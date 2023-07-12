Ranking the NFC West’s WR trios entering 2023

The NFC West has some quality wide receivers. But today we look at the trios of wideouts on each team in the division.

Previously, the Los Angeles Rams seemed to always have the best trio of wideouts.

They do not this year.

Who has the best group of three wide receivers entering 2023 in the NFC West?

We go over them below.

Previous NFC West rankings:

Starting quarterbacks

Backup quarterbacks

Running backs

Running back duos

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Wide receivers

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The addition of Smith-Njigba is the difference maker. Metcalf and can battle for the No. 1 individual receiver in the division when he is at his best.

Lockett is incredibly underrated, reliable and productive.

Smith-Njigba, the rookie stud out of Ohio State the Seahawks selected 20th overall, is believed to be the best receiver in the draft class by many. Although a rookie, he is probably the best No. 3 receiver in the division and projects to be more than that.

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Samuel and Aiyuk are studs although Samuel did not have a terribly impactful 2022 season. Based on previous performance, we should expect improvement.

Advertisement

Because of tight end Greg Kittle, the third receiver becomes minimized, but based on who is on the roster, anyone who fills the role is more or less just a guy. Jennings had 35 catches for 416 yards and a touchdown last season, his second in the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams almost come in last. However, Kupp, despite coming of an ankle injury, still should be considered the top receiver in the division.

Jefferson had over 800 yards in 2021 but only had 4 catches for 369 yards last season and now will be the No. 2 with Allen Robinson gone.

The third spot is completely up for grabs. It might be Brian Skowronek, who had production late last season, free agent additions Tyler Johnson or Demarcus Robinson, or it might be rookie Puka Nacua out of BYU. ]

Advertisement

Kupp is what puts this group ahead of Arizona.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Hollywood Brown showed he can be a legitimate No. 1 receiver. Moore has promise but has not stayed healthy. The third guy might be Pascal, who twice had 600-yard seasons with the Colts before last season with the Eagles.

Greg Dortch was super productive in limited snaps last season and third-round pick Michael Wilson could become the No. 3.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire