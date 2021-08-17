Ranking the Oklahoma Sooners’ 12 games on the 2021 schedule

2021 has a chance to be a fantastic season for the Oklahoma Sooners. Already one of the higher-ranked teams in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches’ poll (3rd) and the AP Top 25 (2nd), the Sooners look destined for a remarkable season.

Before they can take their place in the College Football Playoff and contend for their eighth national championship, the Sooners must navigate a regular-season schedule that doesn’t look too bad on the surface but has some potential hazards.

With 18 days remaining until the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Tulane Green Wave, let’s power rank the schedule from the easiest matchups to the toughest.

Western Carolina Catamounts

It's an FCS school. And it's not even a good FCS school. The Western Carolina Catamounts have won seven games in the last three seasons. They have three winning seasons since 2012. On PPV on Sept. 11, this should be a trouncing that provides younger guys valuable game action.

Kansas Jayhawks

As a football team, the Kansas Jayhawks most resemble an FCS school. They've won six games in the last three seasons. Kansas has finished with three or fewer wins every season since 2010. Their last winning season came under Marc Mangino in 2008. Another game that's routinely a "W" you can mark on the schedule before the schedule is released.

Tulane Green Wave

This will be the second meeting between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tulane Green Wave. The Sooners rolled 56-14 over the Green Wave the last time these teams played. Out of the American Athletic Conference, Tulane has a .526 winning percentage over the last three seasons and has won two bowl games under head coach Willie Fritz. Though they've improved under Fritz, who took over a team coming off back-to-back 3-9 seasons in 2014 and 2015, they're not on the Sooners' level.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Oklahoma Sooners are on a nine-game win streak against the Red Raiders, and the last two contests haven't been close. The Sooners have an average margin of victory of 36.5 over the last two seasons. Transfer Tyler Shough offers some optimism at quarterback, but unless they can get above expectation production from the rest of the offense and a bad defense, it's going to be a struggle again in 2020. Texas Tech hasn't had a winning season since 2015.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to a strong start when they joined the Big 10. In their first six seasons, the former Big 12 rival posted nine or more wins five times. Only once did they have a losing record from 2011 to 2016. Since 2017, however, it's been a downhill slide. They've won five or fewer games every year since their last winning season in 2016. Though there's a lot of excitement over the return of the rivalry that birthed the "Game of the Century," this one should be a big win for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Baylor Bears

Of all the games that were toughest in 2020, the Baylor Bears proved surprisingly difficult to get ahead of. The Sooners struggled with Dave Aranda's defense in the first half before pulling away in the second half in a win that was surprising, if only for how close it was. Don't be surprised if the Bears are a tough out once again for the Sooners. In MMA, they say that styles make fights, and Baylor showed a style that frustrated the high-powered Sooners offense in 2020. If they show up with a more competent offense in 2021, this game could be a problem.

West Virginia Mountaineers

The 2020 matchup was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, but last year's matchup would likely have been a Sooners' win. Oklahoma has won every game between the two teams since West Virginia joined the Big 12. West Virginia brings back one of the better quarterbacks in the conference, Jarret Doege, but will he be enough for a team that went 6-4 in 2020 with losses to Oklahoma State, Texas, Iowa State and Texas Tech?

TCU Horned Frogs

Many have TCU as a potential trap game for the Oklahoma Sooners. Coming off a run of games with Nebraska, West Virginia, Kansas State and Texas, the Sooners could be set up for a letdown. Sure, they bring back Max Duggan at quarterback and some skill at the wide receiver position. Gary Patterson is a good coach, and they'll be solid defensively, but this team has struggled to contain Lincoln Riley's offenses over the years. In Riley's five matchups with the Horned Frogs, he's gone 5-0 with an average margin of victory of 18 points. Take away the four-point win in 2019, and the Sooners have an average margin of victory of 21.5 points. Riley has had Patterson's number. The Sooners have the talent and depth edge over the Horned Frogs.

Kansas State Wildcats

Pesky little Kansas State. They certainly know how to ruin a party, right? Like they did when they knocked off undefeated Oklahoma in the 2003 season, the Wildcats spoiled the start to the 2020 season for the Oklahoma Sooners. Though Oklahoma lost the following week in Ames to Iowa State, this one really let the air out of the bag. The expectations were high for the Sooners in 2020, and to suffer a loss that early in the season put Oklahoma behind the eight ball. Chris Klieman is 2-0 against the Sooners since taking over for Bill Snyder in 2019. Can Lincoln Riley get in the win column against the former FCS coaching great?

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Bedlam grew a lot more intriguing after the shots fired from the Oklahoma State president's office after Oklahoma's announcement it will join the SEC. There will certainly be a lot of passion and excitement surrounding the game because there always is, but it gained more heat when the Sooners announced their decision to break from their in-state rivals for the greener grass of the SEC. The Sooners enjoy a six-game winning streak against the Cowboys with just one victory within 10 points for Oklahoma. The Cowboys return several players from last year's team that was clobbered by the Sooners, 41-13. This rivalry is not really a rivalry as the Sooners own a 16-2 record against OSU in the last 18 matchups and a 90-18-7 record in the 115-game history between the two schools.

Texas Longhorns

There are still questions at the quarterback position for the Texas Longhorns, but in a game with this much passion and excitement, the context surrounding the teams has never seemed to matter. This is the proverbial throw out the record books game for both teams, and it will be a tough matchup for the Sooners once again. The addition of Steve Sarkisian brings some excitement for the Longhorns who are looking to join the Sooners among college football's offensive elites.

Iowa State Cyclones

Like the Oklahoma Sooners, the Iowa State Cyclones bring back a bevy of experienced players at key positions for 2021. Most notably, Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Mike Rose and Charlie Kolar will lead the Cyclones into Norman looking to build off of their 2020 regular-season win over the Sooners. Matt Campbell and the Cyclones have beaten the Sooners twice in the last five matchups, making them one of the more difficult matchups they have on the schedule each year.

