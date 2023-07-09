Ranking the NFC East starting quarterbacks in 2023

Quarterback play is the driving factor to success in the NFL. While teams can get to the playoffs without a franchise quarterback, being an annual contender means having an elite quarterback.

The problem is that it’s hard to find one of those quarterbacks. The Philadelphia Eagles believe they found their guy in Jalen Hurts. Hurts had a breakout season in 2022, leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where he was phenomenal in a heartbreaking defeat.

What about the rest of the NFC East?

The NFC East was the best division in the NFL last season. Three teams made the NFC divisional round, while Washington came just short of making the playoffs after a late-season slide.

Let’s rank the NFC East’s four starting quarterbacks.

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) pressures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

How can it be anyone else right now? Hurts was phenomenal last season. Yes, the Eagles may have the most talented roster in the NFL, but Hurts was elite as a passer and as a rusher. One thing to watch is Hurts will have a new offensive coordinator this season. Shane Steichen departed to become the Colts head coach, but Hurts’ QB coach, Brian Johnson, was elevated to offensive coordinator, so nothing should change.

At 24, there’s no reason to expect that Hurts can’t build off last season’s breakout performance. The Eagles have the NFL’s best offensive line and one of the top receiving duos. You should bet on Hurts again in 2023.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott is a good NFL quarterback. But because he is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, some view him even more favorably. While some may not like to admit it, Prescott is essentially Kirk Cousins. There is nothing wrong with that. However, this negative stigma surrounding Cousins doesn’t necessarily exist with Prescott. But look at their careers, their numbers, etc. The way their own fans view them. They put up numbers and can carry their team sometimes, but they always leave you wanting more.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams (96). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts got paid this season. So did Daniel Jones. Jones received a contract averaging $40 million per season over the next four years. That’s a lot of coin for a player the Giants weren’t sure about entering last season. However, new head coach Brian Daboll built an offense around running back Saquon Barkley, catered to Jones’ strengths and used his legs in the running game. Jones delivered, despite a poor cast of wide receivers.

Now we aren’t ready to consider Jones a top quarterback. There’s reason for Giants’ fans to believe Jones can be even better. New York has improved his supporting cast. It’s also fair to question where Jones would be without Daboll heavily scheming opportunities for Jones.

4. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, Howell is last on this list. And that’s expected. He has played one career game. Yes, he was good in that game, but it was just one game. We believe everyone is too low on Howell. The same tired narrative that he can’t be successful because he was a fifth-round pick is foolish. If Howell fails, it has nothing to do with where he was selected.

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Howell has the arm, the accuracy, the athleticism and the intangibles to be a quality starting quarterback. The Commanders have the talent at the skill positions to help Howell. And Howell has an offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy who will highlight his strengths.

