Ranking the NFC East’s wide receiver trios for 2023

Long gone are the days when you needed only one top wide receiver. The current NFL is all about the passing game. It’s not that a strong running game isn’t still important — it is — but it’s commonplace these days for multiple wide receivers on the same team to go over 1,000 yards receiving.

In fantasy football, it’s not unusual for some teams to have three receivers on fantasy rosters.

The NFC East has some excellent wide receivers entering the 2023 season. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders all have terrific receivers, while the New York Giants are much improved.

Which NFC East team has the best wideouts? We’ve ranked the division’s top receiver trios ahead of 2023.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

By a narrow margin, the Eagles have the NFC East’s top trio of wide receivers, mainly on the strength of their top two. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 2,692 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Quez Watkins is the No. 3 receiver, but he’s Philly’s fourth option in the passing game behind Brown, Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

Brown is a top-10 NFL wide receiver, while Smith is likely somewhere among the top 25 — and rising. Watkins is fast, running a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in 2020. He’s capable of making big plays in the passing game.

2. Washington Commanders

Curtis Samuel #10 celebrates with Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders after Samuel. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Sorry, Dallas fans. When you take into account each of the trios, Washington’s 1-3 is as good as anyone’s. Some of that is production, while some of that is projection. Terry McLaurin is a top-10 NFL wideout. Look at what he’s done through four seasons with mediocre quarterback play. Jahan Dotson, a first-round pick last season, led the team in touchdown receptions in 2022 and is everyone’s favorite breakout candidate in 2023.

How can we forget about Curtis Samuel? He had 656 receiving yards last season in a limited offense. New offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will create more opportunities for Samuel in space. Samuel can also impact the running game. This is an outstanding trio and one reason fans should be excited about quarterback Sam Howell’s potential.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13). Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This was close. All three teams have terrific wide receivers. Dallas’ trio of CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup gives quarterback Dak Prescott no excuses in 2023. Lamb is a top-10 receiver. Cooks has 6 1,000-yard receiving seasons and is still only 29. Gallup went over 1,000 yards in 2019.

Cooks is an ideal complement to Lamb. Dallas knew it needed an upgrade over Gallup at No. 2. As a No. 3, Gallup is perfect. Cooks can stretch the field. In a combined 23 games over the past two seasons, Gallup has just 869 receiving yards. Part of that is due to a knee injury. However, Gallup hasn’t been as productive as the Cowboys want and need him to be. But when you pencil him in as the team’s third wideout, that’s pretty impressive.

4. New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18), Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54). Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

New York is No. 4 by a wide margin. Parris Campbell comes to the Giants after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Colts. After a combined 34 receptions for 360 in his first three seasons, Campbell had a career-high 63 receptions and 623 yards in 2022. However, he averaged only 9.9 yards per reception. The problem for Campbell has always been health. He played in 15 of a possible 49 games through three seasons.

Isaiah Hodgins was a revelation for the Giants last season. New York claimed him off waivers on Nov. 2, and he became a valuable part of the offense. Hodgins caught 33 passes and four touchdowns in eight games for New York. Darius Slayton led the Giants with 724 receiving yards last season.

New York has increased its wide receiver depth for 2023 as Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson are set to return from injury and could move into the starting lineup. Robinson was a second-round pick in 2022. Robinson got off to a slow start last season but did have 100 yards in the last game before his injury.

