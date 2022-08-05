Ranking Nebraska’s opponents in 2022

There’s been a recent common theme among those who cover the Nebraska Cornhuskers professionally, and that theme is ranking the difficulty of the Husker’s opponents in 2022. You can find 247Sports’ coverage here and the Omaha World-Herald’s coverage here.

Stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire as we will have all the latest coverage of the opening kickoff in Week 0 all the way to the end of the season at Iowa in November. Nebraska officially kicks off the season on August 27th when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. The last time the Huskers played over was in the Coca-Cola Bowl at the Tokyo Dome in Japan in 1992. The Cornhuskers defeated the Kansas State Wildcats by 38-24.

North Dakota - September 3rd - 2:30 pm

The Husker’s lone FCS opponent this season and while FCS teams have given Power Five teams troubles I don’t see a team coming off a 5-6 record in 2021 posing that much of a threat.

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Southern - September 10th - 6:30 pm

Georgia Southern is making the transitions from an option offense to a pro-style scheme. If anyone knows the difficulty of making that transition it’s Nebraska.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana - October 1st - TBA

After an 8-4 season three years ago and a 6-2 season two years ago the Hoosiers fell off in a big way with a 2-10 campaign last season.

Indiana Hoosiers helmet (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

Illinois - October 29th - TBA

Illinois is only in year two of the rebuild under head coach Brett Bielema. There will continue to be some difficulty.

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema (Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

Northwestern - August 27th - 11:30 am (Dublin, Ireland)

After a 3-9 season, the Wildcats still have quite a few questions at Quarterback. Until those are answered the Wildcats will continue to be questioned.

Northwestern Wildcats helmet (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

@ Rutgers - September 7th - 6:00 pm

The lone Friday night game on the 2022 schedule. On a side note, the conference needs to cut the garbage out. Friday’s are for High School Football. College Football already has Saturday so they can butt out and end this terrible scheduling practice.

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Minnesota - November 5th - TBA

By the time this game is played the Huskers will be entering the teeth of their schedule. The fact that this one is at home should help.

Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

@ Purdue - September 15th - TBA

On the road in West Layffeyette isn’t going to be especially against a Boilermaker squad expected to improve over the last several seasons.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

@ Iowa - November 25th - 3:00 pm CT

The Huskers haven’t beaten since 2015 and winning in Iowa City isn’t going to make ending that streak very easy.

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Oklahoma - September 17th - 11:00 am

The rivalry continues and while the talent is still on the sidelines but can new Head Coach Brent Venables make it work?

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables during the University of Oklahoma’s annual spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Wisconsin - November 19th - TBA

The Badgers were selected to win the Big Ten West and the Huskers haven’t defeated the Badgers since September of 2012. In fact, since the beatdown, the Badgers gave Nebraska a beatdown in the Big Ten Championship in December of 2012 by a score of 70-31 Nebraska has lost every game since.

Wisconsin Badgers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

@ Michigan - November 12th - TBA

Without question the toughest game on Nebraska’s schedule and it’s only made tougher by the fact they must go to Ann Arbor to play.

Michigan Wolverines football helmet (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

