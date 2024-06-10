Ranking the most popular vintage Euro shirts ever

Retro football shirts are all the rage right now and finding – and purchasing – the classics can cost a small fortune.

Nations have been busy unveiling their colours for this summer’s European Championship, shirts which in time could become sought-after among collectors.

From cult heroes, to successful teams, and eye-catching designs, the recipe for a vintage offering can contain all sorts of ingredients.

Ahead of Euro 2024, Betway have conducted a study to find out the ultimate European Championship classic kit. Based off of the cost, we’ve ranked the most popular Euros jerseys of all time.

10. Netherlands – 1988 (£171)

The Netherlands national team of 1988 might just be the greatest the Dutch have ever produced. That goal from Marco van Basten secured the Oranje their first – and to date – only major tournament success, and the Netherlands certainly triumphed in style.

9. Yugoslavia – 2000 (£173)

A surprise inclusion perhaps, given the breakup of the former Yugoslavia, but the 2000 edition of the now disbanded nation costs on average around £173. Yugoslavia reached the last eight at Euro 2000 with Savo Milošević earning the Golden Boot and free-kick expert Siniša Mihajlović in their ranks, though were dismantled by the Dutch in the quarter-finals.

Yugoslavia 2000 Home by adidas | Mijatović 🔵 Hitting the site tomorrow at 14:00 (UK Time) in a size XL. pic.twitter.com/0BCAth5YQp — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) February 26, 2024

8. Italy – 1996 (£176)

Few nations do football fashion better than the Italians and their 1996 edition was a belter.

Home and Away: Italy Euro ’96 The Italian FA wouldn’t allow the Azzurri to wear manufacturers logos on their kits until 1999, however, replica kits were sold with the Nike logo on the chest and an official Nike label to the lower front. Available here – https://t.co/EUAyKXxNzl pic.twitter.com/BIgSRA1GlO — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) October 12, 2019

The training gear was a bit special, too.

Italy 1996 Player Issue Training Tops 🇮🇹 Futura Nike logo. The cuffs. Italia down one sleeve. The three stars on the neck. So many amazing details 😍 pic.twitter.com/eX1uMZ8NCY — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) July 6, 2021

7. Sweden – 1992 (£189)

Sweden hosted the 1992 European Championship and looked good doing it.

Their 1992 shirt costs around £189 to purchase according to the study, a jersey the likes of Tomas Brolin and Anders Limpar wore on route to the semi-finals. Two years later, the Swedes finished third at the World Cup in the USA.

Sweden 1992 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/tMKVUmVTOk — Iconic Football Shirts (@Iconic_footbal1) July 11, 2023

6. West Germany – 1988 (£193)

A true classic, this.

The funky flag design and trefoil Adidas logo scream vintage Germany.

West Germany 1988 pic.twitter.com/GIkYIDJBwA — Iconic Football Shirts (@Iconic_footbal1) July 18, 2023

5. England – 1980 (£200)

It’ll cost you around £200 to get your hands on an England shirt from the 1980 European Championship.

There will be plenty willing to pay that price, too.

Manufacturers Admiral enjoyed their heydey in the seventies, becoming a pioneer in the market and creating kits for England, Manchester United and Leeds among others. Their decades of designs has ensured the British brand now has a cult kit following.

England Home 1980-82 Swapped for this and another shirt I’ll post later. Happy it’s in practically mint condition ! Just wish the cuffs didn’t grip my arms like they were holding on for dear life ! pic.twitter.com/7mASD7KZBA — Chester Lech (@SustainableArch) February 26, 2024

4. France – 1996 (£210)

At Euro ’96, a heavily-fancied French team bowed out of the competition on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Les Bleus lost a shootout to the Netherlands at Anfield, though their shirt from that tournament remains hugely popular.

As it turned out, both France and Adidas were just warming up.

In this classic, Zinedine Zidane and co went on to win the World Cup on home soil two years later. The all-conquering French added the European Championship in 2000, to cement their place as one of international football’s greatest-ever sides.

France 1998 Home & Away long sleeve The home shirt was worn by Zizou himself in a friendly against England 🔥 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/WxbCMUEBPb — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) December 29, 2023

3. England – 1996 (£229)

Gazza’s goal against Scotland.

Baddiel and Skinner providing the soundtrack.

The dismantling of the Dutch at Wembley.

Southgate’s sorry spot-kick.

It might have ended in tears but Euro ’96 is a tournament cemented in the memory of England fans. This shirt is pure nostalgia.

An Iconic Shirt 🔥 The 1996 England Away shirt brings back so many memories ⏪ Shop the shirt online at Pro:Direct Soccer 📲 https://t.co/3DsWGvi8K2 pic.twitter.com/97DNhwxW7c — Pro:Direct Soccer (@ProD_Soccer) June 6, 2024

2. Republic of Ireland – 1988 (£233)

We’re reaching the business end now.

Irish football fans have fond memories of Euro ’88, a tournament that saw the Boys in Green upset England courtesy of Ray Houghton’s goal. It wasn’t enough to get out a tough group, but is etched into the memories of Ireland in major tournaments.

Ireland (H) ’88/90 Player-spec home shirt worn by the Irish at EURO ’88 as they famously beat England in the group stage thanks to a goal from Ray Houghton. Jack Charlton’s squad also included Paul McGrath, John Aldridge, Ronnie Whelan, Frank Stapleton, Niall Quinn and Kevin… pic.twitter.com/sdeZpyj9UF — TSPN Calcio (@tspncalcio) January 26, 2024

1. Denmark – 1992 (£350)

The most in-demand Euros kit ever is Denmark’s 1992 home shirt.

The Danes famously came off the beach to win the European Championship in shock fashion, having only been instated into the tournament after Yugoslavia’s expulsion. Denmark had failed to quality originally, but upset the odds to be crowned champions in Sweden, beating world champions Germany 2-0 in the final.

Denmark 1992 pic.twitter.com/VeAlGzUq0e — Iconic Football Shirts (@Iconic_footbal1) December 5, 2022

Peter Schmeichel’s goalkeeping shirt was also something to behold.

On This Day in 1992 🇩🇰 Denmark won the European Championships without qualifying for the finals. Don’t think that will happen again! Who can forget this amazing goalkeeper shirt that Peter Schmeichel wore at the tournament! pic.twitter.com/F87yJOhBFS — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) June 26, 2021

