Ranking the most iconic SEC football stadiums from worst to first

Traditions run deep throughout the south and a school’s football stadium is more than just a place where college football games are played. If the sport is our religion, the home stadium is the cathedral. It’s a holy place that provides a spiritual-like afternoon and an intense sense of nostalgia that can move even the most casual fan to tears.

From Tennessee’s iconic checkerboarded Neyland Stadium to Athens’ Between the Hedges –– each school’s stadium has its rituals and traditions that help make college football in the South the region’s favorite pastime.

Here, I’ll be ranking the most iconic stadiums in the SEC, looking at history, atmosphere and overall experience to determine the most iconic.

Bryant-Denny Stadium (University of Alabama):

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Seating Capacity: 100,077

Year Opened: 1929

Why I ranked it here: This stadium houses the greatest program and coach in the history of college football. Countless historic wins have taken place inside the walls of Bryant-Denny Stadium, which has undergone some major renovations to make it one of the best places to watch a game in the nation.

Neyland Stadium (University of Tennessee):

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Seating Capacity: 101,915

Year Opened: 1921

Why I ranked it here: Home to one of the winningest programs in the history of college football, Neyland Stadium is easily one of America’s most iconic venues. From the checkerboard end zones, to the floating tailgate called the “Vol Navy,” to the constant presence of “Rocky Top,” there’s nothing quite like watching a football game at Neyland Stadium. Named after General Robert Neyland, the stadium sits on the banks of the Tennessee River in Knoxville and is one of only three college stadiums that you can travel to via boat.

Sanford Stadium (University of Georgia):

(Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Seating Capacity: 92,746

Year Opened: 1929

Why I ranked it here: Sanford Stadium, also known as “Between the Hedges,” is widely considered as one of the most aesthetically pleasing venues in all of college football. Designed by the MIT-trained architect Thomas Atwood, Sanford Stadium was built with its beautiful surrounding views in mind. The on-campus stadium’s west end zone remains open, providing fans inside the stadium with views of the scenic surrounding campus, and for fans outside the stadium, a glimpse into the action. Furthermore, the open west end zone adds a certain connection with the University that one can only understand and appreciate firsthand. Players and coaches come and go, but those whispering pines and majestic oaks beyond the end zone provide not only a magnificent setting, but a sense of longevity and stability that few venues can match.

Tiger Stadium (Louisiana State University):

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Seating Capacity: 102,321

Year Opened: 1924

Why I ranked it here: Tiger Stadium, more fittingly known as Death Valley, is not only one of the most iconic, but also the most intimidating stadium in the SEC. It’s nearly impossible to find a better college football atmosphere than on a Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Tiger fans have no mercy and make it clear that visiting Death Valley is not for everybody. If you have not been to a tailgate and witnessed Tiger fans cooking in their Cajun microwaves, you’re missing out. Fun is the name of the game in Baton Rouge.

Kyle Field (Texas A&M University):

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Seating Capacity: 102,733

Year Opened: 1927

Why I ranked it here: School spirit is what College Station is all about. And that bleeds through on Saturdays inside this iconic stadium, home of the 12th Man. Though it’s still relatively new to the Southeastern Conference, Kyle Field is a place that’s been on every SEC fan’s bucket list even when the Aggies competed in the Big 12. A midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Stadium is one of the coolest traditions in college football. And look at the layout. It makes it look insanely large…even if it is.

Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn University):

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Seating Capacity: 87,451

Year Opened: 1939

Why I ranked it here: Plenty of historic matchups have taken place in Jordan-Hare, including the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare” and the “Kick Six” in 2013. “War Eagle” is uttered almost every sentence, statues of past coaches and players line the historic streets of Auburn. Toomer’s Corner is one of the coolest settings in American sports. And a pregame eagle flight? That’s just cool.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (University of Florida):

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Seating Capacity: 88,548

Year Opened: 1930

Why I ranked it here: Known as “The Swamp,” there’s no doubt it is one of America’s toughest places to play a football game. Look at how the stadium’s built. No matter where you are, you’re basically right on top of the sideline. One of the most beloved traditions at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is the singing of “Won’t Back Down” by the late Tom Petty and of course of the Gator Chomp. There’s just something about those forced messages on those gaudy orange walls inside the stadium.

Williams-Brice Stadium (University of South Carolina):

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Seating Capacity: 77,559

Year Opened: 1934

Why I ranked it here: The city itself may lack that certain charm you’re looking for in a southern college town, but the University of South Carolina’s campus and Williams-Brice Stadium is the jewel of the Palmetto State’s capital. Also known as “Willy B” or “The Cockpit,” this is arguably the loudest, most hostile stadium in the SEC. Call me crazy, but I’ve never heard anything as intense as the day Georgia visited Columbia in 2012. Sure, the stadium could use some renovations, but when Sandstorm starts playing on a Saturday night in Williams-Brice, it is one of the most electric atmospheres you could ever imagine.

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (University of Arkansas)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Seating Capacity: 76,212

Year Opened: 1938

Why I ranked it here: Arkansas fan or not … how can you not enjoy the classic “Woo Pig Sooooie” at Razorback games? Nestled in the hills of the Ozark Mountains, its location provides a stunning natural backdrop for the game.

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium (University of Missouri)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Seating Capacity: 61,620

Year Opened: 1926

Why I ranked it here: There’s just something so intimate about Missouri’s Faurot Field. The loyal fans enjoy a fantastic view from anywhere in the stadium, and the block “M,” which was carved from stone in 1927 by the freshman class, protects the the venue’s north end zone, giving Memorial Stadium an incredibly unique landmark. The “M,” which is formed by whitewashed rocks, is 90-feet wide and 95-feet high.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Ole Miss):

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Seating Capacity: 64,038

Year Opened: 1915

Why I ranked it here: This stadium needs a little bit of love, but it’s still home to some of the best fans in college football. There’s nothing that really separates Vaught-Hemingway Stadium from the rest of the pack, but it gets the job done. Ole Miss fans simply want to have fun, and this gives them a safe space to do so.

Davis-Wade Stadium (Mississippi State University):

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Seating Capacity: 60,311

Year Opened: 1914

Why I ranked it here: It’s the oldest stadium in the SEC, second oldest in the FBS (behind Georgia Tech), and fourth oldest in all of college football. But once you get past the appeal of the cowbells, which lasts for about 15 seconds, there’s nothing really noteworthy about this stadium.

Kroger Field (University of Kentucky)

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Seating Capacity: 61,000

Year Opened: 1973

Why I ranked it here: The newest stadium in the conference, Kroger Field has fantastic views of fall foliage and is an aesthetically pleasing venue to watch a football game. But there’s nothing else to really say about it. Overall, it’s just a good stadium with nothing special going on. Lexington’s visitors come for Keeneland racetrack, stay for the bourbon and may catch a Kentucky basketball game while in town.

FirstBank Stadium (Vanderbilt University):

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Seating Capacity: 40,550

Year Opened: 1922

Why I ranked it here: Formerly known as “Vanderbilt Stadium,” Vanderbilt Athletics announced a new partnership with FirstBank and officially renamed the venue FirstBank Stadium in August of 2022. The name change is about the biggest headline to come out of this stadium in years. The seats are typically empty, and there’s often more fans from opposing teams than there are from Vandy. It’s an intimate setting to watch a football game, and there’s nothing really wrong with the stadium itself.

