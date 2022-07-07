Ranking the No. 1 WRs on Titans’ 2022 schedule

While the Tennessee Titans’ defense as a whole took a major step forward during the 2021 campaign, one area where the unit needs to improve is in coverage.

Tennessee’s defense allowed 245.2 passing yards per game in 2021, ranking No. 25 in the NFL. The Titans did a better job limiting passing touchdowns, though, after surrendering 24, tied for the seventh-fewest.

When looking at Tennessee’s 2022 schedule, there are some very good passing attacks on it, and, of course, some very talented receivers the team will have to try and corral.

Here’s a look at the No. 1 wide receiver from each team on the Titans’ upcoming schedule, ranked from best to worst.

14. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers

There’s a few different avenues to go with the No. 1 wide receiver in Green Bay, with rookie Christian Watson and veteran Sammy Watkins also in the mix, but Lazard has a leg up on both due to his experience with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense.

13. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

After a monster season in 2019, it’s been all downhill from there for Smith-Schuster. Now he gets a change of scenery in Kansas City, a team that has a wide-open situation at the position. While we list Juju as the Chiefs’ No. 1, don’t rule out guys like Mecole Hardman, Marques Valdez-Scantling and rookie Skyy Moore taking that title instead.

12. Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian Kirk signed the big contract with the Jags this offseason, but Jones remains the top target for Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville until Kirk proves otherwise. Jones’ experience with Lawrence will help him remain the No. 1.

11. Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

Golladay looked to be on a superstar trajectory during his days with the Lions, but injury and joining the dysfunctional Giants have killed his momentum.

10. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts

Pittman had a breakout campaign in 2021, posting his first 1,000-yard season. Quarterback play remains a concern for Pittman after going from Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan, but Ryan figures to be an upgrade over Wentz.

9. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Sutton has all the tools to be a top receiver in the NFL, and he’ll finally have a great quarterback throwing him the ball in Russell Wilson after dealing with the likes of Case Keenum, Drew Lock, Joe Flacco and Teddy Bridgewater during his career.

8. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

Cooks rolls out of bed posting 1,000-yard seasons, with six of them in eight years in the NFL. Cooks was quiet against the Titans in 2021, but tallied 20 receptions for 234 yards and three scores against them in 2020.

7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb is one of the best young receivers in the NFL and is poised to have a monster season, especially now that Amari Cooper is gone.

6. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

McLaurin has the goods to be an elite receiver in the NFL, but first he needs a good quarterback to throw him the ball, which hasn’t happened. Things should be better with Wentz in 2022, but not by much.

5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

One of the best slot receivers in the NFL, Allen is one half of an impressive duo in Los Angeles along with Mike Williams, who could also be considered the team’s No. 1 after leading the Chargers in receiving yards last season. Allen has notched 1,100 yards or more in four of the last five seasons.

4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

When on the field, Brown is one of the most dominant forces at the wide receiver position thanks to his blend of size, speed and strength that allows him to run past or through defenders. It’s safe to say this matchup is circled on the calendars of both Brown and Titans fans everywhere.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase exploded onto the scene in 2021, finishing with the most receiving yards for a rookie in a single season in NFL history (1,455). If the LSU product can do it again, he’ll firmly be listed among the best in the NFL.

2. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Diggs and Josh Allen have been a perfect match since Buffalo acquired the wide receiver in 2020. Expect another big year in 2022 for one of the best in the business.

1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Adams isn’t just the best receiver on this list, he’s arguably the best in the NFL. He’ll see a downgrade at quarterback going from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr, but Carr is still more than capable of helping Adams to a big year.

