Ranking Ohio's top 10 golf courses you can actually play for 2024
Firestone Country Club in Akron is the top public-access golf course in Ohio for 2024, according to Golfweek. In fact, it made the list three times.
But wait -- isn't Firestone a private country club? Don't professional golfers compete in a tournament there?
The answer to those questions is yes. But Golfweek's ranking doesn't limit itself to public courses where golfers can walk in, pay a fee and play a round. It also includes some private courses where non-members can play in some form, usually through a package deal with a hotel or something similar.
How golfers can play Firestone Country Club without a membership
Firestone offers "Stay & Play Packages," where golfers can book a club room or villa on the golf course grounds for two or three nights and play three rounds of golf (one each on the North, South and Fazio courses) or four rounds (All courses with one replay that excludes the South Course), depending on the package selected.
Pricing varies by season, according to Firestone's website, which recommends calling the club for details.
The country club is also available for corporate outings and private events, another way non-members might have a chance to play.
Golfweek's top 10 public-access courses in Ohio
Here are the public-access courses, as judged by Golfweek's nationwide network of raters:
No. 1 South Course, No. 2 North Course, No. 5 (tie) Fazio course: Firestone Country Club
Address: 452 East Warner Road, Akron, OH 44319
Phone: (330) 644-8441
Cost: Become a member or book a stay
No. 3: Fowler's Mill Golf Course
Address: 13095 Rockhaven Road, Chesterland, OH 44026
Phone: (440) 729-7569
Website: www.fowlersmillgc.com
Cost: Dynamic pricing, can be higher or lower depending on demand and other factors. Call the course for details.
No. 4: Manakiki Golf Course
Address: 35501 Eddy Road, Willoughby, OH 44094
Phone: (440) 942-2500
Website: www.clevelandmetroparks.com/golf/courses/manakiki-golf-course
Cost: Greens fees range from $21 to $47 for 18 holes, and $13 to $27 for nine holes
No. 5 (tie): The Virtues Golf Club
Address: One Long Drive, Nashport, OH 43830
Phone: (740) 763-1100
Website: www.thevirtuesgolfclub.com
Cost: Greens fees for the summer range from $40 to $170
No. 7: Sleepy Hollow Golf Course
Address: 9445 Brecksville Road, Brecksville, OH 44141
Phone: (440) 526-4285
Website: www.clevelandmetroparks.com/golf/courses/sleepy-hollow-golf-course
Cost: Greens fees range from $21 to $47 for 18 holes, and $13 to $27 for nine holes
No. 8: The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills
Address: 3155 Sherilyn Lane, Batavia, OH 45103
Phone: (513) 735-4653
Website: stonelickhills.com
Cost: Greens fees range from $60 to $100 for 18 holes. The rate for nine holes is 50% of the 18-hole cost.
No. 9: The Quarry Golf Club
Address: Sandstone Drive, 5650 Quarry Lake Drive, Canton, OH 44730
Phone: (330) 488-3178
Website: www.quarrygolfclubggp.com
Cost: Greens fees vary from $29 to $69
No. 10: Deer Ridge Golf Club
Address: 900 Comfort Plaza Drive, Bellville, OH 44813
Phone: (419) 886-7090
Website: www.deerridgegc.com
Cost: Greens fees range from $37 to $150 for 18 holes, and $22 to $37 for nine holes
Northern Kentucky course near Cincinnati makes the list
Cincinnatians looking to play a top-notch course have another nearby option in addition to Stonelick Hills. Lassing Pointe in Union, Kentucky, made the list as one of the best courses in the Bluegrass State.
No. 3 in Kentucky: Lassing Pointe Golf Course
Address: 2266 Double Eagle Drive, Union, KY 41091
Phone: (859) 384-2266
Cost: Greens fees range from $25 to $47 for 18 holes, and $18 to $25 for nine holes
