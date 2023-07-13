Ranking the NFC East’s running backs for 2023

For the first time since 2015, there will be no Ezekiel Elliott for the Dallas Cowboys. After sevens seasons, 8,262 regular-season rushing yards, 305 receptions and 80 total touchdowns, Dallas cut Elliott this offseason.

Don’t cry for the Cowboys, though, who bring back Tony Pollard. Dallas applied the franchise tag on Pollard, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season.

What about the rest of the NFC East?

The Eagles made some changes at running back, while the Giants have Saquon Barkley for at least one more season. What about the Washington Commanders?

We rank the NFC East’s top eight running backs ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

1. Saquon Barkley, Giants

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Up until last season, Saquon Barkley hadn’t necessarily lived up to being a former No. 2 overall pick. It wasn’t that Barkley was bad, the Giants as a whole were bad, and there was also a major knee injury. Last season, under new head coach Brian Daboll, Barkley put it all together and had a special season. It led the Giants to apply the franchise tag on Barkley.

At his best, Barkley is an elite runner and a quality receiver, too. He’s easily one of the NFL’s top-five running backs.

2. Tony Pollard, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20). Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Pollard finally gets his chance to shine. After playing the role of Elliott’s backup for three seasons, Pollard is the guy in Dallas. Many have wanted Pollard to be the starter since 2021. In four seasons, Pollard averages over five yards per carry and has rushed for over 2,600 yards despite a limited role at times. If healthy, Pollard is due for a breakout year.

D’Andre Swift

The Lions surprisingly traded Swift to the Eagles during the 2023 NFL draft. The future is still bright for the 24-year-old Swift. In three seasons with the Lions, Swift’s career-high is just 617 rushing yards. However, he has often shared the backfield with other backs, which will likely be the case in Philadelphia. Swift is also a threat as a receiver. Behind Philly’s top-ranked offensive line, Swift is in line for a career year.

4. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Brian Robinson Jr. missed the first four games of his rookie season after being shot twice in the leg just before the season. He was one of the NFL’s best stories in 2022. Now 100%, Robinson is Washington’s No. 1 back and should go over 1,000 yards under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Robinson carried Washington’s offense at times last season.

Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In most divisions, Gibson would crack the top four. The former college wide receiver has had success in the NFL as a running back. He ran for 11 touchdowns as a rookie and followed it up with 1,000 yards rushing. Fumbles were a problem, but he’s fixed that issue. Under Bieniemy, Gibson will be the backup running back but also the third-down back. He will have more opportunities in the passing game, which is a positive for Washington’s offense.

6. Rashaad Penny, Eagles

Rashaad Penny #20. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Rashaad Penny is a former first-round pick. Unfortunately, injuries cost Penny 40 games out of a possible 82 in five seasons with the Seahawks. Now he’s slated to be Swift’s backup but will see action. Penny has shown flashes of excellence, and if he can stay healthy, he could be in store for an even larger role.

7. Ronald Jones, Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones (2). Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

A former second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones mostly disappointed in his first four seasons. There were flashes but no consistency. He signed with Kansas City last season, appearing in just six games and carrying the ball 17 times. He did collect his second Super Bowl ring in five seasons. Now, Jones has another chance as Pollard’s primary backup. Jones is still only 25 years old [turns 26 in August].

8. Matt Breida, Giants

New York Giants running back Matt Breida (31). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Breida is the perfect backup to Barkley. He’s not a star, but understands his role and delivers when called upon. A former undrafted free agent, Breida rose up the depth chart with the 49ers. He’s averaged 4.8 yards per attempt and rushed for over 2,500 yards in six NFL seasons.

