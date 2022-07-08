Ranking the No. 1 TEs on Titans’ 2022 schedule

In our latest installment of Tennessee Titans 2022 opponent rankings, we take a look at the slate of the No. 1 tight ends the team will face in 2022.

With teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills on their schedule, the Titans will face some of league’s best tight ends in 2022.

Unfortunately for Tennessee, their No. 1 option to match up with tight ends in 2021, defensive back Dane Cruikshank, is no longer with the team after signing with the Chicago Bears in free agency this offseason.

Filling Cruikshank’s role will be especially important because of the slate of tight ends Tennessee will face. As of right now it’s unclear who will step into those fairly big shoes.

Putting that aside for now, let’s take a look at the 14 tight ends on the Titans’ 2022 schedule who are expected to be at the top of their team’s depth chart, and we’ll rank them from best to worst.

14. Brevin Jordan, Houston Texans

A 2021 fifth-round pick of the Texans, Jordan appeared in just nine games (two starts) for Houston in his rookie season. He’ll get his first crack at a full-time starting role in 2022.

13. Ricky Seals-Jones, New York Giants

Seals-Jones has been a backup for most of his career but saw extended action as a starter in 2021 thanks to Logan Thomas’ injury issues. The jury is very much out on Seals-Jones’ ability to be a full-time starter, though.

12. Albert Okwuegbunam, Denver Broncos

Okwuegbunam saw a career-high six starts over 14 games in 2021. With Noah Fant gone as part of the Russell Wilson trade, Albert O. has a chance to seize the No. 1 role, but will have rookie Greg Dulcich nipping at his heels.

11. Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals

In 2021, Hurst missed four games due to injury and tallied less than half the yards he had in what was a career year in 2020. As far as pass-catching goes, Hurst is a downgrade from C.J. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets.

10. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

After a career year in 2020, Tonyan missed the final nine games last season due to a torn ACL. He remains one of the few projected starters on Green Bay’s roster who has familiarity with Aaron Rodgers.

9. Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts

After spending the first four years behind Jack Doyle, Alie-Cox gets a shot to show what he can do as a full-time starter. However, the Colts have drafted a tight end in each of the past two years (Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods), so his spot isn’t exactly secure, even after inking an extension in 2022.

8. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

Everett is on his third team in as many seasons. He posted career-bests in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2021 despite the Seattle Seahawks struggling overall.

7. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Injuries, drops and suspect blocking have plagued Engram’s career, but he still has the tools to be one of the most dangerous playmakers at the position in the NFL thanks to his skill set that more closely mirrors a wide receiver.

6. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders

Thomas has the goods to be one of the better tight ends in the NFL, but injury slowed his momentum. After a career year in 2020, Thomas was limited to just six games in 2021.

5. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills

The Tennessee native was bordering on bust status going into 2021, but he rebounded in a big way to have his best campaign yet. Knox was a touchdown machine, scoring nine in 15 games played.

4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert began taking over the No. 1 tight end role in Philly even before Zach Ertz was traded. He thrived in that role during the 2021 season, finishing fifth in receiving yards among tight ends.

3. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

Schultz has ascended to the status of one of the better tight ends in the NFL the past two years, a status that was cemented after totaling a career-high 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. The Cowboys slapped the franchise tag on him this offseason.

2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

When you talk about of the best tight ends in the sport, Waller’s name most certainly comes up. He’s a freak athlete and dynamic playmaker who can easily take a game over with his receiving prowess.

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

No surprise here, Kelce remains the league’s top tight end, with only Waller, San Francisco’s George Kittle and Baltimore’s Mark Andrews worthy of being called competition for that spot. The future Hall of Famer could soak up even more production in 2022 now that Tyreek Hill is gone.

