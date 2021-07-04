Ranking all the No. 4s in 49ers history

Happy Fourth of July!

In honor of the holiday, we went back through Pro Football Reference’s team number database and gathered all the players to wear No. 4 in 49ers history. Once we had the collection of 10 players, we went about ranking the punter-heavy group in order from worst to best.

Given the difficulty of gathering statistical production for punters, length of tenure was a significant factor in putting our list together.

P Joe Prokop, 1991

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Prokop played for six teams during his seven-year career. His stop in San Francisco was unremarkable. He played in 11 games and averaged 38.5 yards per punt on 40 kicks.

P Bill LaFleur 2002-03

(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

LaFleur played in 21 games across two years with the 49ers. His 21-game stint with San Francisco was the lone regular-season action he saw in his career. He had 90 punts and averaged 38.2 yards per kick.

P Chad Stanley, 1999-2000

Jed Jacobsohn/Allsport

Stanley spent the first two of his eight-year career with the 49ers. He wound up carving out a nice tenure with the Texans, but his two seasons in red and gold were mostly unremarkable save for a 70-yard punt he ripped in his debut against the Jaguars.

PK Doug Brien 1994-95

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

The 49ers selected Brien in Round 3 of the 1994 draft, and he began his pro career by leading the NFL in extra point makes and attempts while kicking for one of the most prolific offenses of all-time. The De La Salle and Cal alum struggled in his second season though when he missed five of his seven kicks between 30 and 49 yards. He was eventually released during the middle of his sophomore campaign.

P Reggie Roby, 1998

(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Roby should probably be in the Hall of Fame after earning three Pro Bowl nods and two First-Team All-Pro honors across 16 NFL seasons. He spent his final year in San Francisco and launched 60 kicks, averaging 41.9 yards per boot even as a 37-year-old.

P Max Runager, 1984-88

Tony Duffy /Allsport

Runager spent parts of five years with the 49ers and suited up for 59 games. In those five seasons he won two Super Bowls and averaged more than 40 yards per punt.

QB Nick Mullens 2018-20

(AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Mullens is the first non-kicker on our list. He occupied the No. 4 jersey as an undrafted rookie in 2017, but he didn't land on the active roster until 2018 when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an ACL tear. Mullens wound up playing in 19 games with 16 starts and went 5-11 in those games. He completed 64.5 percent of his throws for 4,714 yards, 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He also averaged 7.9 yards per attempt. Ultimately his inability to limit turnovers was the key to his low winning percentage as a starter, and a significant reason San Francisco looked elsewhere in the quarterback market this offseason.

CB Emmanuel Moseley 2021

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Moseley has yet to play in No. 4 since he only made the change this offseason when the NFL relaxed its rules on jersey numbers by position. Mullens' exit opened No. 4 for Moseley who figures to occupy one of the starting cornerback spots out of training camp. He's started 29 games over the last two seasons, plus the NFC championship game and Super Bowl, and has two interceptions 17 pass breakups and 98 tackles.

PK Phil Dawson, 2016

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Dawson only wore No. 4 for one of his four seasons in San Francisco, but he was good regardless of which number he suited up in. Across 64 games he missed only three kicks inside of 40 yards, and he went 130-132 on extra points.

P Andy Lee, 2004-14

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It's fitting that the best No. 4 in 49ers history would be a punter given how many players on this list played that position. Lee was sensational during his 11 years and 176 games for San Francisco, racking up three trips to the Pro Bowl and a trio of First-Team All-Pro nods. He led the NFL in yards per punt during the 2011 season and averaged 46.2 yards per punt over his 49ers career.

