Ranking the NFC West left tackles entering 2023

The NFC West underwent significant changes at left tackle last season as the Seattle Seahawks let Duane Brown go and the Los Angeles Rams’ Andrew Whitworth retired after their Super Bowl win.

Entering 2023, the expected starters are the same. How do they rank?

Check them out below.

This is a no-brainer. Williams is still the best left tackle in the entire NFL and hasn’t really taken a step back at all. He will be 35 years old this coming season and he has not played a full season since 2013 but he has been selected to the Pro Bowl 10 straight seasons and has been an All-Pro each of the last two.

Humphries missed the last half of the season with a back injury but avoided offseason surgery and appears to be a full go as he was cleared to practice before minicamp.

Before he got hurt, he did not allow a sack in 2022.

Assuming he is healthy, he is still a step up on the new starters in the division from last season.

3. Charles Cross, Seattle Seahawks

The No. 9 overall pick last year was solid as a rookie. He was penalized nine times, three times for holding, but he is an ascending player.

4. Joe Noteboom, Los Angeles Rams

Noteboom was given the starting left tackle job to replace Whitworth last season but he only played six games last season. He is expected to start again this season but will have to battle Alaric Jackson.

