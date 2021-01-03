Ranking: Which NBA legends were surrounded by the most star power?

In the never-ending GOAT debates we all engage in, one of the basic go-to moves is to focus on the quality of the sidekicks a certain star enjoyed to build up your case and bring down somebody else’s.

But can you quantitatively determine how good the teammates of a superstar were?

Well, we have tried.

We looked up the star sidekicks of the 74 players on ESPN’s all-time list and awarded three points for each MVP teammate, two points for each teammate making All-NBA 1st or 2nd Team and one for each All-Star teammate. We only took into account accolades while playing with those legends. (So Shaquille O’Neal gets points from playing with LeBron James, but LeBron gets none from playing with way-past-his-prime Shaq in 2009-10).

Some considerations before we go ahead.

The election of All-Stars, All-NBA team members and MVPs is based on people’s opinions (more often than not from those pesky pawns in the media) and thus somewhat arbitrary. Some undeserving players win those accolades and some deserving players don’t. Overall, there’s no denying such recognitions say a lot about the stature of NBAers. Super high-quality players are bound to receive such accolades.

Legends from the NBA’s earlier days were more likely to play with All-Stars since the number of players and teams was significantly smaller back in the day. Only 96 NBA players played in the 1959-60 season and 20 of them were selected to the All-Star Game. That’s 20.8 percent of the league. Last year, 529 players took part in games. Only 25 were named All-Stars. That’s 4.7 percent.

Meaning? Old-school legends are more likely to be at the top of our Star Company ranking since back then it was easier to team up with other stars. (Especially if they had long careers).

Some takeaways from our research:

* Celtics players from the franchise’s glory days top the ranking. Bob Cousy is at No. 1 having played multiple years with stars like Bill Sharman, Ed Macauley, Tom Heinsohn, Sam Jones and Bill Russell, who himself played with star-studded Boston teams for many years and is at No. 2.

* Only two of the players in the Top 26 are ringless. One is Elgin Baylor, largely because he had to compete against those stacked Celtic squads we mentioned above. The other one is John Stockton, who could never get over the hump even though he spent 18 years next to perennial All-NBA and occasional MVP Karl Malone.

* Twenty-three of ESPN’s Top 74 NBA players have never won the title. Eleven of those (almost half) are in the Bottom 14 of our Star Company ranking.

* The Top 14 players in the ranking combine for 55 NBA championships. Those at the Bottom 14 (including Allen Iverson, Reggie Miller and Patrick Ewing) combine for just four rings.

* Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Tim Duncan are the only players in the Bottom 25 with more than two titles.

* There are no active players in the Top 36. You can find recently retired Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker near the top, though.

* Don’t show this to Milwaukee Bucks fans: Giannis Antetokounmpo is dead last in the list with just two All-Star selections for teammates (both for Khris Middleton). Of course, it’s early in Giannis’ career and he should move up in the ranking. But still.

The overall and unsurprising pattern is that legends surrounded by star-caliber talent typically rack up NBA championships. Those who were/are not struggle to win big. Something to consider before we call some superstars “winners” and others “losers”.

You can check the full ranking below.

1. Bob Cousy: 79 points

All-Star teammates: Bill Sharman (8), Ed Macauley (6), Bill Russell (6), Tommy Heinsohn (4), Sam Jones, Tom Van Arsdale, Oscar Robertson All-NBA teammates: Bill Sharman (7), Bill Russell (6), Ed Macauley (4), Tommy Heinsohn (3) MVP teammates: Bill Russell (4) NBA titles: 6

2. Bill Russell: 74 points

Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

All-Star teammates: Bob Cousy (7), Tommy Heinsohn (6), Sam Jones (5), Bill Sharman (4), John Havlicek (4), Bayley Howell All-NBA teammates: Bob Cousy (7), Tommy Heinsohn (5), Bill Sharman (4), John Havlicek (4), Sam Jones (2) MVP teammates: Bob Cousy NBA titles: 11

2. John Havlicek: 74 points

All-Star teammates: Bill Russell (7), Dave Cowens (7), Jo Jo White (7), Sam Jones (4), Tom Heinsohn (3), Bob Cousy, Bailey Howell, Paul Silas All-NBA teammates: Bill Russell (6), Tom Heinsohn (3), Dave Cowens (3), Sam Jones (2), Jo Jo White (2), Bob Cousy MVP teammates: Bill Russell (2), Dave Cowens NBA titles: 8

