Ranking NFC East teams by their stable of running backs in 2022

Ranking the running back position is tricky. There is a big difference between the best rushing teams in the NFL and the best running backs. An offense’s ability to run has a lot to do with the quality of the back, but also the offensive line, the scheme they run, the opponents they face, and the ability of the defense to keep their team in the game so the opportunity to run stays available.

If the rankings went squarely by the best rushing attack statistically, without context, then the Philadelphia Eagles would have the best running backs in football as they ended the season with the league’s top rush attack. Their running back wasn’t even their top rusher on the team though; the running quarterback was.

Being able to control the game with an ability to run the ball can demoralize the opponent, it can wear them down and put them away. Running the ball efficiently is a key to winning in the NFL. This series is a position-by-position breakdown of what each organization is bringing to the competition and the key for this article will be running back.

4) Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are the best example in the NFL of a team having an elite running game without a great running back. Philadelphia has one of the best offensive line units in the NFL. Jordan Mailata was tied for third amongst tackles in run block win rate, Landon Dickerson was second at offensive guard, and Jason Kelce was tied for second at center.

The Eagles also have the very rare scenario where their quarterback was better statistically than their running back. Jalen Hurts ran the ball 139 times for 784 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Sanders had 137 attempts, for 754 yards, but added zero touchdowns. Sanders was excellent in the passing game as a rookie but hasn’t even come close to the production the next two seasons.

Philadelphia has serviceable backups like Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell. The latter had 33 receptions and averaged 4.3 yards per carry in 2021.

3) New York Giants

The Giants likely have the most talented running back in the NFC East. Saquon Barkley started his career with over 2,300 yards and 17 rushing scores across his first two seasons, but a Barkley-led unit is still next to last in the division because he doesn’t come without his flaws. He still struggles to see the right hole and hit it quickly to take the three yards given to him. He has too many negative runs, trying to hit the home run when the single or even double is available.

As a rookie, Barkley broke a tackle every 8.7 carries which allowed him to get away with that style, but that broken tackle rate has dropped to 13.6 in 2019, then 19 before his injury in 2020, and last year was 40.5. If Barkley is only breaking a tackle once out of every 40 tries, he has to adjust his running style to take what is given to him.

Barkley has issues with durability as well. His rookie year he played more games than he has the last two seasons combined. In 2020 and 2021 Barkley combined for only 181 carries, for 627 and two touchdowns. That is only an average of 3.5 yards per carry.

The talent is there, but Barkley must be available, and show he can read plays better to get higher up in the rankings of the NFC East. Matt Breida is the backup, and while he was a solid performer under Kyle Shannahan before, he isn’t at all a needle mover at this point in his career. He’s only had 85 carries combined the last two seasons.

2) Washington Commanders

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The Commanders come in second in the NFC East mainly due to the fact that they have two legit options with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

Gibson is definitely the Commanders’ lead back. He has started 24 of the 30 games he has played in and accumulated 1,832 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing on 428 carries. Gibson also added 78 receptions for 541 yards and three scores in the passing game.

In his first two seasons Gibson has put up really good RB1 numbers. 506 touches, 2,373 yards, and 21 touchdowns, but he has had issues from his rookie year to his sophomore season. After only one fumble in 206 touches, he had 6 fumbles in 300 touches last season. His broken-tackle rate went from one every 8.5 attempts to every 13.6, and his drop percentage fell from only 4.5 as a rookie down to 11.5 in 2021.

McKissic is a true receiving back for the Commanders. In the last two seasons McKissic has rushed the ball 133 times and has been targeted 163 times in the passing game. Both Gibson and McKissic average 4.3 yards per rush, but Gibson gets more attempts at a three-to-one clip.

As a receiver McKissic has caught 123 passes for 986 yards and four touchdowns. Last season he averaged 9.2 yards per reception, and Carson Wentz has been a QB that targets his running backs often. McKissic and Gibson should be a dynamic duo that could account for 2,000 yards from scrimmage next season.

1) Dallas Cowboys

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The crazy thing about the Cowboys’ backfield is that the fourth overall pick, with an 18-million-dollar cap hit, and two rushing titles is not the reason they are the best in the NFC East.

Ezekiel Elliott absolutely helps. Battling through an injury Elliott was still able to manage 1,000 yards and ten touchdowns rushing. Before being injured though, Elliott was getting a first down or touchdown on 30 percent of his carries and averaging 17 carries for 90 yards with a TD per game. That would’ve put him at just over 1,500 yards and 17 scores on under 300 total attempts. That type of production is what you expect from an $18 million cap hit.

The issue for Elliott was his efficiency. He finished No. 43 in yards per carry, and at No. 39 in true yards per carry, which discounts runs 10 yards or longer.

In breakaway runs, Elliott was No. 32 and his breakaway run rate was just No. 52. On the other hand, Tony Pollard was top 10 in all those categories and top five three of the four.

Pollard has been given more touches each season of his career and has produced at a high enough level that it should continue. In limited carries he was one of the best backs per attempt in the league, but his real leap was in the passing game. He raised his catch rate to 84.8%, up almost 10 points over his previous career high.

His yards per reception went up to 8.6, and he had more total yards than his previous two seasons combined. He was such an asset to the passing game that he has often been moved out to the slot in packages with Elliott in the backfield. Allowing the offense to ideally hide what type of running game they are going to before the snap.

The combo of a healthy work horse like Elliott and a high-caliber efficiency back like Pollard, where both are impactful as runners, receivers and blockers makes the Cowboys running back unit the top in the NFC East.

Conclusion

There is a large contingency of fans and even analysts that subscribe to the theory that running backs don’t matter. This is basically them saying not to put money, or high draft value, into the position. The NFC East is a perfect test case for them. The Commanders have a split back field that is almost perfectly interchangeable. The Giants drafted possibly the best prospect at the position ever and he is made to look below average in their scheme with their surrounding talent. The Eagles have a mobile QB that outperforms their starting tailback, and the Cowboys have a top five pick in the draft making top five money and nearly everyone wants his more-efficient backup getting more carries.

The position has been devalued over the past decade, but they are still a key cog in teams winning games. Whether it’s the true 25 carries per game back, the receiving threat, a guy picking up the blitz, or someone that does all three, the position is vital to winning football.

