Ranking Ohio State quarterbacks by 247Sports Composite recruiting ranking

The Ohio State football program currently has four quarterbacks on scholarship and is the position with the most eyes on it this off-season. C.J. Stroud leaves a legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Ohio State history, but who is up next?

The Buckeyes have been through this before and have continuously pumped out great quarterbacks under Ryan Day from Dwayne Haskins to Justin Fields to C.J. Stroud, and there is no reason to suggest that the next starting quarterback at Ohio State is any less than spectacular.

In the following slides, we will rank the current scholarship quarterbacks on the roster based on their 247Sports recruiting ranking.

Kyle McCord, Junior

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-foot, 3-inches

Weight: 215 pounds

High School: St. Joseph’s (Philadelphia, PA)

Class of 2021

247Sports Rating: 5 Star (No. 28 overall, No. 6 QB)

Devin Brown, Redshirt-Freshman

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-foot, 2-inches

Weight: 196 pounds

High School: Corner Canyon (Draper, UT)

Class of 2022

247Sports Composite Rating: 4 Star (No. 43 overall, No. 6 QB)

Lincoln Kienholz, Freshman

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-foot, 1-inch

Weight: 182 pounds

High School: T.F. Riggs (Pierre, SD)

Class of 2023

247Sports Composite Rating: 4 Star (No. 188 overall, No. 15 QB)

Tristan Gebbia, Redshirt-Senior

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 180 pounds

High School: Calabasas (Calabasas, CA)

Class of 2017

247Sports Composite Rating: 4 Star (No. 200 overall, No. 9 Pro QB)

