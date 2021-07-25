Ranking the NFC West receiving corps: Where do the Cardinals rank?

In our continuing series of ranking the players at different positions in the NFC West and also ranking the teams at each position, we now take a look at the four teams in the division comparatively with their group of wide receivers.

The Arizona Cardinals have the best receiver in the division with DeAndre Hopkins and Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is next at No. 2.

But how do the teams rank based on their top three wide receivers?

We rank them below.

Arizona Cardinals (DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk)

The Cardinals have the No. 1 receiver in the division in Hopkins. Green and Kirk, though rank eight and nine, respectively. Green's ceiling is higher than most in the division but his play last year leaves questions about how much he has left in the tank. However, moving Kirk to WR3 or Kirk and a No. 2 and Green as No. 3 makes the Cardinals' trio the strongest group in the division. The Rams and Seahawks have questions with their third receiver. The 49ers do, too. The Cardinals have a top No. 2 and the best depth. That gives them the best trio.

Los Angeles Rams (Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson/Van Jefferson)

The Rams get the edge over the Seahawks by the slightest margin. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are second and fourth in the division for Seattle. Woods and Kupp and third and fifth. However, WR3 is the problem for the Seahawks. Will Freddie Swain, rookie D'Wayne Eskridge or someone else emerge? The Rams have veteran DeSean Jackson, an aging but dangerous deep threat. They also hope second-year pro Van Jefferson can emerge. They are both better options than the Seahawks' possibilities.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have a formidable duo of Metcalf and Lockett. Lockett had over 1,000 for the second year in a row and 100 receptions in 2020 for the first time in his career. Metcalf had more than 1,400 yards and emerged as a big-time receiver in the league. As noted, though, they don't really have a third option. Their third option has often been a tight end, which might be the case again this coming season with Gerald Everett and Will Dissly.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have a pair young, promising receivers in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Neither is on the same level yet as any of the top two of any of the other teams in the division, and their third option is a return specialist. That said, they have the best tight end in the game in George Kittle, who is as good a receiving option as and receiver.

