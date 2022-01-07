Ranking NFL games on Week 18 schedule

The finish line (for some)

Teams will be playing their final regular-season games on Saturday and Sunday. While many will advance to the playoffs, others will have to start preparing for free agency and the 2022 NFL draft. How does the Week 18 schedule stack up? Let’s take a look…

16. Washington Football Team at New York Giants

Talk about a game that has no meaning, and looks like it will have precious little scoring. Welcome to this NFC East washout.

15. Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Will either of these head coaches have their jobs come the end of next week?

14. Green Bay Packers at Detroit LIons

The Packers have the No. 1 seed in their pocket in the NFC. The mystery is whether Aaron Rodgers rests or plays. That’s not a ton of intrigue.

13. Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Who thought the Bengals would not have to worry about their playoff hopes when Week 18 came around? Oh, not because they were in the postseason, more because they had been eliminated already. That is the role that the Browns are wearing.

12. New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

The NFC South combatants meet in a game that could lead the Saints to the playoffs. However, the way New Orleans has been playing, and Atlanta’s ability to only topple weaker foes, sets this up as a game without much fanfare.

11. New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Yes, the Bills need to win to finish up as repeat AFC East champs. However, they are playing a feeble New York Jets team—and shouldn’t expect Gang Green to put up a huge fight.

10. New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Miami does give the Patriots trouble, but the biggest problem is Buffalo isn’t looking at a tough matchup. The game would have a lot more interest if the Bills weren’t home to the Jets, making the AFC East crown a near lock.

9. Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts have problems with the Jaguars on the road. Since they have hope for the AFC South crown, one has to believe those woes will end here. However, it is unlikely the Tennessee Titans will help them by losing against Houston in Week 18.

8. Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

The Titans need a win to become the No. 1 seed in an unlikely season that has seen them beat tough teams and fall to weak ones. Mike Vrabel better have his team ready.

7. Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

What hovers over this AFC West matchup: what will Vic Fangio’s status be with the Broncos after the regular season comes to a conclusion?

6. Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Will this be Russell Wilson’s last game as a Seattle Seahawk? Have the Cardinals shed their doldrums, and can they somehow win here and have the Niners defeat the Rams to give them the NFC West crown? Questions that will be answered Sunday afternoon.

5. San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

The Niners could wreck the Rams’ hopes for a division title and boost their own hopes. Kyle Shanahan has a habit of messing with Sean McVay, so don’t be surprised if this is a tight game.

4. Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The big reason this appears in the Top Five is to see how much of the chaos created by Antonio Brown has distracted the Buccaneers. The guess here is absolutely none.

3. Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

An NFC East matchup that could see playoff positioning impacted as the Cowboys visit the Eagles. Of course, there is the chance the game will lose some luster if players wind up being rested.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

The AFC North rivals meet in what could be the final game of Ben Roethlisberger’s career. Will the Steelers be able to find their way into the playoffs?

1. Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

The longest NFL season — not best or biggest — comes to a conclusion as AFC West foes scrap for a wild-card spot. The Raiders could win to honor the memory of John Madden. (Unlikely they are thinking of that.) These guys play in Las Vegas, not Oakland.

