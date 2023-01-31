Ranking Ohio State quarterbacks by 247Sports Composite recruiting ranking
The Ohio State football program currently has four quarterbacks on scholarship and is the position with the most eyes on it this off-season. C.J. Stroud leaves a legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Ohio State history, but who is up next?
The Buckeyes have been through this before and have continuously pumped out great quarterbacks under Ryan Day from Dwayne Haskins to Justin Fields to C.J. Stroud, and there is no reason to suggest that the next starting quarterback at Ohio State is any less than spectacular.
In the following slides, we will rank the current scholarship quarterbacks on the roster based on their 247Sports recruiting ranking.
Kyle McCord, Junior
Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch. Football Ohio State Football Media Days
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-foot, 3-inches
Weight: 215 pounds
High School: St. Joseph’s (Philadelphia, PA)
Class of 2021
247Sports Rating: 5 Star (No. 28 overall, No. 6 QB)
Devin Brown, Redshirt-Freshman
Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch. Ncaa Football Toledo Rockets At Ohio State Buckeyes
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-foot, 2-inches
Weight: 196 pounds
High School: Corner Canyon (Draper, UT)
Class of 2022
247Sports Composite Rating: 4 Star (No. 43 overall, No. 6 QB)
Lincoln Kienholz, Freshman
Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz scrambles
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-foot, 1-inch
Weight: 182 pounds
High School: T.F. Riggs (Pierre, SD)
Class of 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 4 Star (No. 188 overall, No. 15 QB)
Tristan Gebbia, Redshirt-Senior
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 180 pounds
High School: Calabasas (Calabasas, CA)
Class of 2017
247Sports Composite Rating: 4 Star (No. 200 overall, No. 9 Pro QB)
