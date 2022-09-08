Ranking NFL teams’ popularity across the US
Ranking NFL teams’ popularity across the US originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Now that the NFL season has arrived, the battle between teams – and their fans – is ready to reignite.
Franchises with the biggest fanbases aren’t always the best, and some organizations in smaller markets have a greater reach than their state lines. So, which team has the largest group of supporters?
While it is a tough thing to quantify, internet searches offer a glimpse at which teams are sparking the most interest. Here’s a look at what the numbers say about NFL teams’ popularity nationally and by state:
Which NFL team is the most popular in the U.S.?
The Dallas Cowboys remain “America’s Team,” at least in terms of search trends.
USA TODAY obtained Google data from 2017 through 2022 and found the following 10 teams as the ones searched most often:
Dallas Cowboys
For a look at which NFL teams are trending right now, click here.
Which NFL team is the most popular in each state?
The Cowboys are the most popular team in the most states. Dallas was the most popular search result dating back to 2017 in seven states, including Texas.
The Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are next on the list. Unsurprisingly, the Patriots are the most popular team in all six New England states, while the Seahawks are well-represented with four states in the Pacific Northwest, along with Alaska.
Along with the Cowboys, the 49ers, Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevailed in states that are home to multiple NFL teams. That left teams like the New York Giants, New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins without a single state.
Here is the full breakdown of the most popular NFL teams by state, according to Google trends data, with 25 of the 32 franchises making the cut:
Alabama: Dallas Cowboys
Alaska: Seattle Seahawks
Arizona: Arizona Cardinals
Arkansas: Dallas Cowboys
California: San Francisco 49ers
Colorado: Denver Broncos
Connecticut: New England Patriots
Delaware: Philadelphia Eagles
Florida: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Georgia: Atlanta Falcons
Hawaii: San Francisco 49ers
Idaho: Seattle Seahawks
Illinois: Chicago Bears
Indiana: Indianapolis Colts
Iowa: Green Bay Packers
Kansas: Kansas City Chiefs
Kentucky: Cincinnati Bengals
Louisiana: New Orleans Saints
Maine: New England Patriots
Massachusetts: New England Patriots
Michigan: Detroit Lions
Minnesota: Minnesota Vikings
Mississippi: New Orleans Saints
Missouri: Kansas City Chiefs
Montana: Seattle Seahawks
Nebraska: Kansas City Chiefs
Nevada: Las Vegas Raiders
New Hampshire: New England Patriots
New Jersey: Philadelphia Eagles
New Mexico: Dallas Cowboys
New York: Buffalo Bills
North Carolina: Carolina Panthers
North Dakota: Minnesota Vikings
Ohio: Cleveland Browns
Oklahoma: Dallas Cowboys
Oregon: Seattle Seahawks
Pennsylvania: Philadelphia Eagles
Rhode Island: New England Patriots
South Carolina: Dallas Cowboys
South Dakota: Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee: Tennessee Titans
Texas: Dallas Cowboys
Utah: Dallas Cowboys
Vermont: New England Patriots
Virginia: Washington Commanders
Washington: Seattle Seahawks
West Virginia: Pittsburgh Steelers
Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers
Wyoming: Denver Broncos