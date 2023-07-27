Ranking the most important Steelers newcomers at the start of training camp
This has been a busy offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the front office has added a significant number of new players via the NFL draft and free agency. Here’s our ranking of the most important newcomers as the team kicks off training camp.
1 - G Isaac Seumalo
Seumalo not only solidifies the interior offensive line but he’s a perfect left guard to pair up with another guy on this list on the left side.
2 - CB Patrick Peterson
Losing Cameron Sutton was a huge blow to the defense but replacing him with a future Hall of Famer like Patrick Peterson keeps the secondary strong.
3 - LB Cole Holcomb
If the Steelers inside linebacker unit is going to be better it will be because Cole Holcomb is as good as advertised and can be the three-down linebacker Pittsburgh has been lacking.
4 - OT Broderick Jones
Pittsburgh traded up to draft Broderick Jones and he is the present and future of the left tackle position.
5 - DT Keeanu Benton
6 - WR Allen Robinson II
7 - CB Joey Porter Jr.
Our third rookie on this list, Joey Porter Jr. was a bargain pick in the second round who should win the starting job opposite Patrick Peterson.
8 - EDGE Markus Golden
Pittsburgh waited about as long as they could to get a third edge rusher but Markus Golden was worth the wait. Golden is ready to do his part to spell T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and hopefully won’t pull a Melvin Ingram.
9 - NT Breiden Fehoko
Fehoko is a powerful nose tackle who can shore up the run game as a rotational defensive tackle.
10 - S Keanu Neal
The Steelers found Neal in free agency and he should provide an experienced veteran who just needs to show he can stay healthy.