Ranking the NFC West centers entering 2023

The NFC West has an interesting situation at center in 2023. Truly only one team has no real questions at the position. Two teams brought in a new center projected to start and another has an incumbent starter who could be replaced.

How do they rank entering the 2023 season?

Brendel is the No. 1 guy by default. He is the one player with no questions about his status as a starter.

2. Brian Allen, Los Angeles Rams

Allen has started for the Rams for the last two seasons but played in only seven games last season because of injuries.

While he is the incumbent starter, Coleman Shelton was getting first-team snaps in offseason work, which means perhaps Allen’s place in the starting lineup is not as certain as in previous seasons.

Brown signed with the Seahawks this offseason as a free agent after starting the last two seasons at center for the Lions.

However, the Seahawks drafted center Oli Olawatimi, who could play his way into the lineup. The Seahawks aren’t afraid to start rookies on the offensive line, as both their starting tackles last season were rookies.

Froholdt has only four NFL games at center. All came last year. He is the starter for the Cardinals for now, but no one would be surprised to see the team add a veteran center before training camp or if eventually Jon Gaines, a fourth-round rookie, overtakes him.

