Ranking: The oldest NBA players in Team USA history
With rumors of LeBron James interested in joining Team USA for the Paris Olympics, we thought it would be nice to look back at the oldest players to suit up for USA Basketball. If he plays, James, who turns 39 at the end of this year, would be the eldest player to compete for Team USA by a mile.
Take a look at the oldest players to represent the red, white, and blue.
(All ages at the start of FIBA tournaments).
Reggie Miller: 2002 World Championship
37 years and 5 days
Larry Bird: 1992 Olympics
35 years and 231 days
Jason Kidd: 2008 Olympics
35 years and 140 days
Dominique Wilkins: 1994 World Championship
34 years and 205 days
John Stockton: 1996 Olympics
34 years and 116 days
Tim Hardaway: 2000 Olympics
34 years and 16 days
Wendell Alexis: 1998 World Championship
33 y ears and 363 days
Kobe Bryant: 2012 Olympics
33 years and 340 days
Chauncey Billups: 2010 World Championship
33 years and 337 days
Antonio Davis: 2002 World Championship
33 years and 302 days
David Wood: 1998 World Championship
33 years and 241 days
JaVale McGee: 2021 Olympics
33 years and 188 days
Hakeem Olajuwon: 1996 Olympics
33 years and 180 days
Charles Barkley: 1996 Olympics
33 years and 150 days
Karl Malone: 1996 Olympics
32 years and 362 days
Magic Johnson: 1992 Olympics
32 years and 347 days
Kevin Durant: 2021 Olympics
32 years and 299 days
Carmelo Anthony: 2016 Olympics
32 years and 69 days
Gary Payton: 2000 Olympics
32 years and 56 days
Steve Smith: 2000 Olympics
31 years and 170 days