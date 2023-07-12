Ranking each offense the Colts will play in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts defense enters its second season under coordinator Gus Bradley, looking to take a leap into a higher tier.

Though there are questions surrounding the health of star linebacker Shaquille Leonard and the cornerback room is extremely inexperienced, the front seven of this unit should make them plenty competitive.

We acknowledge these rankings are essentially educated guesses. There will be some offenses that perform better than expected and vice versa. But there’s a general idea of how these offenses look going into the new year.

Here’s a ranking of the offenses the Colts will face during the 2023 season from easiest to toughest:

There’s a bright future with C.J. Stroud, but this offense likely will lean heavily on the run game.

Derrick Henry is a unicorn, but the passing game could hold Tennessee back a lot considering they’re relying big-time on second-year pass-catchers Treylon Burks and Chig Okonkwo.

The future is bright with Frank Reich and Bryce Young, but the rookie quarterback doesn’t have a lot of established support in the passing game.

The post-Tom Brady era is likely to get off to a very rocky start in 2023.

Cooper Kupp is still an elite receiver, and Sean McVay is still a fantastic offensive mind. But Matthew Stafford seems to be falling apart physically, and there are still questions about a shaky offensive line.

Bill O’Brien should be an upgrade at offensive coordinator compared to 2022, but can Mac Jones/Bailey Zappe really be difference-makers?

If Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, this ranking could be too low considering the presence of elite play-makers like Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs. But there are a whole lot of question marks right now.

The weapons are there, the team made some intriguing offseason moves, and Kenny Pickett should improve in Year 2. However, as long as Matt Canada is the offensive coordinator, this unit will have a capped ceiling.

Derek Carr is an upgrade at quarterback, and Chris Olave is a budding superstar. But Alvin Kamara could face a suspension, and can Michael Thomas stay on the field?

The weapons are nice, and Arthur Smith knows how to creat explosiveness in the run game. But can Desmond Ridder or Taylor Henicke elevate this unit beyond a middling level?

Deshaun Watson’s return to the football field was lackluster from a production standpoint. But this offense has plenty of potential to improve with a full offseason.

Trevor Lawrence enters his third season after a breakout 2022 campaign. Their backfield is solid, and the addition of Calvin Ridley could make a massive difference.

On paper, this might be the best offense of Lamar Jackson’s career. If new offensive coordinator Todd Monken truly can make a difference in unlocking Jackson’s passing abilities, this offense will be tough to stop.

The trio of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins is likely to wreak havoc on the league for another season as one of the most explosive units in the NFL.