4. Robert Parish: 66 points

All-Star teammates: Larry Bird (11), Kevin McHale (7), Tiny Archibald (2), Rick Barry (2), Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Johnson, Danny Ainge, Reggie Lewis, Larry Johnson, Glen Rice, Phil Smith, Alonzo Mourning All-NBA teammates: Larry Bird (9), Tiny Archibald, Kevin McHale, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen MVP teammates: Larry Bird (3) NBA titles: 4

5. Kevin McHale: 56 points

All-Star teammates: Larry Bird (11), Robert Parish (9), Tiny Archibald (2), Dennis Johnson, Danny Ainge, Reggie Lewis All-NBA teammates: Larry Bird (9), Tiny Archibald, Robert Parish MVP teammates: Larry Bird (3) NBA titles: 3

6. James Worthy: 53 points

All-Star teammates: Magic Johnson (9), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (7), Jamaal Wilkes, AC Green All-NBA teammates: Magic Johnson (9), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (4) MVP teammates: Magic Johnson (3) NBA titles: 3

7. Manu Ginobili: 52 points

All-Star teammates: Tim Duncan (11), Tony Parker (6), Kawhi Leonard (2), LaMarcus Aldridge (2) All-NBA teammates: Tim Duncan (8), Tony Parker (3), Kawhi Leonard (2), LaMarcus Aldridge MVP teammates: Tim Duncan NBA titles: 4

8. Elgin Baylor: 50 points

Elgin Baylor vs. Boston Celtics

All-Star teammates: Jerry West (12), Wilt Chamberlain (3), Hot Rod Hundley (2), Rudy LaRusso (2), Dick Garmaker (2), Frank Selvy, Darrall Imhoff, Archie Clark, Gail Goodrich, Larry Foust All-NBA teammates: Jerry West (11), Wilt Chamberlain NBA titles: 0

8. Shaquille O'Neal: 50 points

All-Star teammates: Kobe Bryant (6), Dwyane Wade (4), Anfernee Hardaway (2), Amare Stoudemire (2), Eddie Jones (2), LeBron James, Steve Nash, Rajon Rondo, Nick Van Exel, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen All-NBA teammates: Kobe Bryant (5), Anfernee Hardaway (2), Dwyane Wade (2), Amare Stoudemire, Steve Nash, LeBron James MVP teammates: LeBron James NBA titles: 4

10. Dennis Rodman: 49 points

All-Star teammates: Isiah Thomas (7), Joe Dumars (4), Michael Jordan (3), David Robinson (2), Scottie Pippen (2), Bill Laimbeer, Michael Finley All-NBA teammates: Michael Jordan (3), David Robinson (2), Scottie Pippen (2), Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Shaquille O'Neal MVP teammates: Michael Jordan (2), David Robinson NBA titles: 5

10. John Stockton: 49 points

John Stockton vs. Chicago Bulls

All-Star teammates: Karl Malone (14), Adrian Dantley (2), Mark Eaton All-NBA teammates: Karl Malone (13) MVP teammates: Karl Malone (2) NBA titles: 0

10. Oscar Robertson: 49 points

All-Star teammates: Jerry Lucas (6), Wayne Embry (5), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (4), Jack Twyman (2), Adrian Smith, Tom Van Arsdale, Bob Dandridge All-NBA teammates: Jerry Lucas (5), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (4), Jack Twyman MVP teammates: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (3) NBA titles: 1

10. Tony Parker: 49 points

All-Star teammates: Tim Duncan (12), Kawhi Leonard (2), LaMarcus Aldridge (2), Manu Ginobili (2), Kemba Walker All-NBA teammates: Tim Duncan (9), Kawhi Leonard (2), LaMarcus Aldridge MVP teammates: Tim Duncan (2) NBA titles: 4

14. Wilt Chamberlain: 48 points

All-Star teammates: Jerry West (5), Hal Greer (4), Tom Gola (4), Paul Arizin (3), Elgin Baylor (2), Gail Goodrich (2), Chet Walker (2), Guy Rodgers (2), Larry Costello, Luke Jackson, Tom Meschery, Nate Thurmond All-NBA teammates: Jerry West (5), Hal Greer (4), Elgin Baylor NBA titles: 2

15. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 46 points

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers

All-Star teammates: Magic Johnson (9), James Worthy (4), Oscar Robertson (2), Jamaal Wilkes (2), Bob Dandridge (2), Norm Nixon, Flynn Robinson, Jim Price All-NBA teammates: Magic Johnson (8), Oscar Robertson MVP teammates: Magic Johnson (2) NBA titles: 6

15. Scottie Pippen: 46 points

All-Star teammates: Michael Jordan (9), Rasheed Wallace (2), BJ Armstrong, Horace Grant All-NBA teammates: Michael Jordan (9) MVP teammates: Michael Jordan (5) NBA titles: 6

17. Wes Unseld: 44 points

Wes Unseld vs. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

All-Star teammates: Elvin Hayes (8), Gus Johnson (3), Phil Chenier (3), Earl Monroe (2), Archie Clark, Bob Dandridge, Jack Marin, Dave Bing All-NBA teammates: Elvin Hayes (6), Gus Johnson (2), Archie Clark, Earl Monroe, Phil Chenier, Bob Dandridge NBA titles: 1

18. Jerry West: 42 points

Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers

All-Star teammates: Elgin Baylor (9), Wilt Chamberlain (4), Gail Goodrich (3), Rudy LaRusso (2), Hot Rod Hundley, Frank Selvy, Darrall Imhoff, Archie Clark All-NBA teammates: Elgin Baylor (8), Gail Goodrich, Wilt Chamberlain NBA titles: 1

18. Pau Gasol: 42 points

All-Star teammates: Kobe Bryant (7), LaMarcus Aldridge (2), Jimmy Butler (2), Andrew Bynum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Dwight Howard, Khris Middleton All-NBA teammates: Kobe Bryant (6), Andrew Bynum, Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP teammates: Kobe Bryant, Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA titles: 2

20. Earl Monroe: 41 points

All-Star teammates: Walt Frazier (5), Gus Johnson (4), Wes Unseld (3), Dave DeBusschere (3), Bob McAdoo (2), Jack Marin, Archie Clark, Bill Bradley, Bill Cartwright, Michael Ray Richardson All-NBA teammates: Walt Frazier (4), Gus Johnson (2), Wes Unseld, Archie Clark MVP teammates: Wes Unseld NBA titles: 1

21. Dave Cowens: 40 points

Dave Cowens, MVP

All-Star teammates: John Havlicek (8), Jo Jo White (7), Paul Silas, Tiny Archibald, Larry Bird, Sidney Moncrief, Marques Johnson All-NBA teammates: John Havlicek (6), Jo Jo White (2), Larry Bird, Sidney Moncrief NBA titles: 2

22. Gary Payton: 38 points

All-Star teammates: Shawn Kemp (5), Shaquille O'Neal (3), Dwyane Wade (2), Detlef Schrempf (2), Vin Baker, Kobe Bryant, Ricky Pierce, Paul Pierce All-NBA teammates: Shawn Kemp (3), Shaquille O'Neal (2), Vin Baker, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade NBA titles: 1

23. Dwyane Wade: 37 points

All-Star teammates: Chris Bosh (6), LeBron James (5), Shaquille O'Neal (3), Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Goran Dragic All-NBA teammates: LeBron James (5), Shaquille O'Neal (2) MVP teammates: LeBron James (2) NBA titles: 3

24. Kobe Bryant: 36 points

Kobe Bryant vs. Kevin Garnett, 2010 Finals

All-Star teammates: Shaquille O'Neal (7), Pau Gasol (3), Eddie Jones (2), Andrew Bynum, Nick Van Exel, Dwight Howard All-NBA teammates: Shaquille O'Neal (7), Pau Gasol, Andrew Bynum MVP teammates: Shaquille O'Neal NBA titles: 5

25. Magic Johnson: 35 points

All-Star teammates: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (10), James Worthy (6), Jamaal Wilkes (2), Norm Nixon, AC Green All-NBA teammates: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6) MVP teammates: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar NBA titles: 5

25. Ray Allen: 35 points

All-Star teammates: Paul Pierce (5), Kevin Garnett (4), Rajon Rondo (3), LeBron James (2), Chris Bosh (2), Glenn Robinson (2), Dwyane Wade (2), Gary Payton (2), Vin Baker, Rashard Lewis All-NBA teammates: LeBron James (2), Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce MVP teammates: LeBron James NBA titles: 2

