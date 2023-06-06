Ranking the NFL Week 1 schedule

Kicking off the season

Before you know it, the NFL season will be here. The first game is Sept. 7 and Week 1 continues until Sept. 11. How do the games stack up on the schedule?

This is probably one of the few ways either of these teams could wind up 1-0 after the opening week. Then again, would anyone be shocked if they tied?

Sean Payton’s debut in Denver can’t save this game. The Broncos figure to be somewhat intriguing despite Russell Wilson. The only caveat here is if The GOAT somehow returns to quarterback Las Vegas rather than the hobbled Jimmy Garoppolo.

This game would have been 16th if it weren’t for the start of Bryce Young’s career. Then again, if Frank Reich doesn’t force the No. 1 overall pick into the lineup, Andy Dalton as Panthers QB could send the contest plummeting.

The Titans tumbled last season and don’t appear to be headed for a great 2023. Meanwhile, Derek Carr brings his mediocre starting record to the Big Easy. Doesn’t feel as if the Raiders’ veteran QB will suddenly become elite in New Orleans.

The Jordan Love era starts. The interest in the Packers will be down — a lot. Justin Fields is exciting but the Bears aren’t.

Talk about a new era not being inspiring. The Buccaneers will have either Kyle Trask or Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback. The Vikings might be without Dalvin Cook if the current buzz comes true. Don’t expect this one to light up the highlight reels.

This could be considered a Bobby Wagner revenge game but shouldn’t. He was only a Ram for a season, not enough time to build up hate. Geno Smith has to come up with a second big season, while Matthew Stafford will be under the microscope after injuries and mistakes ruined the Super Bowl champs in 2022.

Did anyone think at the start of last season the Jaguars would be the more interesting of these teams when the 2022 campaign ended? Didn’t think so. The Jaguars are defending AFC South champs. The Colts are banking on untested and unproven Anthony Richardson. Call it role reversal.

The Bengals have a ton of talent and know how to win. They are a team to follow every game. The Browns have much to prove and there isn’t a lot of reason to believe they will be anything other than the last-place team in the AFC North.

Teams with plenty to prove after sour 2022 seasons. The Ravens can point to injuries for their faults. However, that is becoming a familiar refrain in Baltimore. DeMeco Ryans starts off in Houston and has C.J. Stroud

The Steelers are set at QB and figure to grow off of Kenny Pickett’s rookie season. The San Francisco QB dilemma is fascinating. Trey Lance? Brock Purdy? Sam Darnold? A great team still needs a strong QB.

The wonderful quarterback matchup features Tua Tagovailoa against Justin Herbert. This one could be the highest on the totals when it comes to those who like to wager. Don’t be surprised if the Dolphins and Chargers push 55-60 points by the finish.

A test for the NFC champions to start the season. This also should give fans a barometer of what Bill Belichick has in his Patriots in 2023. Compelling.

Playoff teams from 2022 open the season in an NFC East scramble on Sunday Night Football. The Giants want to prove last season was not a fluke. Dak Prescott has to show 2022 wasn’t a true indication of what he has left.

There could have been more intriguing matchups for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs to open the season. The Lions are on the improve and still have plenty to prove. Opening at Arrowhead against Patrick Mahomes will provide a stiff challenge.

The last game of Week 1 is the best matchup. The Bills need to find a way to get to the Super Bowl and not just be a potential contender. The Jets have a new quarterback and high hopes. The home team is going to find out quickly how good it is.

