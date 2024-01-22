Ranking Ohio State football’s offseason moves by importance

Ohio State football has made multiple moves this offseason, all of them with a sole focus, to win the Big Ten and return to the College Football Playoff.

Many feel like head coach Ryan Day is on the hot seat, and rightfully so. After losing to hated rival Michigan for the third-straight season and watching them win the CFP, while putting up a pitiful offensive performance in the Cotton Bowl has lit a fire to return to the nations elite under the Buckeye’s boss.

It wasn’t just a singular move being made, there were so many that will impact the Ohio State program in this next season and beyond. Here is my ranking of the importance of each move made by the Buckeyes since losing the Cotton Bowl.

Transfer tight end Will Kacmarek

Will Kacmarek’s tip drill TD for Ohio! pic.twitter.com/QNAhKHMCdl — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 23, 2023

Importance

This is clearly the least important of all the moves, as the Ohio State tight end room is was solid even before the addition of Kacmarek. The former Ohio Bobcat is more of a blocker, which will help the run game, but not really a big pass catching threat. He’s a solid transfer who should see time on the field immediately.

Removing Parker Fleming as the special teams coach

pic.twitter.com/sE9xJq54mF — Random Ohio State Play Every Day (@OSUPlayEveryDay) January 1, 2024

Importance

After the litany of mistakes for the Ohio State special teams, something had to be done. Fleming wasn’t just the fall guy, he was the root of the problems. Not many collegiate programs have a full-time special teams coach, so Day made the correct move here.

Transfer quarterback Julian Sayin

Watching some Julian Sayin tape from his senior year. Uhhh… wow. He makes more layered or over-the-middle throws than any HS quarterback I've seen. Impressive stuff. pic.twitter.com/ABAc7dPbsT — Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) January 22, 2024

Importance

You may be wondering why getting another five-star recruit is so low on this list. It’s not that Sayin isn’t an elite prospect, it’s that his impact may not be felt until 2025, depending on how things shake out. The outlook of the quarterback battle will be two big time players, Air Noland and Sayin, battling it out, as many expect the room to thin out with transfers.

Firing Perry Eliano and hiring Matt Guerrieri as safeties coach

BREAKING: Ohio State Has Hired Matt Guerreri as the New Safeties Coach Guerreri was previously on the staff as an Advisor in 2022 pic.twitter.com/YwJxrmK7wU — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) January 10, 2024

Importance

This one has a lot to do with recruiting, as this past season the safeties played at an elite level. Eliano had issues recruiting, something that the jury is still out on Guerrieri. Did he have an impact in Caleb Downs joining the team? It’s hard to know but the safeties will need to keep the elite prospects coming to Columbus with Guerrieri now running that room.

Transfer running back Quinshon Judkins

Most Rush Attempts WITHOUT a Fumble last season: 🔴 Quinshon Judkins: 271 pic.twitter.com/CKOo7sckM4 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 19, 2024

Importance

This is no knock on Judkins game, he’s a big time talent. It’s about the fact that TreVeyon Henderson returns with Dallan Hayden also looking like he’s going to be a very good back. The depth was there, and with Judkins it becomes even deeper. He’s a great insurance plan in case Henderson’s injury history woes pop up again.

Transfer center Seth McLaughlin

Seth McLaughlin (56) is a GROWN. MAN. 😤 Blocked two 6’4 300+ pound defenders at the same time.. pic.twitter.com/abVAJxD1Za — Squidwards_WRLD (@SquidwardsWrld) December 5, 2023

Importance

Center is the quarterback of the offensive line and Ohio State got a great one in McLaughlin. Yes, he had some snap issues in the Rose Bowl, but he’s got plenty of time to iron that out in Columbus. He brings a nasty attitude along with tons of experience.

Transfer quarterback Will Howard

Will Howard highlights. Big boy under center now 6'5 240 🔸️5,786 yards passing yards

🔸️48 passing TD's

🔸️19 rushing TD's pic.twitter.com/5k4ifekOvK — jbook™ (@jbook37) January 5, 2024

Importance

Again, experience plays a huge part with the addition of Howard. He’s played a good amount over his three years at Kansas State, even if he may have been pushed out the door this offseason. He shores up the position for the Buckeyes, as it looks like neither of the incumbent players, Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz, seemed ready to take over Ohio State’s offense.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien

Sources: Ohio State is set to hire longtime NFL head coach Bill O’Brien as the school’s new offensive coordinator. O’Brien served last season as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in 2023 and has been the head coach at the Texans and in the Big Ten at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/19e2iXv6oe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2024

Importance

Having a Heisman winner under his belt, along with being the offensive coordinator for two Hall of Fame coaches, O’Brien brings the play-calling experience sorely needed for the Buckeye offense. His addition takes it away from Day, while co-OC Brian Hartline can continue focusing on the wide receiver group. Some may not have liked the hire, but I do, and he’s just behind our final addition.

Safety Caleb Downs

THE NEXT GREAT ONE WELCOME TO BIA CALEB DOWNS 🌰 pic.twitter.com/fvXCPWwdnO — RJ (MR.BLAZE) 🎥 (@MrBlaze98) January 22, 2024

Importance

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has never had a player like Downs in his safety-driven defense. The elite skill set will see him match or potentially beat his 100-plus tackle season from this past year. Not only that, Downs will help with the return game and give Ohio State one of the best players in the country, regardless of position.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire