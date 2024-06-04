Advertisement

Ranking Ohio's top 10 golf courses you can actually play for 2024

chad murphy, cincinnati enquirer
·3 min read

Firestone Country Club in Akron is the top public-access golf course in Ohio for 2024, according to Golfweek. In fact, it made the list three times.

But wait -- isn't Firestone a private country club? Don't professional golfers compete in a tournament there?

The answer to those questions is yes. But Golfweek's ranking doesn't limit itself to public courses where golfers can walk in, pay a fee and play a round. It also includes some private courses where non-members can play in some form, usually through a package deal with a hotel or something similar.

How golfers can play Firestone Country Club without a membership

Firestone offers "Stay & Play Packages," where golfers can book a club room or villa on the golf course grounds for two or three nights and play three rounds of golf (one each on the North, South and Fazio courses) or four rounds (All courses with one replay that excludes the South Course), depending on the package selected.

Pricing varies by season, according to Firestone's website, which recommends calling the club for details.

The country club is also available for corporate outings and private events, another way non-members might have a chance to play.

Golfweek's top 10 public-access courses in Ohio

Here are the public-access courses, as judged by Golfweek's nationwide network of raters:

Firestone Country Club is Golfweek's top public-access course in Ohio. Despite Firestone being a private club, it does offer ways for non-members to play a round.
Firestone Country Club is Golfweek's top public-access course in Ohio. Despite Firestone being a private club, it does offer ways for non-members to play a round.

No. 1 South Course, No. 2 North Course, No. 5 (tie) Fazio course: Firestone Country Club

No. 3: Fowler's Mill Golf Course

  • Address: 13095 Rockhaven Road, Chesterland, OH 44026

  • Phone: (440) 729-7569

  • Website: www.fowlersmillgc.com

  • Cost: Dynamic pricing, can be higher or lower depending on demand and other factors. Call the course for details.

No. 4: Manakiki Golf Course

No. 5 (tie): The Virtues Golf Club

No. 7: Sleepy Hollow Golf Course

No. 8: The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills

  • Address: 3155 Sherilyn Lane, Batavia, OH 45103

  • Phone: (513) 735-4653

  • Website: stonelickhills.com

  • Cost: Greens fees range from $60 to $100 for 18 holes. The rate for nine holes is 50% of the 18-hole cost.

No. 9: The Quarry Golf Club

No. 10: Deer Ridge Golf Club

  • Address: 900 Comfort Plaza Drive, Bellville, OH 44813

  • Phone: (419) 886-7090

  • Website: www.deerridgegc.com

  • Cost: Greens fees range from $37 to $150 for 18 holes, and $22 to $37 for nine holes

Northern Kentucky course near Cincinnati makes the list

Cincinnatians looking to play a top-notch course have another nearby option in addition to Stonelick Hills. Lassing Pointe in Union, Kentucky, made the list as one of the best courses in the Bluegrass State.

No. 3 in Kentucky: Lassing Pointe Golf Course

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Golfweek rankings name Ohio's top 10 public golf courses anyone can play