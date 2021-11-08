Ranking the NFL's Top 8 teams through Week 9 'Move the Sticks'
The "Move the Sticks" crew ranks the NFL's Top 8 teams through Week 9. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Vikings have placed another player on their active roster on the reserve/COVID-19 list. After placing center Garrett Bradbury on the list last week and safety Harrison Smith on the list on Sunday, linebacker Ryan Connelly was placed on the list on Monday. Connelly has been one of Minnesota’s primary special teams players for the [more]
The Chiefs kept sending blitzes, and Matt LaFleur failed to find counters for Jordan Love, his young quarterback making his first NFL start.
The Lions passed on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft and they’re going to pass on him again when he hits the waiver wire this week. As the league’s only winless team, the Lions could use their top waiver priority to add Beckham to the roster. Beckham [more]
Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke on Monday abou Zach Wilson returning to practice this week and the possibility of him starting on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
The Jags have added some help to the practice squad at the RB position and it's a player they know well from the AFC South.
Hamilton finished a distant second to Verstappen.
Here's what snap counts from Jacksonville's win over Buffalo tell us.
The Packers will inch closer to 2010 status if the defense keeps ascending.
Zach Wilson is the Jets’ Quarterback of the Future. But right now is not the best time. This week, it's time for Mike White.
The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots play Sunday in a Week 10 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
Wilson shared a video titled "It's time" earlier Monday.
Mac Jones wasn't making a football play when he twisted Brian Burns' ankle.
A rules analyst and an NFL Network broadcaster also thought this was a particularly bad call
Arnette becomes the second first-round pick to be released from Las Vegas in that draft, joining Henry Ruggs III, who was cut last week.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
Several Denver players took the Cowboys' early 4th-down conversion attempts personally; Dak Prescott feels they could have swung the game. | From @ToddBrock24f7
What does Patriots coach Bill Belichick think of Odell Beckham Jr.? Here's how he responded to questions about the former Browns wideout during an interview Monday.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't appreciate Stephon Gilmore telling reporters he was unhappy with how New England handled his injury.
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers set a new NFL record on Sunday, one that no wide receiver would want to hold.
A costly taunting penalty could be the proverbial straw that breaks the camels back for Josh Norman with the San Francisco 49ers.