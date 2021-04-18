Ranking the NFC South’s starting quarterbacks entering 2021

The NFL draft is just two weeks away and there’s a good chance that more than one NFC South team will select a quarterback. But whether or not the Falcons, Panthers, Saints or Buccaneers draft a QB, the division’s four starters are locked in for next season.

So how do these four signal-callers stack up against each other? Here’s our NFC South starting quarterback rankings entering 2021.

1). Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Age: 43 2020 Stats: 4,633 passing yards, 40 TDs, 12 INTs, 65.7 completion rate, 102.2 passer rating, 16 starts Accolades: Seven-time Super Bowl Champion (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020), Five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time NFL MVP (2007, 2010, 2017), 14 Pro Bowls, Comeback Player of the Year (2009), Offensive Player of the Year (2007, 2010) Analysis: Brady's style of play may be going out of style, but winning never does. Unlike during Michael Jordan's second act with the Wizards, the former sixth-round pick brought his unprecedented prior success with him to Tampa Bay and won a seventh championship. While the soon-to-be 44-year-old's arm strength appears to be dwindling, he always seems to be have just enough to get the ball where it needs to be on time. There were some ugly moments during Brady's first season in the NFC South, particularly in two meetings with the Saints. He'd get the last laugh in the playoffs during a third showdown against New Orleans, though, and now enters 2021 as the clear cut No. 1 QB in the division. Brady threw for the second-highest touchdown total (40) of his career last season. Plus, the Bucs are keeping him surrounded with weapons. His age is obviously a concern, but until he stops making great plays with the football -- as you can see below -- this is Brady's division. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1338195172509720576 https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1358570994189758465

2). Matt Ryan - Atlanta Falcons

(AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

Story continues

Age: 35 2020 Stats: 4,581 passing yards, 26 TDs, 11 INTs, 65.0 completion rate, 93.3 passer rating, 16 starts Accolades: NFL MVP (2016), Pro Bowl (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016), All-Pro (2016), Offensive Player of the Year (2016), Offensive Rookie of the Year (2008) Analysis: Ryan wasn't at his best in 2020, yet it became clear he wasn't being properly utilized within the offense. A lack of running game led to a lack of easy play-action passes, which ultimately hindered the offense's many weapons. We got used to seeing Ryan taking off from a chaotic pocket and frantically trying to make something happen. https://twitter.com/HDouglas83/status/1318568681459376130 Dirk Koetter's scheme was predictable and counted on Ryan to try and be Russell Wilson. Enter Falcons coach Arthur Smith, the former Titans offensive coordinator, who comes in after resurrecting Ryan Tannehill's career. Smith's system should put Atlanta's former MVP back in a scheme more tailored to his skill set as a passer. Smith will get Ryan on the move, use motion to keep defenses off balance, and create easy play-action attempts off of a more efficient run game. Ryan could surpass Brady this year if the Bucs quarterback regresses. However, the real challenge for Ryan will come if the team drafts his replacement with the No. 4 pick. Someone like Justin Fields, a Georgia native, could definitely put more pressure on Ryan, especially if the team gets off to a slow start in 2021. The possibility of a potential return to elite status with a more innovative offense and new voice in the locker room is certainly plausible. And as you can see in the below touchdown bomb, Ryan can still fling the football around. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1325505709828526080

3). Jameis Winston - New Orleans Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27 2020 Stats: 75 passing yards, 63.6 completion rate, 83.5 passer rating, zero starts (4 games) Accolades: Pro Bowl (2015), Led NFL in passing yards in 2019 (5,109 yards) Analysis: As a former No. 1 overall pick, Winston has always been highly scrutinized. His arm talent is up there with some of the best in the league, but once Brady took his job in 2020, Winston humbly took a backup role in New Orleans. After leading the NFL in passing yards in 2019, Winston attempted just 11 passes in 2020 as Drew Brees' backup. If the Saints had played Winston in the playoffs instead of Brees, they might have gone on to the Super Bowl. Instead, Brees collapsed against Tampa Bay in what would be his final game before retiring. Winston had a year to learn behind a Hall of Fame coach and quarterback and now it all comes down to whether or not he can take care of the football. Over his first five seasons, Winston racked up 19,812 passing yards and 121 touchdowns The problem is he also threw 88 interceptions and fumbled 50 times. Can Sean Payton help revive Winston's career like he did for Brees once upon a time? If he makes throws like this one from the Saints' playoff loss to his former team, there's a great chance the former Florida State phenom's best days lie ahead. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1350967860814868483

4). Sam Darnold - New York Jets

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 23 2020 Stats: 2,208 passing yards, 9 TDs, 11 INTs, 59.6 completion rate, 72.7 passer rating, 12 starts NFL Accolades: Survived Adam Gase, No. 3 pick in 2018 Analysis: Acquiring the fourth-best quarterback in the division wasn't what the Panthers envisioned when trading for Darnold, but that's the reality of playing in the NFC South. Under Joe Brady's tutelage in Carolina, the former No. 3 pick in the draft has a chance to get his career back on track with a more competent organization. You could make a case for Darnold in the third spot here, but Jameis Winston has been significantly more productive at the NFL level despite being Brees' backup in 2020. Still, Darnold is an exciting talent and you can see the kind of poise he has when the pocket collapses. His eyes remain downfield and he can make some really impressive throws out of nothing. With more speed and toughness than he probably gets credit for, Darnold reminds me a little bit of Matthew Stafford during his early years in Detroit. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1193596671243907073 https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1310315098179739648

1

1