Ranking the NFC South’s top DTs: Where do Derrick Brown and DaQuan Jones fit?

At a different moment in time, Carolina Panthers fans would’ve seen the title of these rankings and said “Bring on the hog mollies!” But alas, that term is just about extinct in these parts.

That doesn’t mean we can’t dive into the division’s very best big boys with the same gusto former general manager Dave Gettleman had in collecting them. So, who’s here to represent these Panthers?

Well, we already know there’s one of them afoot. (I mean, he’s featured in the damn picture.) But, will Derrick Brown be joined by any of his Carolina teammates? Let’s get to it.

DaQuan Jones

We didn't have to venture off to far to find our answer. Yes, the Panthers can lay claim to multiple players on this list, and one of them is a pretty recent addition. He also happens to have been an under-the-radar addition as well, seeing as though this 6-foot-4, 320-pounder was a steady force over much of his seven-year tenure in Tennessee. In addition to a solid 2021, Jones had the grinders at Pro Football Focus on notice, as he marked out for at least a 72.0 grade in three of the four seasons prior. He also registered as the fourth-best pass rusher out of the nose tackle spot in 2020 and, as a sweet bonus factoid, did not commit a single penalty over 799 snaps in 2019. Jones' hulking presence and ability to pick off extra blocks in the middle of the Titans' line opened up plenty of opportunities for talents such as Jurrell Casey and Jeffery Simmons. That, and the veteran influence he'll bring over, should greatly benefit much of Carolina's budding defense, and particularly this guy . . .

Derrick Brown

Taking a 6-foot-5, 326-pounder run stuffer who tested poorly as an athlete with a seventh overall pick isn't sexy. And that decision looked even nastier when said player committed nine (mostly boneheaded) penalties through his first 12 games. But Brown may be bringing sexy back. The then-22-year-old rookie upped his game as 2020 went on, shedding off those ill-advised mistakes and progressively imposing his will as the powerful and crafty wrecking ball Carolina drafted him to be. By season's end, according to PFF, Brown finished second amongst all first-year defenders in pass-rushing grade (72.5) and QB pressures (34), behind only Washington phenom Chase Young. Now preparing to hit his sophomore campaign, this big-bodied youngster is still a work in progress. That's a scary thought, specifically for anyone lining up across from him, considering his pass-rushing success—which wasn't his trump card coming into the league—has already come this early.

Ndamukong Suh

No matter how you shake it—be it as a nasty player or antagonist—Suh is still a bad, bad man. Since being drafted as the No. 2 overall selection way back in 2010, the former Cornhusker has played and started in 174 of a possible 176 games. Over that time, he's racked up a Defensive Rookie of the Year award, five All-Pro and five Pro Bowl selections, a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and a Super Bowl ring this past season with Tampa Bay. He wasn't just another ring-chasing vet, either, as Suh totaled six sacks (his most since 2015) in 786 defensive snaps. Those 786 plays were, by the way, accounted for the lowest such total in his 11-year career. He's still got it, even at 34 years of age.

David Onyemata

Even though it's a fun name to say, it's one too many people haven't been mentioning enough. So start giving David Onyemata his love. Coincidentally, he already got some of that love an offseason ago from the Saints, in the form of a well-deserved three-year, $27 million extension. With the exception of a sour 2019 season that yielded a 55.3 mark, Onyemata has made considerable leaps in the grading system each season. His overall grade went from 57.2 in 2016, to 71.3 in 2017, to 83.5 in 2018, to (skipping 2019) 88.8 in 2020. This past season also saw the former fourth-round pick stack up career-highs in sacks (6.5), combined tackles (44), tackles for a loss (10), quarterback hits (16), pass deflections (two) while even recording his very first interception.

Vita Vea

Fractures to his right leg and ankle kept Vea off the field for much of 2020. But his impact over his three NFL seasons is too great to keep him off our No. 2 honors. Vea, the 12th overall pick from 2018, has taken up a ton of ground in his three pro seasons . . . literally. The 6-foot-4, 347-pounder is not just your typical space eater—he's a premier one, whose ability to generate power and quickness at his size makes him a terror both against the pass and the run. He also generates the rest of the Tampa defense, essentially serving as the centerpiece that keeps it all moving. According to Sports Info Solutions, and noted by Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar, the Buccaneers allowed just 2.8 yards per carry and an EPA (Expected Points Added) per play of -0.18 with a sack rate of 9.2 percent having had Vea on the field in 2020. Without him, those numbers were noticeably worse—as they'd allow 4.0 yards per carry and a -0.04 EPA per play with a 6.5 percent sack rate.

Grady Jarrett

Through the thick and the thin in Atlanta, Jarrett has been nothing but a dynamic disruptor. So dynamic and so disruptive, in fact, that he runs away with the top spot on the list. Jarrett didn't exactly burst onto the scene from the get-go, having played in just 26% of the Falcons' defensive snaps during his rookie campaign. The overlooked fifth-rounder would change that in due time, however, making the most of his 30 starts over the next two seasons. He accumulated 7.0 sacks in that span and turned in a breakout 2017, registering a hefty 15 tackles for a loss. He'd only keep stacking up from there, going for a combined 13.5 sacks and 32 QB hits in 2018 and 2019. And even in 2020, which may be considered a down year in the traditional box score for Jarrett, he did record a career-high 21 QB hits in an otherwise awful year for much of the Atlanta defense. At 28 years old, Jarrett should still be on the rise. His mix of moves and athleticism, most notably his strength and agility, has made him a true difference maker. [vertical-gallery id=637870]

