Ranking Mike Krzyzewski's 10 best Duke men's basketball teams

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·6 min read
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski announced his upcoming retirement from men's college basketball on Wednesday, meaning arguably the greatest coach in the history of the sport will be off the sideline following the 2021-22 season.

Over the course of his historic 46-year coaching career in which the 74-year-old has accumulated an NCAA-record 1,170 career wins, Coach K has had some remarkable teams that have shaped the game. Some of those teams underachieved by not winning national championships or reaching Final Fours. Others far outplayed their expectations like head coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer's 2010 national title squad.

Here's a look at the top 10 Duke teams in Coach K's tenure during the last four decades.

1. 1991-92 (34-2, national champions). This isn’t just one of the best Duke teams ever, it’s one of the best in NCAA history. The starting lineup – Bobby Hurley, Grant Hill, Thomas Hill, Brian Davis and Christian Laettner – was loaded and each averaged double figures. In a day and age where staying in college was the norm, this veteran-laden Blue Devils squad defeated opponents by an average of 15.4 points and shot 54% from the field. The only two losses were by two at North Carolina and by four at Wake Forest. Hurley broke his foot in the loss to the Tar Heels and did not play against the Demon Deacons. Duke beat Michigan's Fab Five by 20 points to repeat as national champions. But not before Laettner hit one of the great shots in basketball history to beat Kentucky and send the team to the Final Four.

2. 1990-91 (32-7, national champions). A close call to be No. 1. This Duke team's upset of UNLV in the Final Four is one of the most memorable in college basketball history, as it snapped the Larry Johnson-led Runnin' Rebels' 45-game winning streak. Having lost to UNLV by 30 points in the previous year's title game, this roster added freshman Grant Hill to Hurley, a sophomore, and Laettner, a junior. The team went on to beat Kansas in the title game.

3. 1985-86 (37-3, national runner-up). The Blue Devils reached the Final Four three times in the 1980s which started a run of more than 30 years as one of the nation's top programs. This 37-win team was the first and best of them, winning the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season and tournament titles before losing to Louisville in the national championship game. The roster featured a bunch of standouts still familiar to people today — Johnny Dawkins, Tommy Amaker, Jay Bilas and Danny Ferry.

4. 1998-99 (37-2, national runner-up). A top five of Shane Battier, William Avery, Elton Brand, Trajan Langdon and Corey Maggette entered the national championship game on a 32-game win streak, including a perfect run through their ACC schedule (only loss was to Cincinnati). But the Blue Devils ended as one of the best teams not to win a championship as a Connecticut team led by Rip Hamilton and Khalid El-Amin rallied after halftime to give coach Jim Calhoun his first title.

5. 2000-01 (35-4, national champions). Somehow, Carlos Boozer ended up becoming the best pro from this team. But the two best players were Jay Williams and Shane Battier. Then factor in solid point guard Chris Duhon and crafty marksman Mike Dunleavy Jr. and you’ve got one of the best offenses in college basketball history, averaging 90.7 points. Battier won the Wooden Award, but this season was when Williams started to fully blossom. The Blue Devils staged a memorable comeback against Maryland in the Final Four and then fended off a tough Arizona team led by Richard Jefferson and Gilbert Arenas to claim the title.

6. 2014-15 (35-4, national champions). For as many talented players as Coach K landed in the one-and-done era early in the decade — Kyrie Irving, Austin Rivers, Jabari Parker — this season he had one of his best. Big man Jahlil Okafor was the ACC player of the year as a freshman and had a supporting cast of Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones, who played like an upperclassman with backcourt veteran Quinn Cook. This also was when a then-freshman Grayson Allen was introduced to the college basketball world at large. His unexpected 16 points off the bench in the title game were credited as the difference-maker.

7. 2009-10 (35-5, national champions). For all the great Duke teams that underachieved, this group surely overachieved. Scheyer had his best season as a senior when he led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Kyle Singler and Nolan Smith were standout juniors, and Lance Thomas, Brian Zoubek and Mason Plumlee were role players. The Blue Devils benefited from being the lone No. 1 seed in the Final Four and beat Butler in a close final.

8. 2001-02 (31-4, Sweet 16). Duke seemed destined to go back-to-back, but the best teams don’t always win the title and that was proven by the 2002 Blue Devils. Williams, Boozer, Dunleavy, Dahntay Jones and Duhon were the top players on a team expected to possibly face ACC rival Maryland for the national title after they splint games in the regular season. But Duke collapsed against Indiana, blowing a 17-point lead and failing to tie the score or win the game in the final seconds when Williams missed a free throw. Boozer missed the putback and what should have been a dream season in Durham turned into a nightmare finish.

9. 2018-19 (32-5, Elite Eight). Freshmen Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett were Coach K's best tandem in the last decade, and had they brought home a title could've given Laettner and Hurley and Battier and Williams a run for their money. But the reason for their high ranking isn't talent alone — which equated to the top two projected picks in June's NBA draft. It's because of how well they gelled together and make every player on the roster better. Cam Reddish, while a streaky shooter, was a strong third option and Tre Jones, the later leader of 2019-20 team, "stirs the drink" as Krzyzewski told reporters that season.

10. 2003-04 (31-6, Final Four). With sophomore J.J. Redick and freshman Luol Deng the top players on this team, the Blue Devils finished the year 13-3 in the ACC, but entered the tournament with four losses in their last 10 games. They rediscovered their mojo and cruised to the Final Four, before coughing up a five-point lead with Connecticut's Emeka Okafor taking over with 12 consecutive points for a two-point win. The supporting cast of Shelden Williams and Duhon made this one of Coach K's best.

Follow men's college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coach K's 10 best Duke teams ranked

