Ranking the most painful Georgia losses of the last 10 years

Oh boy, this one’s going to be tough to read. It’s been 40 years of suffering for Georgia fans, but the last ten years in particular have been filled with heartbreak and gut-wrenching defeats.

And 90% of the time, Alabama’s to blame for that pain.

Here’s a very sad trip down memory of the lane of the five most painful Georgia losses over the last ten years.

No. 5: 2019 vs. South Carolina

Oct 12, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) reacts after his field goal attempt misses against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second overtime at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Score: South Carolina 20, #3 Georgia 17 (2 OT)

What happened: It was ugly. Jake Fromm threw three interceptions to the same player and it seemed like everything that could go wrong did. Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed two field goals, including a 42 yarder in the second overtime.

Why it hurt so bad: At this point, everybody knew there was no way Georgia was going to beat LSU in the SEC Championship Game. We knew that if Georgia had a loss on its record when it met Joe Burrow in Atlanta, any College Football Playoff hopes were lost. But had Georgia entered that game undefeated, there was a chance UGA could still slide into the CFP like it did this year.

But nope, Georgia ended up getting blown out by LSU and that South Carolina loss came back to bite the Dawgs.

No. 4: 2021 SEC Championship Game vs. Alabama

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a receiving touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the third quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Score: #3 Alabama 41, #1 Georgia 24

What happened: Well, this one is pretty fresh in your memory so I don’t need to go into too much detail. But it was ugly. Georgia got off to 10-0 lead and things were looking good for the Dawgs. But, as we’ve seen time and time again, an early lead means absolutely nothing when playing Alabama. Bryce Young started connecting on long balls, Stetson Bennett began throwing interceptions and it was game over.

Story continues

Why it hurt so bad: This one hurt. Not as bad as it could have, but it hurt. This was supposed to be our year. This was the year that Georgia had been ranked No. 1 for a majority of the season and everyone was already crowning the Bulldogs as national champs. This was supposed to be the year where the power shifted in the SEC.

Not quite. Alabama was tired of hearing about us. And they shut us up.

Why is not higher?

This one’s at No. 4 because here we are, two days later, now preparing for Michigan in the College Football Playoff. Had this loss eliminated us from the playoff, you bet this would be No. 1 on the list.

No. 3: 2018 SEC Championship Game vs. Alabama

Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Deandre Baker (18) reacts on the bench with teammates after being defeating by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Score: #1 Alabama 35, #4 Georgia 28

What happened: Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Georgia had a 21-7 lead in the second quarter and a 28-14 lead in the third. That is until Jalen Hurts came in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa and completely changed the game. Georgia had no answer for Hurts, who scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:04 remaining on a 15 yard run.

Why it hurt so bad: Do I really need to answer this one? Less than one year removed from losing to the same team, in the same exact fashion, in the same exact stadium.

The year before it was in the national title, and now it was to prevent us from having an opportunity to play for the national title.

Beating Oklahoma and making our magical run to the 2017 national title was fresh in our mind. We had dined with the elite of college football just 12 months earlier, and we wanted more.

Why is it not higher?

Because, like I said, Georgia had just been to the playoff a year prior. After 40 years of suffering, let’s not get too greedy. Had you told me five years prior that Georgia would be making the CFP, say…once every four years, I would had taken that deal in a heartbeat.

No. 2: 2012 SEC Championship Game vs. Alabama

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 01: Arthur Lynch #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs kneels dejected after losing the 2012 SEC Championship to the Alabama Crimson Tide at Georgia Dome on December 1, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Score: #2 Alabama 32, #3 Georgia 28

What happened: This is where it all began. Where we learned that a big lead on Alabama means absolutely nothing. Georgia came out swinging with Aaron Murray and Todd Gurley and had a 21-10 lead in the third quarter after Alec Ogletree returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown.

Next thing you know, Georgia’s trailing 32-28 after a 45 yard Amari Cooper touchdown with just over three minutes to go.

After a few punts, Georgia got the ball back at its own 15 with 1:08 to go.

Aaron Murray, Arthur Lynch and Tavarres King put together a beautiful drive to get us down to the Alabama eight yard line before disaster struck. After a 26 yard gain to Lynch and with the clock running, Murray rushed to the line and threw a pass that was tipped and then caught by Chris Conley at the five. Conley fell to the ground but the clock kept running. Georgia would not get another snap off.

Why it hurt so bad: I still remember screaming “Georgia’s going to win this game!” after Ogletree’s touchdown on the blocked kick. And I continued thinking that all the way up to the last second.

This was the first real opportunity Georgia had to make it to the national title in a long time. And who was waiting for us? Notre Dame. A team that Georgia would have beaten 50-0.

Why is it not higher?

We all have that game that was so painful that it numbs you to future losses. Well, this was that game for me. This game made losing in the national title and all the other games listed above slightly more manageable.

For me personally, this is my No. 1 most painful game as a Georgia fan.

But for the greater DawgNation population, No. 1 is an obvious selection. It’s going to be very, very difficult for any game to ever top the true No. 1. And for our sake, I hope nothing ever does.

No. 2: 2017 national championship vs. Alabama

Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) and Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) react after losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Score: #4 Alabama 26, #3 Georgia 23 (OT)

What happened: I have trouble writing about this one. Again, do I really need to tell you what happened? It’s the same AS EVERY OTHER GAME WE’VE PLAYED AGAINST THEM!

Ok, I’m calm. Let’s review:

Georgia got out to a 20-7 lead. Tua Tagovailoa came in to replace Jalen Hurts. Next thing you know it was 20-20. Alabama missed a 36 yard field goal at the end of regulation that would have won it the game. Georgia fans were ecstatic, thinking maybe the college football heavens were finally shining down on us after 40 years of suffering.

We went to overtime. Georgia hit a field goal to take the lead. Then, Georgia sacked Tua to force a 2nd and 26. The rest is history. And we’re on the wrong end of it.

Why it hurt so bad: As much as 2021 was/is our year, so was 2017. Nothing could stop us that year. The one game we lost – to Auburn – we got revenge in convincing fashion a few weeks later. Our emotions were as high as ever after beating Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl and we were finally getting a taste of what it felt like to be elite. Plus, what can be worse than losing on a walk-off touchdown in overtime in the national championship in your home state?

We asked you to tell us your most painful loss of the last ten years...

Want to cast your vote?

Most painful loss of the last ten years? — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) December 6, 2021

1

1