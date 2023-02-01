Ranking Ohio State running backs by 247Sports Composite recruiting ranking

The Ohio State football program currently has five running backs on scholarship and has the appearance to be super deep. Still, as any Buckeye fan will know, this unit struggled mightily with injuries last season and resulted in both a linebacker and wide receiver taking snaps at the position.

Now that linebacker we speak of is Chip Trayanum and he was actually a running back at Arizona State before coming to Columbus and will be named on the list below, but him taking snaps in 2022 was not part of the plan. This unit received a significant boost when Miyan Williams announced he was returning to Ohio State, but hopes are high that some of these highly-rated guys reach their potential in 2023.

In the following slides, we will rank the current scholarship running backs on the roster based on their 247Sports recruiting ranking.

TreVeyon Henderson, Junior

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) carries the ball against Maryland

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 5-foot, 11-inches

Weight: 195 pounds

High School: Hopewell (Hopewell, VA)

Class of 2021

247Sports Rating: 5 Star (No. 11 overall, No. 1 RB)

Evan Pryor, Redshirt-Sophomore

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 5-foot, 10-inches

Weight: 190 pounds

High School: William Amos Hough (Cornelius, NC)

Class of 2021

247Sports Rating: 4 Star (No. 101 overall, No. 7 RB)

Dallan Hayden, Sophomore

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 5-foot, 11-inches

Weight: 195 pounds

High School: Christian Brothers (Memphis, TN)

Class of 2022

247Sports Rating: 4 Star (No. 226 overall, No. 19 RB)

Chip Trayanum, Redshirt-Junior

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 5-foot, 11-inches

Weight: 220 pounds

High School: Archbishop Hoban (Akron, OH)

Class of 2020

247Sports Rating: 4 Star (No. 285 overall, No. 22 RB)

Miyan Williams, Redshirt-Junior

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 5-foot, 10-inches

Weight: 210 pounds

High School: Winton Woods (Akron, OH)

Class of 2020

247Sports Rating: 3 Star (No. 627 overall, No. 29 RB)

