Ranking Ohio State tight ends by 247Sports composite recruiting rankings
The Ohio State football program has six tight ends on scholarship and thank goodness the stud of the group, Cade Stover, is coming back for another season. All six tight ends arrived in Columbus as highly touted recruits, but only Stover has lived up to his potential at moving over from linebacker.
It will be interesting to watch Gee Scott Jr. and his development continue from wide receiver to tight end, but most expected the jump last season to be much bigger. There is still a surprising amount of hype surrounding Joe Royer and there are murmurs that he will see more time than Scott, but only time will tell.
We rank the scholarship tight ends on the roster based on their 247Sports recruiting rankings. Off we go …
Gee Scott Jr., Senior
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 2-inches
Weight: 207 pounds
High School: Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA)
Class of 2020
247Sports Rating: 4 Star (No. 37 overall, No. 5 WR)
Jelani Thurman, Freshman
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 5-inches
Weight: 230 pounds
High School: Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA)
Class of 2023
247Sports Rating: 4 Star (No. 70 overall, No. 3 TE)
Cade Stover, Redshirt-senior
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 5-inches
Weight: 235 pounds
High School: Lexington (Mansfield, OH)
Class of 2019
247Sports Rating: 4 Star (No. 67 overall, No. 5 OLB)
Joe Royer, Redshirt-Junior
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 5-inches
Weight: 225 pounds
High School: Elder (Cincinnati, OH)
Class of 2020
247Sports Rating: 4 Star (No. 211 overall, No. 8 TE)
Bennett Christian, Redshirt-Freshman
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 6-inches
Weight: 235 pounds
High School: Allatoona (Acworth, GA)
Class of 2022
247Sports Rating: 4 Star (No. 240 overall, No. 7 TE)
Sam Hart, Redshirt-Sophomore
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 5-inches
Weight: 225 pounds
High School: Cherokee Trail (Aurora, CO)
Class of 2021
247Sports Rating: 3 Star (No. 388 overall, No. 19 TE)
