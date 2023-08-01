Ranking Ohio State football games in 2023 by importance

Not all schedules are created equal and we’ve definitely seen that with our rivals to the north, who have one of the easiest nonconference schedules you can shake khakis at. Michigan plays (wait for it) East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green.

Not exactly murderer’s row. More like charity square.

Ohio State has a pretty tough schedule, but just like schedules, not all games on a docket are held in the same light either. In the case of the Buckeyes, there are clearly more games that are important than others, no matter what the coaches’ speak might say, blah, blah, blah.

Because there are certain games circled, starred, and highlighted on OSU’s schedule more than others, we thought we’d rank all twelve regular season games on Ohio State’s schedule by importance.

We count down from least important to most. Off we go.

Youngstown State - September 9

(Dispatch photo by Fred Squillante)

Why it matters

I mean it kind of matters because it’s an in-state opponent, but Youngstown State is not even an FBS opponent. Ohio State should be able to take care of this one pretty easily at home. If not, this team has bigger problems.

vs. Western Kentucky - September 16

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Why it matters

These two have never matched up and may not again for a long, long time after this pay-for-play deal. The Hilltoppers should provide a little more resistance than a wet paper towel in Columbus, and this isn’t a Big Ten game. Like the game above, if this one turns out to be more than a mild sweat, it’s time to hit the panic button.

at Rutgers - November 4

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Why it matters

It is a Big Ten game so there’s something at stake when it comes to making it to Indianapolis, but Rutgers still falls short of all of the four and five-star kids on Ohio State’s team. Heck, with what Rutgers is expected to be, the Buckeyes could even lose this game, run the rest of the table, and still be just fine.

at Indiana - September 2

USA TODAY Sports

Why it matters

We thought about placing the Rutgers game below this one, but then we remembered that this is the opening game of the season, on the road, against a real, live Big Ten team. Add all of that to the fact that Ohio State is breaking in a new quarterback and rebuilt offensive line, and well — that seems fairly important.

at Purdue - October 14

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Why it matters

This is a Big Ten contest obviously, but it’s against a West division opponent so maybe not as important as a game within the East division. Still, it’s on the road against a program that’s had some success as of late against the Buckeyes. A bad showing here can be recovered as long as things go according to plan the rest of the way.

vs. Minnesota - November 18

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Why it matters

Now we start to up the talent of teams a bit. Minnesota is good enough to make Ohio State work but still doesn’t have the skill to spring the upset. Plus, again, this is a crossover game, so that always brings the importance meter down from a division game. Losing it wouldn’t be great, but it’s not a head-to-head chance to climb the ladder against Michigan or Penn State.

vs. Michigan State -,November 11

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Why it matters

Michigan State took a huge step back last year, and the last two games against Mel Tucker’s crew have been far from competitive with Ohio State administering a public flogging to Sparty. We’re not sure the team is that much better this year, and this is unlikely to be a battle for the top of the East division.

vs. Maryland - October 7

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Why it matters

It seems like Maryland is a program headed in the right direction, but the depth and line play aren’t quite there yet to go toe-to-toe with Ohio State. Of course, any loss would hurt the Buckeyes in a significant way, but the ‘Terps don’t figure to be at the top of the Big Ten East either, so there’s a chance to recover if OSU gets up on the wrong side of the bed that Saturday.

at Wisconsin - October 28

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Why it matters

Okay, okay, you got me. I keep saying crossover matchups don’t matter as much as games within the division, but this one is different. You have a former Buckeye hosting Ohio State in a really tough environment during the home stretch of the season. Heck, Wisconsin might be a top-ten, top-fifteen team at this point and those kinds of wins matter big time when splitting hairs in the postseason.

at Notre Dame - September 23

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Why it matters

It may be early in the year and a nonconference game, but this one could make or break Ohio State’s College Football Playoff life. Lose to the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes can still run the table and get into the four teams playing for it all, but the margin of error is gone. It’ll likely be two top ten or top five teams doing battle in one of the most-watched nonconference games of the year.

vs. Penn State - October 21

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Why it matters

Penn State is everyone’s darling to get over the hump and contend with Ohio State and Michigan this year for the East division title. And yeah, there’s good reason for it with all of the talent — especially on defense — the Nittany Lions bring back. This game is in Columbus and Ohio State may need to win this one desperately to keep pace with Michigan. Lose, and destiny is out of the Buckeyes’ control most likely.

at Michigan - November 25

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Why it matters

Duh. Of course, this is the most important game of the year — any year in fact. It’s Ohio State vs. Michigan and there could be a ton riding on it. If both teams have the kind of year we expect them to have, this could be an elimination contest for the Big Ten Championship game, and perhaps the College Football Playoff. Oh, and there’s also the fact that Ryan Day is feeling the heat for getting sandblasted by the Maize and Blue the last two years.

