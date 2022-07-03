Ranking the OLs on the Colts’ 2022 schedule

The Indianapolis Colts defense will have its share of challenges during the 2022 regular season as the team sets its sights on making the playoffs.

Fortunately for them, there have been several improvements made on that side of the ball. They upgraded the pass rush in a big way with Yannick Ngakoue, which should go a long way in helping the entire unit take a step forward.

The defensive line will boast a solid front four, and they’ll need to step up against the offensive lines on the schedule in 2022.

After ranking the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, we round out the opposing offenses by ranking the offensive lines on the slate for the Colts:

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles boast arguably the best offensive line in the NFL led by left tackle Jordan Mailata.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys need Terrance Steele to outperform expectations again and for Tyron Smith to stay healthy. The interior has a lot of upside led by Zack Martin.

New England Patriots

It’s to no one’s surprise that the Patriots once again boast a solid front five to protect Mac Jones.

Kansas City Chiefs

Orlando Brown and Joe Thuney make a strong duo on the left side. There are some question marks at right tackle.

Los Angeles Chargers

Left tackle Rashawn Slater and center Corey Linsley lead the group protecting Justin Herbert.

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson may not have Duane Brown anymore, but Garett Bolles is still a strong option on the blindside.

Washington Commanders

Charles Leno Jr. stepped up in a massive way at left tackle to earn a new extension while Samuel Cosmi showed a lot of potential during his rookie season.

Minnesota Vikings

2021 first-round pick Christian Darrisaw showed why he was so highly touted and will be looking to lead this unit again.

New York Giants

Left tackle Andrew Thomas has quietly become a strong starter while rookie Evan Neal has elite potential. There are some big questions at left guard and center, however.

Houston Texans

Laremy Tunsil remains at left tackle while rookie guard Kenyon Green is expected to start next to him. The big question will be how Tytus Howard performs at right tackle.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans used to be a dominant line, and Taylor Lewan is still a strong option at left tackle when he’s on the field. This unit has a lot of question marks entering 2022.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Cam Robinson is still the left tackle while the addition of Brandon Scherff is a good one when he’s healthy. Still this unit doesn’t instill a ton of hope for second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Las Vegas Raiders

Kolton Miller has seemingly improved every season, but there are question marks at every other position on this offensive line.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Left guard Kevin Dotson showed a lot of promise before an ankle injury ended his 2021 season early. But this group is probably headed toward another rough season.

