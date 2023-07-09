Ranking NFC West’s RB 1-2 combos entering 2023

In the NFL, even when you have the best running back in the league, you also need a capable backup. So as we continue our look at the NFC West and compare players and position groups, we look at the top two backs on each NFC West team and rank them.

Below are the rankings of each team’s expected two-RB rotation.

Previous NFC West rankings:

Starting quarterbacks

Backup quarterbacks

Running backs

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Of course the 49ers have the best RB duo in the division. It starts with McCaffrey, arguably the best running back in the NFL when he is healthy.

But Mitchell was really good for the Niners even before acquiring McCaffrey. Injuries limited him to only five games last season but he had 963 rushing yards and averaged 4.7 yards per attempt in 11 games as a rookie in 2021.

Walker appears to be a stud after his rookie season. The dropoff from the Niners to the Seahawks is big.

With Rashaad Penny leaving in free agency, the Seahawks now have DeeJay Dallas as the backup to Walker, at least until rookie Zach Charbonnet is ready.

Advertisement

Dallas rushed for 186 yards on 35 carries (5.2 YPC) last season.

The Rams get the third spot with Akers leading the way. Kyren Williams is ready for a larger role after 139 yards on 4.0 yards per attempt as a rookie.

They also added Sony Michel, who was critical for them in their championship season in 2021. He only rushed for 106 yards for the Chargers last season but had 846 for the Rams in 2021.

If Michel plays like he did in 2021, then the Rams have the No. 2 duo in the division.

It is quite possible the Cardinals add a veteran back to the team, but right now the only proven back in the NFL is Conner, who is a quality starting back.

Advertisement

We just don’t know who the No. 2 will be. It might be 2022 sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram, who had 60 yards on 2.2 yards per carry as a rookie.

It might be Ty’Son Williams, who has played in one NFL game.

It might be Corey Clement, who has been only a special teams guy for last couple of seasons.

It also could be undrafted rookie Emari Demercado out of TCU.

But if they were to sign someone like Kareem Hunt, who knows Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, they would jump up to No. 2 in the division for their duo.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire