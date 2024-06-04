Ranking Ohio's top 10 golf courses you can actually play for 2024

Firestone Country Club in Akron is the top public-access golf course in Ohio for 2024, according to Golfweek. In fact, it made the list three times.

But wait -- isn't Firestone a private country club? Don't professional golfers compete in a tournament there?

The answer to those questions is yes. But Golfweek's ranking doesn't limit itself to public courses where golfers can walk in, pay a fee and play a round. It also includes some private courses where non-members can play in some form, usually through a package deal with a hotel or something similar.

How golfers can play Firestone Country Club without a membership

Firestone offers "Stay & Play Packages," where golfers can book a club room or villa on the golf course grounds for two or three nights and play three rounds of golf (one each on the North, South and Fazio courses) or four rounds (All courses with one replay that excludes the South Course), depending on the package selected.

Pricing varies by season, according to Firestone's website, which recommends calling the club for details.

The country club is also available for corporate outings and private events, another way non-members might have a chance to play.

Golfweek's top 10 public-access courses in Ohio

Here are the public-access courses, as judged by Golfweek's nationwide network of raters:

Firestone Country Club is Golfweek's top public-access course in Ohio. Despite Firestone being a private club, it does offer ways for non-members to play a round.

No. 1 South Course, No. 2 North Course, No. 5 (tie) Fazio course: Firestone Country Club

Address: 452 East Warner Road, Akron, OH 44319

Phone: (330) 644-8441

Website: www.invitedclubs.com/clubs/firestone-country-club

Cost: Become a member or book a stay

No. 3: Fowler's Mill Golf Course

Address: 13095 Rockhaven Road, Chesterland, OH 44026

Phone: (440) 729-7569

Website: www.fowlersmillgc.com

Cost: Dynamic pricing, can be higher or lower depending on demand and other factors. Call the course for details.

No. 4: Manakiki Golf Course

Address: 35501 Eddy Road, Willoughby, OH 44094

Phone: (440) 942-2500

Website: www.clevelandmetroparks.com/golf/courses/manakiki-golf-course

Cost: Greens fees range from $21 to $47 for 18 holes, and $13 to $27 for nine holes

No. 5 (tie): The Virtues Golf Club

Address: One Long Drive, Nashport, OH 43830

Phone: (740) 763-1100

Website: www.thevirtuesgolfclub.com

Cost: Greens fees for the summer range from $40 to $170

No. 7: Sleepy Hollow Golf Course

Address: 9445 Brecksville Road, Brecksville, OH 44141

Phone: (440) 526-4285

Website: www.clevelandmetroparks.com/golf/courses/sleepy-hollow-golf-course

Cost: Greens fees range from $21 to $47 for 18 holes, and $13 to $27 for nine holes

No. 8: The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills

Address: 3155 Sherilyn Lane, Batavia, OH 45103

Phone: (513) 735-4653

Website: stonelickhills.com

Cost: Greens fees range from $60 to $100 for 18 holes. The rate for nine holes is 50% of the 18-hole cost.

No. 9: The Quarry Golf Club

Address: Sandstone Drive, 5650 Quarry Lake Drive, Canton, OH 44730

Phone: (330) 488-3178

Website: www.quarrygolfclubggp.com

Cost: Greens fees vary from $29 to $69

No. 10: Deer Ridge Golf Club

Address: 900 Comfort Plaza Drive, Bellville, OH 44813

Phone: (419) 886-7090

Website: www.deerridgegc.com

Cost: Greens fees range from $37 to $150 for 18 holes, and $22 to $37 for nine holes

Northern Kentucky course near Cincinnati makes the list

Cincinnatians looking to play a top-notch course have another nearby option in addition to Stonelick Hills. Lassing Pointe in Union, Kentucky, made the list as one of the best courses in the Bluegrass State.

No. 3 in Kentucky: Lassing Pointe Golf Course

Address: 2266 Double Eagle Drive, Union, KY 41091

Phone: (859) 384-2266

Website: www.boonecountygolf.com/lassing-pointe/home

Cost: Greens fees range from $25 to $47 for 18 holes, and $18 to $25 for nine holes

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Golfweek rankings name Ohio's top 10 public golf courses anyone can play