Ranking the NFL’s rookie head coaches entering Week 17

The 2021 NFL season has two weeks remaining in the regular season and enough time has passed to fully grade each rookie head coach.

It takes time for teams to gel and if you remove the situation in Jacksonville, each first-year head coach has had his share of good moments.

Here’s an updated ranking of all 2021 first-year head coaches with the obvious final spot belonging to a now exiled college legend.

1. Nick Sirianni -- Eagles: 8-7

Sirianni spent weeks being defined by his initial press conference, but it’s clear now that the Eagles head coach knows his ball.

The rookie head coach attempted to live up to Howie Roseman’s dreams of a high-powered passing attack, but after taking a step back and pivoting offensively, Sirianni is now in the coach of the year discussion. Since Week 8 the Eagles are second in points per game (29.7), first in third-down efficiency (51.2%), and first in rushes of 10 or more yards and have won 6 of 8 after starting the season 2-5.

2. Brandon Staley -- Chargers: 8-7

The Chargers haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2018 campaign, and the initial thought was to rank Staley lower, before considering what he’s up against.

The AFC West is among the NFL’s toughest divisions and the young innovator has the Chargers on the rise.

3. David Culley -- Texans: 4-11

Culley lands this high on the list because the Texans somehow have 4 wins on the season.

Houston went 4-12 with Deshaun Watson in 2020, and yet with Davis Mills and Tyrod Taylor, Culley has the embattled franchise at nearly the same mark with two games to play.

4. Arthur Smith -- Falcons: 7-8

The rookie head coach has the Falcons still in the playoff race despite a roster hamstrung by salary-cap issues and forced to play without its star-wide receiver.

5. Dan Campbell -- Lions: 2-12-1

The Lions play hard for their coach and they’ve improved on a weekly basis, but these coaching rankings are about more than passionate speeches.

Campbell is building his own culture and that’s a start.

6. Robert Saleh -- Jets: 4-11

A rookie head coach who gained his reputation by building a dynamic defense in San Francisco, Saleh has probably had the biggest growing pain outside of Urban Meyer.

Saleh inherited one of the worst rosters in the league, is starting a rookie quarterback and his defense is on a historic pace for poor play.

7. Urban Meyer -- Jaguars: 2-11 (FIRED)

Meyer of course is last on the list because he was fired and dismissed by the franchise after only 13 games.

Meyer went 2-11 and did a bang-up job of winning over his team after having rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick, alternate days with the first-team offense with Gardner Minshew throughout training camp to earn the starting quarterback job.

Minshew was eventually traded to the Eagles.