27. Bob McAdoo: 34 points

All-Star teammates: Magic Johnson (4), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (4), Bob Kauffman, Randy Smith, Earl Monroe, Norm Nixon, Jamaal Wilkes, Maurice Cheeks, Julius Erving, Moses Malone All-NBA teammates: Magic Johnson (4), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (3), Randy Smith, Charles Barkley NBA titles: 2

27. Karl Malone: 34 points

All-Star teammates: John Stockton (10), Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Adrian Dantley, Mark Eaton All-NBA teammates: John Stockton (8), Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal NBA titles: 0

29. Alonzo Mourning: 33 points

All-Star teammates: Dwyane Wade (4), Shaquille O'Neal (3), Larry Johnson (2), Tim Hardaway (2), Anthony Mason, Vince Carter, Jason Kidd, Kenyon Martin All-NBA teammates: Tim Hardaway (3), Dwyane Wade (2), Shaquille O'Neal (2), Larry Johnson, Jason Kidd NBA titles: 1

30. Steve Nash: 32 points

Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns

All-Star teammates: Amare Stoudemire (5), Dirk Nowitzki (3), Shawn Marion (3), Kobe Bryant (2), Michael Finley (2), Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd, Shaquille O'Neal All-NBA teammates: Amare Stoudemire (4), Dirk Nowitzki (2), Kobe Bryant NBA titles: 0

31. Julius Erving: 31 points

All-Star teammates: Moses Malone (4), Doug Collins (3), Maurice Cheeks (3), Bobby Jones (2), Andrew Toney (2), Charles Barkley, George McGinnis All-NBA teammates: Moses Malone (3), Charles Barkley (2), George McGinnis MVP teammates: Moses Malone NBA titles: 1

32. Moses Malone: 30 points

All-Star teammates: Julius Erving (4), Dominique Wilkins (3), Rudy Tomjanovich (2), Andrew Toney (2), Maurice Cheeks (2), David Robinson, Calvin Murphy, Jeff Malone, Bob McAdoo All-NBA teammates: Julius Erving (2), Charles Barkley, Dominique Wilkins, David Robinson MVP teammates: David Robinson NBA titles: 1

33. Dikembe Mutombo: 29 points

All-Star teammates: Yao Ming (5), Tracy McGrady (3), Allen Iverson (2), Steve Smith, Christian Laettner, Theo Ratliff, Jason Kidd All-NBA teammates: Allen Iverson (2), Yao Ming (2), Jason Kidd, Tracy McGrady MVP teammates: Allen Iverson NBA titles: 0

33. George Mikan: 29 points

All-Star teammates: Vern Mikkelsen (4), Jim Pollard (3), Slater Martin (3), Clyde Lovellette All-NBA teammates: Jim Pollard (4), Vern Mikkelsen (3), Slater Martin, Clyde Lovellette NBA titles: 5

33. Larry Bird: 29 points

Larry Bird

All-Star teammates: Robert Parish (9), Kevin McHale (7), Tiny Archibald (3), Dennis Johnson, Danny Ainge, Reggie Lewis, Dave Cowens All-NBA teammates: Tiny Archibald, Robert Parish, Kevin McHale NBA titles: 3

36. Walt Frazier: 28 points

All-Star teammates: Dave DeBusschere (5), Willis Reed (4), Earl Monroe (2), Campy Russell, Dick Barnett, Bill Bradley, Bob McAdoo All-NBA teammates: Willis Reed (4), Dave DeBusschere MVP teammates: Wills Reed NBA titles: 2

37. Russell Westbrook: 27 points

All-Star teammates: Kevin Durant (7), Paul George (2), James Harden All-NBA teammates: Kevin Durant (6), Paul George MVP teammates: Kevin Durant NBA titles: 0

37. Kevin Durant: 27 points

All-Star teammates: Russell Westbrook (5), Stephen Curry (3), Klay Thompson (3), Draymond Green (2) All-NBA teammates: Russell Westbrook (5), Stephen Curry (2) NBA titles: 2

39. Bob Lanier: 26 points

All-Star teammates: Dave Bing (4), Marques Johnson (3), Sidney Moncrief (3), Jimmy Walker, Curtis Rowe All-NBA teammates: Sidney Moncrief (3), Dave Bing (2), Marques Johnson (2) NBA titles: 0

