Ranking the NFC West WRs: Cooper Kupp’s historic season puts him at top

The NFC West is not short on well-known wide receivers. Each of the teams in the division has at least one very good receiver on their team.

But if were to stack them up against each other, how would they rank?

Below are my rankings for the individual receivers in the NFC West.

No. 1: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While one could argue that DeAndre Hopkins is a better receiver, you can’t ignore Kupp’s 2021 season. It was epic.

He led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). He was Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP. He made the winning play to foil Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s rally in the divisional round of the postseason.

No. 2: DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

Hopkins is now in his 30s, missed seven games and faces a six-game suspension to start the coming season. He is coming off career lows in receptions and receiving yards, but you can’t deny what he has done in the full seasons before that, and he still is a true game-changing ‘X’ receiver. You would still take him to begin your receiver room before anyone else in the division.

No. 3: Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel led the NFL with 18.3 yards per reception in 2021. He had more than 1,400 receiving yards. He had a better season than Hopkins but if you had a full season of a healthy Hopkins, he would be a franchise’s pick over Samuel every time.

No. 4: DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Metcalf’s production in 2021 was nowhere what he did in a big 2020 season. He was banged up for much of the season but did not miss a game. He had 77 receptions and did not reach 1,000 yards.

Now we will have to see if he is “quarterback-proof”, no longer having a future Hall of Fame quarterback like Russell Wilson throwing him the ball.

No. 5: Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Why no Tyler Lockett here? It is the belief that Brown is ascending and Lockett beginning a descent, especially as he will have either Geno Smith or Drew Lock throwing him the ball.

Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver in an offense that looked to the running backs and tight ends primarily. He has speed and will likely be Kyler Murray’s number one option for the first six games of the season.

No. 6: Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Lockett posted a career-high 1,175 receiving yards last season. He will turn 30 in a couple of months and has been a 1,000-yard receiver for three straight seasons, but he also will likely suffer from not having Russell Wilson.

No. 7: Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson certainly can be “him,” like the young people like to say now. But he only had 38 receptions in 12 games last season. Maybe he was dogging it a bit in his last season with the Bears, so I have him behind Lockett for now.

