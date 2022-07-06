Ranking NFC South quarterbacks after Panthers’ Baker Mayfield trade

The 2022 offseason has seen a lot of movement at quarterback for each and every team across the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers watched Tom Brady retire and then promptly un-retire about 40 days later. The New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers all pursued Deshaun Watson, but he ultimately ended up elsewhere with the Cleveland Browns.

The Saints re-signed Jameis Winston with little to-do as that was always expected to be the team’s signal-caller until the Watson news started up. The Falcons soiled the relationship with their franchise’s best player in Matt Ryan and were forced to trade him to the Indianapolis Colts. Atlanta instead will head into the 2022 season with Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback.

The Panthers drafted Matt Corral to prepare for life post-Sam Darnold (though the Darnold era never took off). But followed that up most recently by trading for Browns former first-overall selection Baker Mayfield. Mayfield will now be the presumed starter in 2022 while the team works with Darnold and Corral.

It will be interesting to see what the Panthers do with Sam Darnold now, especially with PJ Walker also on the roster. With those signal callers now all in the same division, where do they all rank amongst their NFC South rivals? Here is my NFC South quarterback ranking ahead of the 2022 season.

Tom Brady

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brady is the only quarterback in the division to not only win a Super Bowl, but appear in one. His 35 playoff wins tops the rest of the NFC South division who have compiled together for a whopping 2 postseason victories as starting quarterbacks. Then come the three MVP awards, five Super Bowl MVP selections, and 15 Pro Bowl appearances and it’s obvious. Brady is both the most achieve and best quarterback in the division. A much better alternative to Kyle Trask who was nearly the starter for a while there in Tampa.

Jameis Winston

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Story continues

Does any remaining NFC South quarterback have the high upside that Winston has? I certainly don’t think so. He just hit career highs in passer rating, interception percentage, touchdown percentage, and adjusted net passing yards per attempt, per Pro-Football-Reference, in the Saints system. Now he has better weapons to take advantage of and a scheme built just for him from the get-go going into 2022. Winston is far and away the better leader across the division as well as every teammate speaks fondly of the former first-overall selection.

Baker Mayfield

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve debated the Mayfield vs. Winston discussion before. While the comparison was through the lens of fitting in the the Saints’ scheme, Matt Rhule and Ben McAdoo’s isn’t a superior offensive system. In fact, who’s to say that Mayfield is a fit in that system considering what McAdoo has said about him in the past. Mayfield’s leadership in Cleveland may have been impacted by the culture of the team, but intangibles and arm strength alone land him behind Winston for the time being.

Andy Dalton

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton’s 0-4 playoff record almost landed him behind a few more quarterbacks on this list, but the fact that he’s held such longevity in this league is important. I also have a preference to pocket quarterbacks that can operate a system on good decision-making over mobile passers who often run themselves into trouble or feel pressure that isn’t actually there. Dalton may have lost in each game, but has lead a team to four-straight playoff appearances. That doesn’t happen without talent at quarterback.

Marcus Mariota

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

I went back and forth between Mariota and Darnold here but short of taking an early-season shot at the Falcons, there’s not much of a conversation. While pocket passers are more my style than mobile passers, Mariota is better on the move than Darnold is when he’s remotely upright. As one of the two quarterbacks in this division not named Tom Brady with a playoff win, Mariota deserves the nod as well. He has some weapons in Atlanta now after a sufficient draft on the offensive side of the ball, the defense can put him into some bad situations though. So individual performance may be necessary if he wants to keep his spot as the starter in 2022.

Sam Darnold

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

No team for which Darnold has been the starter has finish the season with a winning record. His abysmal 54-52 career touchdown-interception total doesn’t do him many favors either. There were hopes that the former third overall selection would see improvement going from the New York Jets to the Carolina Panthers last season, but his performance did not improve tossing 9 touchdowns passes to 13 interceptions. Though dealing with injuries throughout 2021, Darnold did not rebound from the disappointing start he’s had since entering the NFL.

PJ Walker

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Name the one quarterback that has started games in the NFC South with a 100% winning record. Former Tampa Bay Viper and Houston Roughneck PJ Walker is the one. Walker has both appeared in and won NFL games, which automatically puts him above the rookies that have not yet taken a snap. Walker’s game is similar to Panthers rookie Matt Corral, who may have more upside at this point in the signal callers careers.

Desmond Ridder

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ridder and Corral were the two to debate here and this may again some down to my preference in quarterback style. But also, Ridder has been consistently touted as the most NFL-ready passer in the 2022 draft class. He’s an absolute winner leading an AAC team all the way to the college football playoffs last year. He’ll have to show that his skills can translate to the pros, but so far, putting him above Corral makes a ton of sense to close out the list.

Honorable mentions

Taysom Hill (New Orleans Saints)

Ian Book (New Orleans Saints)

Blaine Gabbert (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Kyle Trask (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Ryan Griffin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Feleipe Franks (Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Corral (Carolina Panthers)

Davis Cheek (Carolina Panthers)

1

1

1

1