40. Bob Pettit: 26 points

All-Star teammates: Cliff Hagan (5), Slater Martin (3), Lenny Wilkens (3), Clyde Lovellette (2), Frank Selvy, Bob Harrison, Ed Macauley All-NBA teammates: Slater Martin (3), Cliff Hagan (2) NBA titles: 2

41. David Robinson: 25 points

All-Star teammates: Tim Duncan (5), Sean Elliott (2) All-NBA teammates: Tim Duncan (6) MVP teammates: Tim Duncan (2) NBA titles: 2

41. Willis Reed: 25 points

All-Star teammates: Dave DeBusschere (5), Walt Frazier (5), Johnny Green, Dick Barnett, Bill Bradley All-NBA teammates: Walt Frazier (5), Dave DeBusschere NBA titles: 2

43. Chris Paul: 24 points

All-Star teammates: Blake Griffin (4), David West (2), James Harden (2), DeAndre Jordan All-NBA teammates: Blake Griffin (3), James Harden (2), DeAndre Jordan MVP teammates: James Harden NBA titles: 0

43. Paul Pierce: 24 points

All-Star teammates: Kevin Garnett (5), Rajon Rondo (4), Ray Allen (3), Antoine Walker (2), DeAndre Jordan, Chris Paul, Joe Johnson, John Wall All-NBA teammates: Kevin Garnett, Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan NBA titles: 1

45. Bill Walton: 23 points

All-Star teammates: Maurice Lucas (2), Larry Bird (2), Kevin McHale (2), Robert Parish (2), Sidney Wicks, Lionel Hollins, World B. Free, Norm Nixon All-NBA teammates: Larry Bird (2), Maurice Lucas, Kevin McHale MVP teammates: Larry Bird NBA titles: 2

45. Tim Duncan: 23 points

All-Star teammates: Tony Parker (6), David Robinson (3), Manu Ginobili (2), Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge All-NBA teammates: Tony Parker (3), David Robinson, Kawhi Leonard NBA titles: 5

47. Artis Gilmore: 22 points

All-Star teammates: George Gervin (3), Alvin Robertson (2), Norm Van Lier, Reggie Theus, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Danny Ainge All-NBA teammates: George Gervin, Alvin Robertson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird MVP teammates: Michael Jordan NBA titles: 0

47. Jason Kidd: 22 points

All-Star teammates: Dirk Nowitzki (5), Vince Carter (3), Carmelo Anthony, Chris Gatling, Kenyon Martin, Tyson Chandler All-NBA teammates: Dirk Nowitzki (4), Carmelo Anthony NBA titles: 1

49. Rick Barry: 21 points

All-Star teammates: Nate Thurmond (4), Moses Malone (2), Phil Smith (2), Jamaal Wilkes, Calvin Murphy, Rudy Tomjanovich, Guy Rodgers All-NBA teammates: Moses Malone (2), Phil Smith MVP teammates: Moses Malone NBA titles: 1

50. Charles Barkley: 20 points

All-Star teammates: Julius Erving (3), Maurice Cheeks (3), Moses Malone (2), Dan Majerle (2), Harsey Hawkins, Kevin Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler All-NBA teammates: Moses Malone, Kevin Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon NBA titles: 0

50. Kevin Garnett: 20 points

All-Star teammates: Paul Pierce (5), Rajon Rondo (4), Ray Allen (3), Sam Cassell, Joe Johnson, Tom Gugliotta, Wally Szczerbiak All-NBA teammates: Sam Cassell, Paul Pierce NBA titles: 1

50. Stephen Curry: 20 points

All-Star teammates: Klay Thompson (5), Kevin Durant (3), Draymond Green (3), David Lee All-NBA teammates: Kevin Durant (3), Draymond Green NBA titles: 3

53. Elvin Hayes: 19 points

All-Star teammates: Phil Chenier (3), Wes Unseld (2), Bob Dandridge, Moses Malone, Ralph Sampson, Don Kojis, Dave Bing All-NBA teammates: Phil Chenier, Bob Dandridge, Moses Malone MVP teammates: Moses Malone NBA titles: 1

53. James Harden: 19 points

All-Star teammates: Kevin Durant (3), Russell Westbrook (3), Dwight Howard All-NBA teammates: Kevin Durant (3), Russell Westbrook (2), Dwight Howard NBA titles: 0

