Ohio State in 2021 was the most important result in this rivalry, it’s not hard to argue that the game that actually resulted in a national championship — in the inaugural College Football Playoff, nonetheless — was a bit more impactful. Duck fans likely still have nightmares about that night. With the Heisman winner in Marcus Mariota, and a prolific offense, Oregon was given a gift of seeing Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett go down with an injury before the big game, leaving backup QB Cardale Jones to take the reigns. They must have overlooked Ezekiel Elliott, who ran for 246 yards and 4 TD in the game, leading the Buckeyes to a blowout win over the Ducks.

Fortunately, Oregon was finally able to notch a victory over the Buckeyes in 2021 at The Shoe in Columbus, but any Duck fan would trade that win for the championship any day of the week, obviously. Unless they meet in the playoff over the next few years, we won’t see this rivalry again until next decade. At least the Ducks got the last laugh, though it wasn’t the biggest laugh.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire