Ranking the NFC West tight ends entering 2023

The NFC West has a solid group of tight ends with one of the best in the game. Every team has at least one quality tight end on the roster.

How do they stack up in terms of rankings entering the 2023 season?

Check them out below.

There might not be a better all-round tight end in the game than Kittle. His production was down in 2022, catching 60 passes for 765 yards and 11 touchdowns.

But he is a fantastic blocker and has had nearly 1,400 receiving yards in a season.

He might be slipping but not enough for anyone else in the division to overtake him.

Higbee had a career-high 72 receptions and was targeted 108 times, 19 more than any previous season. He was the most-targeted pass catcher on the Rams last season but averaged 8.6 yards per catches, his lowest average since his rookie season.

Still, he is just above the next two guys on the list.

Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games before he tore his ACL.

His 8.6 yards per catch was the lowest average of his career. But I would still take him and his ceiling over the next guy on the list.

Fant had high hopes when traded to the Seahawks last season. He was targeted a career-low 63 times for 50 catches and a career-low 486 yards and four touchdowns.

5. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

McBride became more productive after Ertz’ injury as a rookie, catching 29 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown.

He is the best young tight end in the division now.