53. LeBron James: 19 points

LeBron James and Anthony Davis

All-Star teammates: Dwyane Wade (4), Chris Bosh (4), Kyrie Irving (2), Kevin Love (2), Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Mo Williams, Anthony Davis All-NBA teammates: Dwyane Wade, Anthony Davis NBA titles: 4

56. Kawhi Leonard: 18 points

All-Star teammates: Tony Parker (3), LaMarcus Aldridge (2), Tim Duncan (2), Kyle Lowry All-NBA teammates: Tony Parker (3), Tim Duncan, LaMarcus Aldridge NBA titles: 2

57. Vince Carter: 17 points

All-Star teammates: Dwight Howard (2), Marc Gasol (2), Dirk Nowitzki (2), Jason Kidd (2), Devin Harris, Antonio Davis, Trae Young All-NBA teammates: Dwight Howard (2), Marc Gasol NBA titles: 0

58. Clyde Drexler: 15 points

All-Star teammates: Hakeem Olajuwon (3), Terry Porter (2), Kevin Duckworth (2), Jim Paxson, Charles Barkley All-NBA teammates: Hakeem Olajuwon (2), Jim Paxson NBA titles: 1

59. Isiah Thomas: 14 points

All-Star teammates: Joe Dumars (4), Bill Laimbeer (4), Kelly Tripucka (2), Dennis Rodman (2) All-NBA teammates: Joe Dumars NBA titles: 2

59. Michael Jordan: 14 points

Michael Jordan vs Jeff Hornacek

All-Star teammates: Scottie Pippen (4) All-NBA teammates: Scottie Pippen (4) NBA titles: 6

61. Pete Maravich: 13 points

All-Star teammates: Lou Hudson (4), Truck Robinson, Larry Bird, Tiny Archibald, Adrian Dantley, Dave Cowens All-NBA teammates: Truck Robinson, Larry Bird NBA titles: 0

61. Tracy McGrady: 13 points

All-Star teammates: Yao Ming (5), Joe Johnson, David Lee, Grant Hill, Vince Carter All-NBA teammates: Yao Ming (2) NBA titles: 0

63. Reggie Miller: 11 points

All-Star teammates: Jermaine O'Neal (4), Detlef Schrempf, Rik Smits, Dale Davis, Brad Miller, Metta World Peace All-NBA teammates: Jermaine O'Neal NBA titles: 0

64. Allen Iverson: 10 points

All-Star teammates: Dikembe Mutombo (2), Carmelo Anthony (2), Chauncey Billups (2), Theo Ratliff, Zach Randolph All-NBA teammates: Dikembe Mutombo NBA titles: 0

64. Hakeem Olajuwon: 10 points

Hakeem Olajuwon vs Patrick Ewing

All-Star teammates: Ralph Sampson (3), Clyde Drexler (2), Otis Thorpe, Charles Barkley, Vince Carter All-NBA teammates: Ralph Sampson NBA titles: 2

66. Patrick Ewing: 9 points

All-Star teammates: Tracy McGrady, Mark Jackson, Charles Oakley, John Starks, Allan Houston, Gary Payton All-NBA teammates: Tracy McGrady NBA titles: 0

67. Alex English: 8 points

All-Star teammates: Kiki Vandeweghe (2), Fat Lever (2), Calvin Natt, Brian Winters All-NBA teammates: Calvin Natt NBA titles: 0

68. Dirk Nowitzki: 7 points

All-Star teammates: Michael Finley (2), Steve Nash (2), Jason Kidd (2), Josh Howard NBA titles: 1

69. Dominique Wilkins: 6 points

All-Star teammates: Danny Manning (2), Moses Malone, Doc Rivers, Kevin Willis, Mookie Blaylock NBA titles: 0

70. Damian Lillard: 5 points

All-Star teammates: LaMarcus Aldridge (3) All-NBA teammates: LaMarcus Aldridge NBA titles: 0

70. Anthony Davis: 5 points

All-Star teammates: DeMarcus Cousins (2), LeBron James All-NBA teammates: LeBron James NBA titles: 1

72. George Gervin: 4 points

All-Star teammates: Larry Kenon (2), Michael Jordan, Artis Gilmore NBA titles: 0

73. Bernard King: 2 points

All-Star teammates: Adrian Dantley, Moses Malone NBA titles: 0

73. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 2 points

All-Star teammates: Khris Middleton (2) NBA titles: 0 Alberto de Roa contributed research to this article.