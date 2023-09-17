Ranking: The oldest NBA players in Team USA history

With rumors of LeBron James interested in joining Team USA for the Paris Olympics, we thought it would be nice to look back at the oldest players to suit up for USA Basketball. If he plays, James, who turns 39 at the end of this year, would be the eldest player to compete for Team USA by a mile.

Take a look at the oldest players to represent the red, white, and blue.

(All ages at the start of FIBA tournaments).

Reggie Miller: 2002 World Championship

37 years and 5 days

Larry Bird: 1992 Olympics

35 years and 231 days

Jason Kidd: 2008 Olympics

35 years and 140 days

Dominique Wilkins: 1994 World Championship

34 years and 205 days

John Stockton: 1996 Olympics

34 years and 116 days

Tim Hardaway: 2000 Olympics

34 years and 16 days

Wendell Alexis: 1998 World Championship

33 y ears and 363 days

Kobe Bryant: 2012 Olympics

33 years and 340 days

Chauncey Billups: 2010 World Championship

33 years and 337 days

Antonio Davis: 2002 World Championship

33 years and 302 days

David Wood: 1998 World Championship

33 years and 241 days

JaVale McGee: 2021 Olympics

33 years and 188 days

Hakeem Olajuwon: 1996 Olympics

33 years and 180 days

Charles Barkley: 1996 Olympics

33 years and 150 days

Karl Malone: 1996 Olympics

32 years and 362 days

Magic Johnson: 1992 Olympics

32 years and 347 days

Kevin Durant: 2021 Olympics

32 years and 299 days

Carmelo Anthony: 2016 Olympics

32 years and 69 days

Gary Payton: 2000 Olympics

32 years and 56 days

Steve Smith: 2000 Olympics

31 years and 170 days

