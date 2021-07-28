Ranking the NFC West offensive lines: Is the Cardinals’ unit the best?

We continue to look at the NFC West and rank both players at their positions and teams with their position groups. Next up are the teams’ offensive lines.

We looked at the tackles in the division and the San Francisco 49ers have the top tackle in the West with Trent Williams.

But which team has the best unit?

Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Cardinals have a left tackle in D.J. Humphries who is reaching "great" status. They have a very good right tackle in Kelvin Beachum. They have the league's best center in Rodney Hudson and an above-average guard in Justin Pugh. They have one question on their line and it is at right guard, but they will have someone capable there. There are no holes. They should be a very good unit in 2021 if they stay healthy.

San Francisco 49ers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Williams is arguably the best left tackle in the league. Mike McGlinchey isn't as good as they had hoped at right tackle but he is fine. Alex Mack was once one of the best centers in the league. Now, he is aging and serviceable. Dane Brunskill is fine and Laken Tomlinson is solid at the guard positions.

Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

They have a new center this season, as they let Austin Blythe leave in free agency. Andrew Whitworth is aging but still very good. Rob Havenstein is solid at right tackle. They do have questions at guard.

Seattle Seahawks

Duane Brown is very good. Damien Lewis has potential at guard. Ethan Pocic is nothing special. Gabe Jackson is declining and Brandon Shell isn't anything special. This unit is likely better than last year's unit but it still is the back end of the division.

