Ranking Ohio State tight ends by 247Sports composite recruiting rankings

The Ohio State football program has six tight ends on scholarship and thank goodness the stud of the group, Cade Stover, is coming back for another season. All six tight ends arrived in Columbus as highly touted recruits, but only Stover has lived up to his potential at moving over from linebacker.

It will be interesting to watch Gee Scott Jr. and his development continue from wide receiver to tight end, but most expected the jump last season to be much bigger. There is still a surprising amount of hype surrounding Joe Royer and there are murmurs that he will see more time than Scott, but only time will tell.

We rank the scholarship tight ends on the roster based on their 247Sports recruiting rankings. Off we go …

Gee Scott Jr., Senior

Mandatory Credit: Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Iowa Hawkeyes At Ohio State Buckeyes

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 2-inches

Weight: 207 pounds

High School: Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA)

Class of 2020

247Sports Rating: 4 Star (No. 37 overall, No. 5 WR)

Jelani Thurman, Freshman

Jelani Thurman and Carnell Tate

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 5-inches

Weight: 230 pounds

High School: Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA)

Class of 2023

247Sports Rating: 4 Star (No. 70 overall, No. 3 TE)

Cade Stover, Redshirt-senior

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 5-inches

Weight: 235 pounds

High School: Lexington (Mansfield, OH)

Class of 2019

247Sports Rating: 4 Star (No. 67 overall, No. 5 OLB)

Joe Royer, Redshirt-Junior

Osu22asudc 05

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 5-inches

Weight: 225 pounds

High School: Elder (Cincinnati, OH)

Class of 2020

247Sports Rating: 4 Star (No. 211 overall, No. 8 TE)

Bennett Christian, Redshirt-Freshman

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Bennett Christian (85) runs past head coach Ryan Day during a spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center in Columbus on March 22, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 6-inches

Weight: 235 pounds

High School: Allatoona (Acworth, GA)

Class of 2022

247Sports Rating: 4 Star (No. 240 overall, No. 7 TE)

Sam Hart, Redshirt-Sophomore

Ohio State Football Spring Game

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 5-inches

Weight: 225 pounds

High School: Cherokee Trail (Aurora, CO)

Class of 2021

247Sports Rating: 3 Star (No. 388 overall, No. 19 TE)

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire