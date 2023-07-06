Ranking the NFC West backup quarterbacks

The NFC West starting quarterback situation is set, although three teams have some question marks regarding injuries (Kyler Murray and his knee, Brock Purdy and his elbow and Matthew Stafford and his elbow).

But what about the backup quarterback situation?

How do they stack up against one another in the division?

One can mock the starting career Darnold has had but he is by far the most talented quarterback not starting in the NFC West. He was 4-2 as a starter last season for the Panthers.

The Cardinals’ Colt McCoy might be the one you think here but Darnold’s ceiling is higher than any of the other backups and his floor is really no worse.

2. Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals

McCoy has proven he is one of the most capable backups in the league. He is perfect to get you through a game. He is a great leader, knows a lot and it’s impossible not to like him.

We have seen what he can do on the high end and his low end is no worse than any other in the division. His durability is always a concern for multiple starts.

Lock is even more erratic than Darnold. At his worse, he is a turnover machine. He’s got a live arm, though.

It isn’t even clear whether he ends up being the primary backup to Matthew Stafford. He might get beat out by rookie Stetson Bennett. Rypien is just a guy. His ceiling isn’t high.

